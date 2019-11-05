Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Susan Marahrens, 54, John Day, was convicted by a jury verdict Oct. 24 for harassment committed on April 29. She was sentenced Oct. 30 to 12 months of probation. She was fined $200. Marahrens was acquitted of a count of resisting arrest and a count of second-degree criminal mischief.
Melina L. Schafer, 34, John Day, had her judgment amended Nov. 1 for driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on June 26, 2018. She had pleaded guilty Sept. 6, 2018, and entered diversion, which was revoked Oct. 31 for failure to complete treatment. She was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and was fined $1,650. Her license was suspended for one year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the weeks of Oct. 23 and Oct. 30:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 11
Releases: 17
Arrests: 0
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 23
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Oct. 30: Ashley Armenderez, 31, of Mt. Vernon was cited for violation of the basic rule, 80/55.
Oct. 30: Conner Enger, 21, of Bend was cited for violation of the basic rule, 89/55.
Oct. 30: Cheri Rice, 43, of Prineville was cited for violation of the posted speed limit, 81/65.
Oct. 30: Gary Dolmage, 55, of Grants Pass for violation of the posted speed limit, 55/35.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Katelyn K. Morrell, 29, La Grande, Oct. 18, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Toby D. Piney, 44, Stayton, Sept. 26, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed limit: Deja B. Amsden, 18, Prairie City, Oct. 16, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Johnny J. Trujillo Jr., 50, Sprague River, Oct. 3, 42/30 zone, fined $165; Colin B. Shepard, 33, Bend, Sept. 24, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Shanna R. Campbell, 30, Burns, Sept. 23, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Deborah M. Martell, 34, La Grande, Oct. 1, 75/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Thomas E. Pfeifer, 50, Prairie City, July 19, fined $440; Kyle V. Riley, 30, Santee, California, Sept. 20, fined $440; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, Aug. 30, fined $440, Sept. 22, fined $440; Keatley M. Wyant, 28, John Day, Sept. 28, fined $440; Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, Aug. 31, fined $440, Aug. 22, fined $440; Bucky Breck, 32, John Day, Sept. 16, fined $440; Ian J. Carson, 32, John Day, Sept. 30, fined $440; William J. Collier Jr., 26, Pilot Rock, July 30, fined $440; Stacey L. Moore, 49, John Day, Sept. 27, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Thomas E. Pfeifer, 50, Prairie City, July 19, fined $265; Kyle V. Riley, 30, Santee, Sept. 20, fined $265; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, Sept. 25, $265; Keatley M. Wyant, 28, John Day, Sept. 28, fined $265; Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, Aug. 31, fined $265, Aug. 22, fined $265; Ian J. Carson, 32, John Day, Sept. 30, fined $265; William J. Collier Jr., 26, Pilot Rock, July 30, fined $265; Jacob A. Dodson, 25, John Day, Aug. 27, fined $265, Aug. 27, fined $265; Jordan R. Wright, 25, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 23, fined $265; Lynn K. Waters, 37, Payette, Idaho, Sept. 28, fined $265, Sept. 28, fined $265.
Registration sticker expired: Ian J. Carson, 32, John Day, Sept. 30, fined $115; Travis J. Freniere, 33, John Day, Aug. 28, fined $115.
Illegal stopping: Stacey L. Moore, 49, John Day, Sept. 27, fined $115.
Following too closely: Haley L. Olson, 25, John Day, Sept. 27, fined $265.
Obstruction of vehicle windows: William J. Collier Jr., 26, Pilot Rock, July 30, $115.
Operating motor vehicle while using mobile electronic device: Joseph Radinovich, 41, John Day, Sept. 1, fined $265.
Parking vehicle in violation of restrictions: Clayton M. Core, 37, Springfield, Sept. 17, fined $220.
Sharon J. Haynes has been convicted of theft in the third degree on Oct. 30 by default after failing to appear. She was sentenced with a $440 fine to be paid in full by Dec. 1.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 22: Received a call regarding a road construction worker in John Day who was nearly struck when he was removing a deceased deer from the roadway on Highway 26. The worker stated that a blue Chevrolet pickup with wood racks ran over the deceased deer, almost striking the construction worker. The 35-year-old male driver of the blue Chevrolet pickup was later found in Prairie City on Oct. 22. The driver, Joshua Haskins, 35, of Prairie City was cited for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Oct. 25: Responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 26. The vehicle was heading eastbound when the driver swerved to avoid a cow elk on the road. After avoiding the elk, the vehicle overcorrected and crossed over the center line and westbound lane, striking an embankment and rolling over on the passenger side, blocking the westbound lane of travel. Two passengers were in the vehicle that rolled over. All three occupants complained of pain but refused transport by ambulance. All occupants went by private party to Blue Mountain Hospital. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the John Day Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.
Oct. 26: Stopped a silver Nissan Frontier pickup on Highway 26 for failure to drive in lane and prohibited lighting. The driver, a 48-year-old man, had glassy and bloodshot eyes. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver said he drank four beers, and he had slurred speech. When attempting the field sobriety tests, the driver nearly fell over multiple times. The impairment of the driver was significant enough that further attempts at field sobriety tests would jeopardize his physical safety. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was transported to the Grant County Jail where he provided a breath sample that came back with a blood alcohol content of 0.27%. Harry J. Yazzie Jr., 48, of Canyon City was booked into jail for DUII-alcohol.
Oct. 27: Hunters located an injured cow elk in the desolation village in the Vinegar Hill area. The cow was dispatched and salvaged.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 123 calls during the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 28: Received a report of a minor in possession of tobacco.
Oct. 28: Cited Joseph Radinovich for having a dog as a public nuisance.
Oct. 28: Advised of an injured deer on South Canyon Boulevard.
Oct. 29: Received a report of theft at a business on West Main Street.
Oct. 31: Issued a warning during a traffic stop.
Oct. 31: Removed a deer that had been hit on Highway 26.
Nov. 1: Cited a man for having a dog at large.
Nov. 1: Cited Leroy H. Holley of Maryland for speeding, 58/35.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 30: Received a driving complaint on Highway 26.
Nov. 1: Advised of people leaving butchered game on the roadway on Highway 26.
Nov. 3: Requested to dispatch an injured deer.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 28: Received a report of harassment on Quail Lane.
Oct. 30: Received a report of a noninjury crash in Kimberly.
Oct. 31: Received a report of a probation violation on Harpers Creek.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 29: Responded to an 80-year-old woman having chest pains on Valley View Drive.
Nov. 1: Paged for a 94-year-old woman with an unknown medical condition on North Canyon Boulevard.
Nov. 1: Responded to a 64-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head.
Nov. 1: Responded to an 87-year-old man with shoulder pain on Valley View Drive.
Nov. 3: Responded to an 87-year-old man who was confused and combative.
• Forest Service
Nov. 3: Called for a slash pile burning that went out of control on Black Mountain Lane.
Nov. 3: Advised of a fire on Highway 395C.
Nov. 3: Received a report of burning trees near Starr Ridge.
