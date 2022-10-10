Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Oct. 5:
Misdemeanor crimes filed: 2
Violation crimes filed: 2
Traffic citations filed: 34
Small claims/civil filed: 2
Hearings held: 29
Cases on probation: 21
Driving while suspended or revoked: John Michael Spencer, 21, Clayton, Washington, Sept. 4, fined $440; Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 9, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Patrick Lee Kinsey, 56, John Day, Sept. 4, fined $265; Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 9, fined $265; Matika Marie Long, 22, John Day, Sept. 11, fined $265; Blake Ibarra, 30, Prairie City, Sept. 16, fined $265.
Failure to properly use safety belts: Byron Luis Fairley, 30, Portland, Sept. 4, fined $90; Matika Marie Long, 22, John Day, Sept. 11, fined $115; Joseph David Tirico, 59, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 11, fined $115; Trenton Michael Winegar, 17, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 12, fined $115; Chadwick Butcher, 40, John Day, Sept. 17, fined $115.
Violation of the basic rule: Aaron Christopher Chappel, 18, John Day, Aug. 17, 72/55 zone, fined $115; Paula Jean Baker, 59, Prairie City, Sept. 6, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Chase Remington McCoy, 37, Kuna, Idaho, Sept. 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Dylan Malik-Asaad Jackson, 30, Portland, Sept. 13, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Jed Jeffrey Abbot, 48, Bend, Sept. 13, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Beth Ellen Hattenberger, 55, Bend, Sept. 18, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Abigail Anna Teel, 32, Prairie City, Sept. 29, 71/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Kathleen Gallen O’Malley, 45, Newport, Aug. 29, 84/65 zone, fined $225; Maria De Puebla, 44, Kennewick, Washington, Sept. 2, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Antonio Enrique Montero, 20, Eugene, Sept. 7, 88/65 zone, fined $440; Ridge C. McKinney, 33, Lebanon, Sept. 9, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Lacey Brianna Elliot, 27, Bend, Sept. 10, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Shawn William Buhle, 36, Damascus, Sept. 11, 97/65 zone, fined $440; Kyle Linn Cook, 50, John Day, Sept. 13, 92/65 zone, fined $440; James Michael Faiman, 34, Salem, Sept. 15, 75/unspecified zone, fined $165; Sean Levin-Pompetzki, 30, Prairie City, Sept. 17, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Deanna Joy Kelso, 55, Iowa Colony, Texas, Sept. 17, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Michael Janusz, 35, Streamwood, Illinois, Sept. 17, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Christopher Calfa, 60, Northport, New York, Sept. 18, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Gable Svenson Glerup, 43, Bend, Sept. 19, 75/55, fined $165; Austin James Leal, 31, Lebanon, Sept. 22, 80/65, fined $165; Mitchel James Swales, 66, Boisie, Idaho, Sept. 22, 78/55, fined $225; David George Welch, 70, Arvada, Colorado, Sept. 22, 75/55, fined $165; Kenzie Julie Pugh, 19, Seneca, Sept. 26, 80/65, fined $265; Roni Katy Hickerson, 43, Canyon City, Sept. 26, 35 in a school zone, fined $325; Charles Brent Jackson, 80, Meridian, Idaho, Sept. 29, 49/30 zone, fined $165.
Unlawful use of metal objects: Cody Robert Combs, 22, Prairie City, Sept. 2, fined $165.
Exceeding max weight limit: Donald Hannen Jr., 65, Brookings, Sept. 14, fined $300.
Hunting wildlife from a motor vehicle: William R. Cade, Monument, Sept. 10, fined $440.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Fritz Michael Voigt, 41, Prairie City, July 24, fined $440.
Possession of illegally taken wildlife: Fritz Michael Voigt, 41, Prairie City, July 24, fined $440.
Operating without proper fenders: Matthew Jonathan Hinshaw, 41, Silverton, Sept. 6, fined $165.
