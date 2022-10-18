Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Oct. 13
Fritz Voigt pleaded guilty to probation violation. Voigt was sentenced to 120 hours of jail time with a report date of no later than Thursday, Oct. 27.
Stephen T. Orchard was found guilty of hunting on cultivated/enclosed land of another. Orchard was sentenced to a fine of $1,500 and a three-year suspension of his fishing license.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Oct. 12:
Traffic citations filed: 2
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Hearings held: 5
Driver’s license suspensions: 28
Cases on probation: 21
Small claims filed: 1
Warrants issued: 2
Violation of the basic rule: Levi Judd Simpson, 49, Independence, Sept. 6, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Miguel A. Malo-Poggio, 38, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Sept. 9, 52/35 zone, fined $165; Cameron Cunningham, 24, Beavercreek, Sept. 2, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Monique Gee, 40, John Day, Sept. 14, 76/65 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: William Thomas White, 69, Oro Valley, Arizona, Oct. 3, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Albert Dean Sartain, 77, Philomath, Sept. 22, 41/25 zone, fined $165; Gary Lee Perry, 56, Winston, Oct. 8, 73/65 zone, fined $165; James Gregory Price, 60, La Pine, Sept. 13, 83/55 zone, fined $265; Robert Bartlett Paul, 36, Reno, Nevada, Sept. 2, 58/35 zone, fined $215; Daniel Eugene Heckert, Winchester, Sept. 26, 45/25 zone, fined $165; Jebediah P. Williams, 37, Prairie City, Sept. 6, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Kameron Nakota Canaday, 29, Eugene, Sept. 6, 71/45 zone, fined $265; Benjamin Patrick Harvell, 29, Clackamas, Aug. 13, 30/56 zone, fined $265; William Michael Manzo, 46, Everett, Washington, Aug. 27, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Nina Edwards, 51, Ione, Sept. 17, 30/54 zone, fined $265; Calvin Metz, 20, Roseburg, Sept. 17, 49/30 zone, fined $165; Bethany Hollister, 54, Fort Bragg, California, Sept. 15, fined $165.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Salvador Villa Rodriguez, 33, Othello, Washington, Sept. 12, fined $440.
Driving while suspended: George Edward Taylor IV, 36, Baker City, Sept. 11, fined $440; Michael R. Perry, 53, Prairie City, Aug. 25, fined $440; Michael Ronnell 53, Prairie City, Sept. 17, fined $440; Monique Gee, 40, John Day, Sept. 14, fined $440; Joshua Wayne Haskins, 38, Prairie City, Sept. 17, fined $440; Joshua Wayne Haskins, 38, Prairie City, Sept. 10, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Bethany Hollister, 54, Fort Bragg, California, Sept. 15, fined $265; Michale Ronnell Berry, 53, Prairie City, Sept. 17, fined $265; Joshua Wayne Haskins, 38, Prairie City, Sept. 17, fined $265; Salvador Villa Rodriguez, 33, Othello, Washington, Sept. 12, fined $265; Michael Berry, 53, Prairie City, Aug. 25, fined $440.
Failure to register vehicle: Kenneth William Nevills, 62, Wood Village, Sept. 16, fined $115.
Failure to display license plates: Joshua Wayne Haskins, 38, Prairie City, Sept. 10, fined $115.
Failure to properly use safety belt: John Day resident, 17, Sept. 16, fined $115; John Day resident, 16, Sept. 16, fined $115.
Failure to properly secure child: Ember Kaylene Conner, 30, Prairie City, Sept. 22, fined $115.
Driving motor vehicle while using mobile device: Ember Kaylene Conner, 30, Prairie City, Sept. 22, fined $265.
No big game tag: Shane Jones, 27, Aloha, Sept. 24, fined $115.
No commercial driver license: Salvador Villa Rodriguez, 33, Othello, Washington, Sept. 12, fined $265.
