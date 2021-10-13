Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Sept. 9: Charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle against David A. McCanna, 56, of Redmond were dismissed as part of a civil compromise.
Sept. 28: Bucky Allan Breck was found guilty of violating his probation for possession or use of methamphetamine. Breck’s probation was extended by one year or until certain conditions were met. He was ordered to serve 120 days in jail, with credit for time served since his last arrest and the possibility of credit for completing a treatment program of at least 90 days. He was ordered to enter an approved inpatient treatment program by Oct. 25. If he completes the program, any remaining jail time will be vacated and his probation will end.
Oct. 8: Michael Dean Gibson, 57, appeared by phone for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty on Sept. 28 to charges of harassment and furnishing alcohol to someone under 21, both misdemeanors. Gibson was sentenced to 24 months’ probation, 40 hours of community service or work crew time, and 10 days in jail on each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently. He was also fined $100 for each count. As a condition of probation, Gibson is to have no contact with any minor female other than immediate family members residing with him.
COPS ADD FOR 211013Oct. 11: Robert Lewis Crosby II was found guilty of violating his probation for a second-degree theft conviction from August 2020. The court ruled that Crosby had failed to notify his probation officer of a change of residence, failed to complete his community service work, failed to pay his financial obligations and failed to complete a behavior modification course. He was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for time served since his arrest on this charge, and pay his outstanding fines within one year of his release. All other conditions remain in place. His probation was extended to Oct. 10, 2023, and he was warned that his probation will be revoked if he commits another violation.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Oct. 6:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 11
Releases: 9
Arrests: 3
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Grant County Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following for the week ending Oct. 6:
Traffic citations: 10
Violation crimes: 1
Misdemeanors: 1
Small claims/civil: 0
Hearings held: 12
Persons on probation: 39
Community service hours: 0
License suspensions: 14
To collections/DOR: 54
Warrants issued: 3
Violation of speed limit: James Michael Valdez, 25, San Jose, California, Sept. 22, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Timothy Shaune Jackson, 35, Redmond, Sept. 24, 82/65 zone, fined $265.
Violation of the basic rule: Austin Angel Palmer, 31, Bend, Sept. 6, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Gary Dean Dolmage, 57, Grants Pass, Sept. 16, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Donald L. Cato, 73, Medford, Sept. 16, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Melissa J. Webster, 81, Walla Walla, Washington, Sept. 21, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Randy Lynn Smith, 69, Weiser, Idaho, Sept. 27, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Nancy Lynn Campbell, 62, Baker City, Sept. 22, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Michael A. Borden, 34, Redmond, Sept. 21, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Adam Byran Caddock, 28, Roseburg, Sept. 13, 62/35 zone, fined $265.
Open container: Jackie M. Speed, 50, Athena, Sept. 24, fined $265.
Oct. 6: In an eviction proceeding, Christy Phillips, 60, was ordered to vacate her residence at 222 S. McHaley Ave. in Prairie City and return the premises to Elaine Thompson. Phillips was ordered to pay a judgment of $243.
Oct. 7: In an eviction proceeding, Sammy Guy, 41, and Natasha Guy, 46, were ordered to vacate 677 W. Main St., space 140, in John Day and return the premises to Riverside Mobile Home Park. The Guys were ordered to pay a judgment of $243.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 28: After stopping a tan Chevrolet Tahoe for a possible traffic violation on County Road 62 near Prairie City at about 12:30 a.m., a trooper arrested both occupants of the pickup. The driver, Jeremiah James Alsop, 40, of John Day, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Harney County and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license. The passenger, Tyler Duane Dehiya, 28, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on three Grant County felony warrants and one felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.
Sept. 28: A trooper responded at 10:55 a.m. to a report of an elk carcass dumped behind Prairie Wood Products in Prairie City. The trooper found a partially decomposed cow elk wrapped in a white tarp. The quarters and backstraps had been removed and there was a possible wound on the jaw, but the trooper could not determine whether the elk had been roadstruck or shot. Investigation discontinued.
Sept. 29: At 3:14 p.m. a trooper responded to single-vehicle rollover crash involving a green Toyota Corolla on Highway 395C near milepost 6. The driver, Thomas Harry Stephens, 60, suffered minor injuries but declined medical transport. The car was towed and Stephens was cited for careless driving.
