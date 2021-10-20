Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Oct. 8: Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 38, of John Day pleaded guilty to one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of second-degree disorderly conduct stemming from a July 16 incident. Hoppe was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service or work crew time and 30 days in jail on the first count and 18 months of supervised probation and 20 hours of community service or work crew time on the second. He was also ordered to pay a $200 fine. A charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed.
Oct. 8: Tyler Dehiya, 28, of John Day was found guilty of two counts of probation violation for failure to report and one count of contempt of court. He was ordered to serve 15 days in jail and pay $50 in probation violation fees.
Oct. 11: Tiffany Rose Sanders, 36, of Redmond pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with an incident that occurred in Grant County on Jan. 19, 2020. A count of methamphetamine possession was dismissed. Sanders was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service or work crew time and 20 days in jail, with credit for time served. She was ordered to complete the Victim Impact Panel program, obtain a substance abuse assessment, enter a substance abuse treatment program if advised to do so, not possess intoxicants and stay out of bars and liquor stores. In addition, her driver’s license was revoked for life.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Oct. 13:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 7
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 21
Warrants processed: 8
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
Oregon State Police
Oct. 10: A trooper stopped a white Ford Ranger pickup shortly after 1 a.m. for speeding on Highway 26 east of John Day after reportedly clocking the vehicle at 80 mph in a 65 mph zone. After field sobriety tests, the driver was taken to the Grant County Jail, where a breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol level at 0.17%. Rodger Wayne Wright, 48, was cited for driving under influence of alcohol and speeding.
Oct. 12: Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a trooper met with a male subject in Mt. Vernon who had been contacted earlier in the day by Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office personnel during the execution of two search warrants in the area. The man surrendered a pistol that he had recovered from another male subject. A records check determined the pistol had been reported as stolen.
Oct. 13: A trooper responded at about 3 p.m. to reports of a reckless driver in a truck on Highway 26 and found the truck parked along the highway in Prairie City. The driver refused to take field sobriety tests and refused to get out of the truck when told he was under arrest. He was then removed from the truck and taken into custody without further incident. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol level at 0.20%. Michael Keith Waddell, 64, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Oct. 13: A trooper responded to Malheur Lumber in John Day for reports of an accident involving a crane. The trooper determined the crane had struck a high-voltage power line and the operator was injured when one of the vehicle’s large rear tires exploded. The operator’s age was given as 46, but the trooper was unable to confirm the man’s identity before he was transported from the scene by medical personnel.
Oct. 14: Just before 8 a.m., a trooper responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash just west of Mt. Vernon on Highway 26. The vehicle had gone off the road and struck a concrete bridge support. The driver, Janet Jarman Nevels, 73, of Garden Home, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule:David Michael Kaufman, 30, Cottage Grove, Sept. 23, 81/55 zone, fined $200; Jesse W. Porter, 21, Bend, Sept. 17, 86/55 zone, fined $440; Kenneth C. Hutchison, 52, Seattle, Sept. 22, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Tanner Michael Byers, 24, The Dalles, Oct. 1, 73/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Cody Aaron Williams, 29, Hines, Sept. 18, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Sherry Lee Ann Nye, 42, Payette, Idaho, Sept. 19, 52/35 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Steven Mathew Warrington, 32, John Day, Sept. 10, fined $265; Rebecca Deanna Weimer, 29, La Grande, Sept. 14, fined $265; Joshua Robinson, 32, Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 15, fined $265; Shawn Colman Kite, 53, Prairie City, Sept. 12, fined $265; Amos David Hoyt, 43, Union, Sept. 20, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Rebecca Deanna Weimer, 29, La Grande, Sept. 14, fined $440; Shawn Colman Kite, 53, Prairie City, Sept. 12, fined $440.
• Careless driving causing an accident: Joshua Robinson, 32, Bellevue, Washington, Sept. 15, fined $440.
• Residential use of an RV: Spencer Edward Leifheit, 45, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 7, fined $100.
• Failure to install ignition interlock device: Charles Edwin Ames, 62, Cottage Grove, Sept. 22, fined $440.
• No operator’s license: Steven Mathew Warrington, 32, John Day, Sept. 10, fined $440.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 169 calls during the week of Oct. 8-15, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 8: Responded to a report of an SUV that drove away from the Leathers filling station with a gas hose still attached to the vehicle.
Oct. 8: Performed a welfare check on Second Avenue.
Oct. 8: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the John Day Laundromat.
Oct. 9: Responded to a burglar alarm on Seventh Avenue.
Oct. 9: Responded to a report of an intoxicated person at Highway 26 and Lacosta.
Oct. 9: Responded to a reported theft at the Subway restaurant.
Oct. 11: Advised of a harassment complaint at Canyon Creek Apartments.