Off-road vehicle on highway: Steven Lee Bray, 55, Terrebonne, Sept. 4, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 20
11:42 a.m.: A hunter reported accidentally shooting an antlerless deer while archery hunting in the Murderers Creek unit. The deer was salvaged for donation to the Grant County Food Bank and the hunter was warned for unlawful take.
Sept. 21
2:26 p.m.: ODOT employee reported a pole saw stolen while using restroom at rest stop near milepost 184 on Highway 26. Employee heard a diesel truck pull in and promptly leave.
Sept. 24
7:57 p.m.: Three hours after dark, a vehicle pulled up to a wildlife enforcement decoy and troopers saw the passenger shoot at their decoy deer with archery equipment. Brook Adams Combs, 32, North Powder, was charged with unlawful take of buck deer and exceeding bag limit. His bow was seized as evidence.
10:21 p.m.: A couch fell out of a pickup bed on Highway 26 near milepost 170 and was struck by a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle. The driver was uninjured, but the vehicle caught fire. John Day and Prairie City fire departments responded to the scene. Gage Robert Shawn Lambeth, 22, was cited for having an unsecured load.
Sept. 27
6:15 a.m.: A John Day resident driving south on US 395C near Seneca hit a horse that had run into the roadway. The horse struck the driver’s Jeep Cherokee on the driver’s-side corner. The driver was not injured, but the horse was killed on impact.
9:52 a.m.: A buck deer was reported by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife near Malheur Lumber Co., spotted with an arrow lodged in its shoulder, feeding and in capable condition. OSP responded to assist, but the buck could not be located.
9:31 p.m.: Responded to a vehicle vs. elk crash near milepost 177 on Highway 26. The driver salvaged the elk and was instructed to obtain a salvage permit and to surrender the head after salvage.
Sept. 30
12:57 p.m.: A single motorcycle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 81 near Wheeler resulted in serious injury to the rider, Patrick Wayne Harnish, 51, of Myrtle Creek. Harnish was thrown from his Harley Davidson motorcycle and came to rest 297 feet from the first visible tire mark. He was transported by air ambulance to Bend.
10:13 p.m.: A Honda Civic swerved to avoid a deer near milepost 109 on State Route 19, where it went down an embankment, rolled and came to rest on its top. The driver, Stephen Michael Fuller, 69, of Kirkland, Washington, was not injured.
Dispatch
Grant County Dispatch worked 171 calls during the week ending Oct. 5, including:
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 28
7:02 a.m.: Olle L. Starnes, 52, John Day, arrested for harassment at an address on Highway 26 west of John Day.
2:44 p.m.: Arrested Scott L. Lee, 29, of John Day on Grant County warrant on West Main Street, John Day.
Sept. 29
7:23 a.m.: Arrested Jacob Boots Luce, 28, on Texas fugitive warrant at Budget 8 Motel, John Day.
12:39 p.m.: Dispatched with Oregon State Police, John Day Ambulance and John Day Fire to two-vehicle accident near Grant Union High School with unknown injuries.
1:59 p.m.: Responded to report of a calf in backyard on Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon.
8:17 p.m.: Received 911 report of shot fired, North Johnson Street, Prairie City.
8:49 p.m.: Investigated report of verbal domestic at Maple Street, Granite.
9:05 p.m.: With Oregon State Police, investigated missing person report at North Washington Street, Prairie City. Person located.
Sept. 30
11:10 a.m.: Responded to report of theft at Dollar General, John Day.
3:55 p.m.: Responded to harassment complaint at North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon
10:04 p.m. Advised of cougar sighting on Patterson Drive, John Day.
Oct. 1
5:40 a.m.: Advised of verbal domestic at Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
2:25 p.m.: Received report of stolen trailer at Fields Creek Road, milepost 4.
6:58 p.m.: Received report of civil issue at North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
Oct. 2
9:30 a.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park. Natasha Guy, 47, of John Day cited for theft.
2:48 p.m.: Advised of complaint of animal abuse on Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
3:56 p.m.: Advised of civil problem, North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
4:02 p.m.: Advised of civil problem, North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
6:37 p.m.: Arrested Gene Robert Norland Jr., 39, of John Day on Malheur County felony warrant at East Main Street, John Day.