Oct. 2: At 4:38 p.m., troopers responded to Highway 26 near milepost 161 for a report of an elderly man slumped over the wheel of a gray Chrysler 300. The 84-year-old Salem man appeared to be suffering a medical event. The doors were locked, so entry was forced through a window. The man was treated at the scene by paramedics, and the driver was transported by family members to Blue Mountain Hospital for evaluation.
Oct. 5: At 8:45 a.m. a trooper responded to Community Counseling Solutions/Grant County Health Department for a report of a domestic assault in the parking lot. The suspect was taken into custody after reportedly becoming combative. Glenn Ross, 57, was charged by John Day police with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and harassment. Ross was charged by the trooper with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Oct. 5: A trooper responded to Northwest First Avenue in John Day just after 10 a.m. Lori Moodie-Cotta, 19, of John Day was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 169 calls from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 5: Responded with Oregon State Police to a domestic violence report on First and Canton and arrested Lori Moodie-Cotta, 19, of John Day for fourth-degree assault.
Oct. 5: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on West Main Street.
Oct. 7: Responded to Step Forward for a report of fraud.
Oct. 7: Cited Ahmadbahi Vahora-Sarfarj, 36, of Lacy, Washington, for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Oct. 8: Responded to a report from the Leathers gas station of a subject who drove off with gasoline hose still attached to their vehicle.
Oct. 9: Responded to a report of theft at Subway.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 5: Arrested Christopher Hoppe, 38, of John Day on Humbolt for outstanding warrants from Grant and Crook counties.
Oct. 5: Responded with John Day Police, John Day Ambulance and Oregon State Police to a 911 call for a female, 57, with lacerations to her fingers on East Main Street and arrested Duane Ross, 57, of Prairie City for assault and domestic violence.
Oct. 5: Responded to a burglar alarm on Highway 19.
Oct. 7: Responded to Nans Rock Road for a livestock complaint.
Oct. 8: Responded with Dayville Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Forest Service law enforcement to a report of a pickup fire on Fields Creek Road.
Oct. 8: Responded to a report of break-in on Front Street.
Oct. 8: Was advised of possible domestic violence on Cottonwood Street.
Oct. 8: Grant County Jail was advised of a request for contact from a mental health facility.
Oct. 8: Received a driving complaint near the Outpost Bar and Grill on Main Street.
Oct. 8: Arrested Jeremiah James Alsop, 30, of John Day on a Grant County Warrant on Humbolt Street.
Oct. 8: Advised of a harassment complaint on Pine Creek Road.
Oct. 8: Responded to a report of break-in on Front Street.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 7: Assisted a motorist on Highway 26.
Oct. 8: Received a report of illegal hunting in Greenhorn.
Oct.8: Received a report of illegal hunting in Spray.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 5: Responded to Humbolt for a male, 53, who cut his foot on broken glass.
Oct. 5: Responded to Highway 26 for a male, 52, with a diabetic problem.
Oct. 7: Responded to Highway 26 for a female, 86, who had fallen down.
Oct. 7: Responded to Highway 26 for a report of a possible stroke.
Oct. 7: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alarm.
Oct. 7 Responded to Humbolt Street for a female, 91, with flu-like symptoms.
Oct. 8: Paged to West Main Street for an 87-year-old female.
Oct. 8: Responded with John Day Police for a female, 91, with rapid pulse, high blood pressure and chest pain.
Oct. 8: Responded to Highway 395 in front of Grant Union High School for an accident with injuries.
Oct. 8: Transported a male, 17, with rib pain in front of Grant Union High School.
Oct.9: Dispatched to Green Acres Lane for a female, 72, with breathing problems.
Oct. 9: Dispatched to West Main Street for an 82-year-old female who fell.
Oct. 10: Responded to West Main Street for a female, 65, with chest pain and lightheadedness.
• Long Creek Fire Department
Oct. 10: Responded to East Main Street for an electrical fire.
• U.S. Forest Service
Oct. 8: Report of a possible forest fire on Highway 395 South.
Oct. 9: Received a report of smoke from D Avenue, but was a prescribed burn southeast of Seneca.
• Oregon Fish and Wildlife
Oct.9: Received a report of a redtail hawk that needed transport to a refuge.
• Canyon City Public Works
Oct. 6: Responded to a broken water line near a residence on East Main Street.
