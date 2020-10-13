Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Bobbi Jo Workman, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to a count of recklessly endangering another person and a count of violating speed limit committed on Sept. 12. Her license was suspended for 90 days, and she was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation. She was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $365 in fines. A count of driving under the influence of intoxicants was diverted and a count of recklessly endangering another person was dismissed.
Kevin G. Kimberling, 48, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Sept. 7. His license was revoked for life, and he was sentenced to serve 45 days in jail, 24 months of supervised probation. He was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service and pay $2,755 in fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Oct. 7:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 20
Bookings: 10
Releases: 4
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Torrie Weathers, 29, of Boring was cited for violation of the basic rule, 74/55 zone.
Leticia Palmer, 47, of Baker City was cited for violating speed limit, 42/25 zone.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 4: A landowner reported hearing two shots near his property on Roe Creek Road near Fossil. A mule deer buck was subsequently located with a gunshot wound. Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office notified Oregon State Police to continue the investigation.
Oct. 5: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper received information that a hunter checked his bear into the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife past the required 10-day time limit. The trooper contacted the hunter and learned that, due to compound circumstances including interim regulation changes due to COVID-19, the hunter did not fully understand the regulation. The hunter was educated regarding the requirement, and a warning was issued.
Oct. 10: OSP saw a known suspended driver eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 162. OSP stopped the vehicle at the Les Schwab’s parking lot and contacted the driver, Blain S. Ross, 37, of Canyon City. OSP confirmed Ross’s Oregon license was misdemeanor suspended for refusing a breath test. OSP arrested Ross and secured his vehicle at the scene. OSP transported Ross to the Grant County Jail. OSP issued Ross a citation for driving while suspended and lodged him at the jail.
Oct. 10: OSP stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 154 for a turn signal violation. The driver, Kaylee Dyer, 25, had a felony warrant for her arrest for burglary out of Spokane County, Washington. OSP arrested Dyer on the warrant. OSP was familiar with Dyer and a man associated with her. OSP knew the man, Lucas Klum, 41, of Redmond also had a felony warrant for his arrest for burglary out of Spokane County, Washington, as well as a felony failure to appear warrant out of Deschutes County. OSP went to Mt. Vernon to notify Dyer’s mother of her arrest as well as her needing to move the vehicle. Klum came to the door, and OSP took him into custody without incident. Deschutes County requested Klum be cited and released on their warrant. Spokane County requested physical custody for both subjects. OSP transported both subjects to the Grant County Jail where OSP lodged them on the Spokane County warrants. OSP issued Klum a citation for the Deschutes County warrant.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 184 calls during the week of Oct. 5-11, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 5: Dispatched to a report of criminal mischief on Southwest Brent Street.
Oct. 8: Responded to a dispute on East Main Street.
Oct. 10: Responded to a hit and run on Valley View Drive.
Oct. 10: Received a report of identification fraud in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 7: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 5: Received a report of trespassing at Miller Mountain.
Oct. 5: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Crane Prairie GS.
Oct. 5: Received a report of a dispute on South Adam Drive.
Oct. 6: Received a report of theft at Granite.
Oct. 6: Received a report of theft on Ingle Street.
Oct. 6: Received a report of burglary on Ford Road.
Oct. 7: Received a report of theft on Highway 395S.
Oct. 11: Along with OSP, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and Oregon Department of Transportation, responded for a power line down across Highway 26 near milepost 152.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 6: Paged for a man with a pinched nerve who fell on Roper Road.
Oct. 7: Dispatched to an elderly woman who fell on West Main Street.
Oct. 9: Along with Seneca, dispatched for a woman who fell on A Avenue.
Oct. 9: Paged for a woman who was weak with nosebleeds on Southwest Moore Street.
Oct. 10: Responded for an 82-year-old woman with chest pain on South McCallum Avenue.
Oct. 11: Responded for an 85-year-old woman who had fallen on Northwest Third Avenue.
Oct. 11: Responded for an 86-year-old man with difficulty breathing on Northwest First Avenue.