11:20 p.m.: Responded to report of shots fired at South Johnson Street, Prairie City.
Oct. 3
9:23 a.m.: Cited Garrity E. O’Crowley, 40, of Diamond for speeding on Highway 26, milepost 163.
3:51 p.m.: Responded to civil issue at North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon. Debra L Shawn, 62, arrested for second-degree trespassing.
Oct. 4
4:14 p.m.: Advised of assault at North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
8:48 p.m.: Advised of restraining order violation at Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
8:56 p.m.: Advised of possible abandoned camp on the 2090 Road, Middle Fork John Day River.
Oct. 5
5:47 a.m.: Advised of bear sighting on West Franklin Avenue, Dayville.
8:43 a.m.: Advised of restraining order violation at Soutwest Brent Drive, John Day.
12:40 p.m.: Arrested Amanda Wright, 43, of Canyon City on multiple warrants at North Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
1:33 p.m.: Advised of fraud at South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
1:57 p.m.: Received commercial burglar alarm at Bank of Eastern Oregon.
4:13 p.m.: With Oregon State Police, arrested Bruce McMaster, 53, of John Day for restraining order violation at Len’s Pharmacy.
5:12 p.m.: Responded to non-injury vehicle vs. deer crash at Highway 26, milepost 157.
5:17 p.m.: Advised of restraining order violation at Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 30
9:24 a.m.: Dispatch assisted OSP in finding owner of loose horses on Highway 26 near milepost 139.
10:05 p.m.: Advised of non-injury accident on Highway 19, milepost 109.
11:43 p.m.: Advised of dead elk in center of Highway 395 North.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Oct. 5
2:25 p.m.: Advised of tree across Highway 402, milepost 25.
• Dispatch
Oct. 5
3:24 p.m.: Received report of 911 outage in Pilot Rock.
• John Day Ambulance
Sept. 28
8:55 a.m.: Responded to female not well at Valley View Assisted Living.
Sept. 29
2:15 p.m.: Dispatched to elderly man with breathing difficulty on Bragga Way.
6:41 p.m.: Dispatched to female with chest pain along Highway 26 between John Day and Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 30
12:52 p.m.: Responded to accident on Highway 26 at Antone Road, along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Dayville Fire.
Oct. 1
10:13 a.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for 88-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
8:54 p.m.: Responded to 53-year-old male having diabetic issue, North Humbolt Street.
11:16 p.m.: Responded, with Seneca Ambulance, for 70-year-old female with complications from hip surgery on Izee-Paulina Highway.
Oct. 5
4:39 p.m.: Responded to report of 83-year-old female who fell at West Main Street.
8:45 p.m.: Advised of vehicle vs. deer accident at Canyon Creek.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Sept. 28
10:51 a.m.: Prairie City and John Day Ambulance dispatched to PC Motors and Cycles in response to report of a man who hit his head.
• Prairie City Fire Department
Sept. 29
1:15 p.m.: Assisted with noise parade.
• Seneca Fire Department
Sept. 28
2:30 p.m.: Dispatched to fire alarm at Barnes Avenue.
• Dayville Fire Department
Sept. 28
4:16 p.m.: Dayville Fire Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to grass fire at Highway 26, Dayville.
• John Day Public Works
Sept. 28
4:38 p.m.: Dispatched to report of broken manhole cover at Ferguson Road.
• Mt. Vernon Fire Department
Sept. 28
5:49 p.m.: Dispatched along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Trail Electric Co-op to a tree on fire near power lines at East Main Street, Mt. Vernon.
• John Day Rural Fire Department
Sept. 30
5:00 p.m.: Responded to report of illegal burning on Highway 395C between mileposts 3 and 4.
• John Day Fire Department
Oct. 2
12:47 p.m.: Responded to commercial fire alarm at Patterson Bridge Road.
• U.S. Forest Service
Oct. 4
6:03 p.m.: Advised of forest fire at Indian Rock Lookout.
