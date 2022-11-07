Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Nov. 2:
Misdemeanors filed: 4
Traffic citations filed: 56
Small claims/civil filed: 1
Hearings held: 39
Evictions: 5
Suspensions: 5
Warrants issued: 5
Cases on probation: 16
Community service hours performed: 8
Violation of the basic rule: Carina Lee Galvin, 34, Lake Oswego, Aug. 26, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Joseph James Tysoe, 51, Portland, Sept. 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Norman Lee Folger, 81, Estacada, Sept. 22, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Wayne Walter Suchorski, 47, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 29, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Brad Mathew Peters, 32, Stayton, Sept. 30, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Chase David Petterson, 32, Bend, Oct. 2, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Jeffrey Howard Burlington, 55, Prineville, Oct. 7, 72/55 zone, fined $140; Sherrie Lee Rininger, 72, John Day, Oct. 10, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Jimmy Eugene Thompson, 76, Roseburg, Oct. 10, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Tanner Lee Heine, 35, Prineville, Oct. 16, 72/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Shae Nelson Romano, 45, John Day, Aug. 25, 33/25 zone, fined $115; Khrystal Lynn Berry, 51, Eugene, Sept. 9, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Aaron Calvin Reid, 52, North Ogden, Utah, Sept. 18, Sept. 18, 72/65 zone, fined $140; Gabriel Rodriguez-Perez, 26, Madras, Sept. 26, 44/25 zone, fined $165; Serhiy Of Polyak, 50, Maple Valley, Washington, Sept. 26, 42/30 zone, fined $165; Darrel E. Wisseman, 61, Prineville, Oct. 9, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Nicholaus Peter Divine, 58, La Grande, Oct. 10, 78/55 zone, fined $225; Steven John Shapiro, 43, John Day, Oct. 10, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Laura Lee Miller, 64, Baker City, Oct. 16, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Keegan Riley Magee, 23, Spokane, Washington, Oct. 17, 47/30 zone, fined $165; Danielle Norton Boldin, 38, King City, Oct. 18, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Robert Randall Crimin, 63, Fruitland, Idaho, Oct. 18, 41/25 zone, fined $165; Robert Craig Stewart, 67, John Day, Oct. 24, 38/25 zone, fined $165.
Failure to drive within lane: Tucker Rodney Carpenter, 17, John Day, Sept. 12, fined $200; Marybeth Yvonne Carter, 35, John Day, Sept. 23, fined $225; Braxton James Clark, 25, Downey, Idaho, Sept. 25, fined $265.
Failure to obey traffic control device: William Curtis Shaw, 16, Canyon City, fined, $265.
Operate with leaking or shifting load: Gage Robert Lambeth, 22, John Day, Sept. 24, fined $265.
Driving with suspended or revoked license: Shae Nelson Romano, 45, John Day, 12 months' probation, 40 hours community service, fines and fees totaling $1,025.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Nov. 2:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 4
Releases: 4
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 1
• Arrests and citations
Nov. 1: Carolyn Zanotto, 51, Redmond, violation of posted speed limit, 62/35 zone; Ryland Cox, 17, John Day, violation of posted speed limit, 55/30 zone.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 130 calls during the week ending Nov. 2, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Oct. 27
7:23 a.m.: Report of shots fired, South Main Street, John Day.
5:43 p.m.: Warrant service at South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
6:05 p.m.: Warrant service at South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
6:56 p.m.: Cellphone call requesting search for lost hunter, FS Road 3980.
Oct. 28
8:40 p.m.: Report of a lost hunter at FS Road 16/1675.
Oct. 29
7:13 a.m.: Report of log truck dragging chains at Highway 26/Highway 395.
Oct. 30
9:37 a.m.: Report of theft of elk head, Adams Drive, Canyon City.
11:39 a.m.: Report of hit and run at Bare Bones Smoke Shop, John Day.
Oct. 31
8:54 a.m.: Responded to a dispute at Canyon City Post Office.
8:08 p.m.: Home and street flooding at Northwest Bridge Street, John Day.
Nov. 1
4:18 p.m.: Responded to report of residential burglar alarm, Northwest Seventh Avenue, John Day.
Nov. 2
8:03 p.m.: Report of verbal domestic at East Second Street, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 26
5 p.m.: Ben Voigt, 39, Prairie City, stopped for felony driving while suspended in Canyon City. Arrested and lodged at Grant County Jail.
Oct. 30
12:17 a.m.: Responded to single-vehicle rollover crash near milepost 9 on Highway 7. Driver hit patch of ice and car left roadway, rolled and came to rest on its top. Driver and passenger uninjured.
1:57 p.m.: Report of livestock in roadway, Highway 395 North, near milepost 108B.
• John Day Ambulance
Oct. 26
11:24 a.m.: Ambulance transport from Northeast Seventh Avenue.
Oct. 27
8:56 a.m.: Responded to report of 85-year-old with shortness of breath, Thomason Lane.
4:28 p.m.: Responded to report of 96-year-old who fell at Valley View Assisted Living.
Oct. 28
10:21 a.m.: Responded to report of medical issue for an 86-year-old man at Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
2:09 p.m.: Responded with Dayville and Prairie City Abulance to 16- or 17-year-old male with dislocated shoulder at Dayville High School football field.
Oct. 29
9:46 a.m.: Dispatched for a medical alarm for an 88-year-old male with rapid pulse and difficulty breathing, West Main Street.
Oct. 31
2:37 p.m.: Dispatched for an 81-year-old male who fell at Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon.
6:15 p.m.: Dispatched for 88-year-old male with difficulty breathing, West Main Street.
Nov. 1
9:21 a.m.: Responded to 87-year-old female with illness at Highland Place.
9:34 a.m.: Responded to 83-year-old female with back injury at West Main Street.
6:48 p.m.: Responded to 78-year-old male with bleeding, West Main Street.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Oct. 27
7:41 p.m.: Ambulance made transport from Grant Union High School, John Day.
8:20 p.m.: Transported injured football player to hospital.
Oct. 28
12:23 p.m.: Responded to unknown injury at Dayville High School football field.
• Monument Ambulance
Nov. 1
10:59 a.m.: Responded to 80-year-old male with head injury, Highway 402.
• Canyon City Fire
Oct. 29
6:10 p.m. Advised of illegal burn at South Humbolt Street.
Nov. 1
6:19 p.m.: Responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to report of blown transformer and downed power lines at North Humbolt Street.
• Prairie City Fire
Oct. 26
7:04 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at Better Blooms and Garden.
• U.S. Forest Service
Oct. 27
7:32 p.m.: Information on a controlled burn at Icham Creek.
Oct. 28
4:46 a.m.: Report of forest fire at South Fork Road.
5:37 a.m.: Report of forest fire at FS Road 21/2150.
7:20 a.m.: Information on a controlled burn at Icham Creek.
Oct. 29
6:39 p.m. Grant County Sheriff's Office was advised of a forest fire at 40 Road.
Nov. 1
8:03 a.m.: Burn information at Elk Creek/Black Butte.
Nov. 2
7:47 a.m.: Burn information at Black Butte.