Oct. 12: Responded to a noise complaint on Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 8: responded to a report of illegal hunting in Greenhorn.
Oct. 8: Responded to a complaint of illegal hunting in Spray.
Oct. 8: Advised of cattle in the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 134.
Oct. 14: Advised of a dead deer on Highway 26 near milepost 141.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 8: Responded to a pickup on fire on Fields Creek Road. The Dayville Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service also responded.
Oct. 8: Responded along with John Day Ambulance to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 395 C.
Oct. 8: Arrested Jeremiah James Alsop, 30, of John Day on a Grant County warrant.
Oct. 8: Received a complaint of harassment regarding a Pine Creek Road address.
Oct. 8: Responded to a report of a break-in on Front Street.
Oct. 8: Responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute on Cottonwood Street.
Oct. 9: Responded to a driving complaint at Austin junction.
Oct. 9: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Osborn Lane.
Oct. 9: Responded to an animal complaint on Highway 395 B.
Oct. 9: Responded to reports of a loud noise in the vicinity of Dixie Street and Third Avenue.
Oct. 10: Responded to an animal complaint on Schoolhouse Lane.
Oct. 10: Took information regarding a possible cybercrime.
Oct. 10: Performed a welfare check on Dog Creek Road.
Oct. 10: Responded to an animal complaint in Long Creek.
Oct. 10: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Mountain Boulevard.
Oct. 10: Responded to report of suspicious circumstances on Dog Creek Road.
Oct. 11: Advised of a theft on Mountain Boulevard.
Oct. 11: Responded to a report of a cow struck by a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 187.
Oct. 11: Advised of suspicious circumstances on 12th Street.
Oct. 12: Responded to reports of an injured deer on Highway 26.
Oct. 12: Responded to a report of theft of services at Triangle Mini Mart.
Oct. 12: Arrested Devin R. Seaters, 22, of Caldwell, Idaho, on an Idaho warrant.
Oct. 12: Held a search and rescue meeting.
Oct. 12: Received a complaint of noise on Washington Street.
Oct. 13: Responded to a civil issue on Mountain Boulevard.
Oct. 13: Responded to reports of a crane striking electrical lines at Malheur Lumber in John Day. Oregon State Police, John Day Ambulance and John Day Fire Department also responded.
Oct. 13: Received a parking complaint regarding an Aslin Avenue address.
Oct. 14: Dispatched to West Main Street for a suspicious circumstances complaint.
Oct. 14: Dispatched to Highway 126 near milepost 152 for a motor vehicle accident.
Oct. 14: Responded to a report of property damage at Dreamers Lodge in John Day.
Oct. 14: Responded to a complaint of a loud noise on Washington Street.
Oct. 15: Advised of a noise complaint on Washington Street.
Oct. 15: Stopped and warned a driver for having an unsecured load on Highway 26 near the mill.
Oct. 15: Performed a welfare check on Franklin Street.
• John Day Fire
Oct. 11: Provided assistance with a bonfire at Grant Union High School.
• John Day Ambulance
Oct. 8: Responded to a call regarding an 87-year-old woman at a Main Street address.
Oct. 8: Responded to Humbolt Street for a 91-year-old woman with rapid pulse, high blood pressure and chest pains.
Oct. 8: Responded to Grant Union High School for a 17-year-old male with rib pain.
Oct. 9: Dispatched to West Main Street for an 82-year-old who fell.
Oct. 10: Responded to West Main Street for a 65-year-old woman with chest pains and lightheadedness.
Oct. 13: Responded for a patient transfer at the John Day Airport.
Oct. 13: Responded for a possible stroke on Highway 395.
Oct. 13: Responded to a motor vehicle accident on the 2150 road.
Oct. 13: Responded for a patient transfer at the John Day Airport.
Oct. 13: Responded to Dayton Street for a fall.
Oct. 14: Responded to the John Day Airport for a patient transport.
Oct. 14: Responded for a patient transfer at the John Day Airport.
Oct. 15: Responded to West Bench Road for a male who fell off a roof.
Oct. 15: Responded to Chester’s Market in John Day for a male who fell.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Oct. 14: Responded for a patient transfer at the John Day Airport.
Oct. 14: Responded to McCallum Avenue for a medical call.
Oct. 14: responded to Fifth Street for a medical call.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Oct. 10: Responded to Main Street for a medical call.
Oct. 12: responded to Highway 395 for a medical call.
Oct. 12: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Welch Campground for a report fo a male needing assistance.
• Canyon City Fire
Responded to Adams Road for an illegal burning complaint.
• Mt. Vernon Fire
Oct. 15: Responded with Oregon Department of Forestry to a grass fire on Laycock Creek Road.
• Long Creek Fire
Oct. 10: Responded to an electrical fire on Main Street.