No ODOT-issued weight identifier: Pavel V. Fedarynau, 38, Staten Island, New York, Aug. 30, fined $440; Brandon S. Fournier, 48, Riverton, Wyoming, Aug. 30, fined $440.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Oct. 12:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 6
Releases: 7
Arrests: 5
Citations:1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers:23
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 110 calls during the week ending Oct. 19, including:
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 5
8:45 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer incident at Canyon Creek.
Oct. 6
7:17 a.m.: Advised of a cow on the highway on Highway 395 North, milepost 82.
9:09 a.m.: Report of vandalism in Long Creek.
9:52 p.m.: Report of a dog that was run over on North Cozart Street in Prairie City.
11:08 a.m.: Report of criminal mischief in Seneca.
12:02 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person at Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City.
12:57 p.m.: Report of a hit and run in Kimberly.
1:47 p.m.: Unwanted/disorderly subject at Community Connection, John Day.
5:32 p.m.: Report of a theft at Silvies Valley Ranch.
6:18 p.m.: Investigated a trespassing complaint at Izee School House.
7:21 p.m.: Advised of a trespass on Pine Creek Road in John Day.
7:32 p.m.: Advised of cows at large on Highway 26, milepost 190.
Oct. 7
10:22 a.m.: Report of missing items on Front Street in Prairie City.
5:56 p.m.: Report of a disorderly person on Mountain Boulevard in Mount Vernon.
10:17 p.m.: Advised of a stolen car on Canyon Mountain.
Oct. 8
1:44 p.m.: Advised of a civil problem on Barnes Avenue in Seneca.
1:46 p.m.: Arrested Nicholas Paul Gibson, 31, of La Grande on a bench warrant.
10:53 p.m.: Responded to assist OSP with a report of a vehicle vs. deer incident on Highway 26, milepost 272.
Oct. 9
2:10 p.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on Keeney Fork Road in Long Creek.
3:23 p.m.: Advised of a theft at Fields Creek.
6:33 p.m.: Responded to a report of a vehicle with an open door on Happy Valley Lane in Mount Vernon.
6:43 p.m: Non-injury accident, vehicle vs. deer, on Highway 26, milepost 165.
6:56 p.m.: Responded to a report of a theft on Owens Street in Dayville.
6:57 p.m.: Responded to reports of shots fired on Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
7:35 p.m: Responded to a dispute at Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day.
Oct. 10
8:02 p.m.: Investigated a suspicious vehicle at the old Texaco station.
11:19 a.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic incident on Laycock Creek Road.
11:59 a.m.: Dispatched to a report of phone harassment on West Main Street.
2:12 p.m.: Recovered a stolen car on Dog Creek Road.
2:31 p.m.: Dispatched to a report of harassment at Malheur Lumber, John Day.
5:44 p.m.: Dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at North Canyon/Centurylink.
Oct. 11
10:25 a.m.: Report of criminal mischief at Humbolt Elementary, Canyon City.
4:20 p.m.: Report of a trespass at Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
4:27 p.m.: Storm Mensch, 23, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on a Grant County warrant on Silvers Lane.
4:52 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person in Dayville.
7:24 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on South Canyon Boulevard.
Oct. 12
1:16 p.m.: Report of a stolen vehicle on Forest Service Road 318.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 6
7:23 am.: Report of an abandoned vehicle on Confederated Tribes land.
Oct. 8
5:02 a.m.: Advised of livestock on Highway 26, milepost 144.
• John Day Ambulance
Oct. 7
3:38 p.m.: Lift assistance on Indian Creek Road.
Oct. 8
10:37 p.m.: Responded for a 65-year-old male who wrecked his bicycle and was bleeding from the nose and mouth at Chester’s.
Oct. 11
10:23 p.m.: Responded for an 84-year-old male with severe abdominal pain on Highway 395 North.
Oct. 12
11:57 a.m.: Responded to an 88-year-old female having a hard time breathing on West Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.