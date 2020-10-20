Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jared J. Baker, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 for a count of contempt of court. He was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Oct. 14:
Concealed handgun licenses: 16
Average inmates: 19
Bookings: 7
Releases: 15
Arrests: 1
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 33
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Jeffrey Noland, 61, of Leawood, Kansas, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 80/65 zone.
Kristopher Goodwin, 30, of Mt. Vernon was cited for driving while suspended.
Frank Kephart, 72, of Grants Pass was cited for speeding, 40/25 zone.
Melissa Hertal, of Baker City was cited for violation of the basic rule, 82/55 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Driving while suspended: Chris A. Hanshew, 45, Prineville, Aug. 7, fined $440; Orie W. Nephi, 40, Fort Duchesne, Utah, June 17, fined $440; James W. Moss, 42, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 3, fined $440; Shad E. Moles, 34, John Day, June 6, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Orie W. Nephi, 40, Fort Duchesne, Utah, June 17, fined $265; Shad E. Moles, 34, John Day, June 6, fined $265; Takoda L. Propeck, 21, John Day, Feb. 14, fined $265; Russell L. Hall, 61, Portland, July 20, fined $265.
Permit unlawful operation of vehicle: Kristie G. Hodges, 41, Prineville, Aug. 7, fined $265.
Careless driving-accident: Russell L. Hall, 61, Portland, July 20, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Natalia E. Yazzie, 28, John Day, Aug. 16, fined $135.
Operate without proper fenders: Crystal L. Joy, 47, Albany, July 29, fined $165.
Failure to drive within lane: Brogan C. McKrola, 22, Logan, Utah, May 15, fined $265.
Failure to obey traffic control device: Elisha T. Sheedy, 19, John Day, Sept. 8, fined $225.
Failure to yield right of way: Lane M. Williams, 19, Prairie City, Aug. 13, fined $265.
Hunting in a prohibited area-public: Kurt D. Wenzen, 59, Puyallup, Washington, Sept. 13, fined $115; John Kereczman IV, 29, Newberg, Sept. 2, fined $115.
Hunting game mammal prohibited: Reed V. Neff, 23, Estacada, Sept. 1, fined $115.
Mackenzie R. Clark was convicted of third-degree theft and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, to serve 30 hours of community service and to pay $550 in fines, fees and compensation.
Steven A. Schaffer was convicted of two counts of third-degree theft and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and to pay $400 in compensation. A count of third-degree theft was dismissed.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 11: Oregon State Police stopped a pickup near milepost 162 on Highway 26 for multiple traffic violations. On contact, there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver, Tyler A. Smith, 34, of John Day had glassy, slightly bloodshot eyes and droopy eyelids. He admitted to having two drinks. Smith consented to field sobriety tests where he showed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested Smith for DUII and secured his vehicle at the scene. OSP transported him to the Grant County Jail where he refused a breath test under implied consent. OSP applied for and was granted a search warrant for samples of his breath or blood. Under the warrant, Smith provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol content of 0.10%. OSP issued Smith citations for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing a breath test and lodged him at the jail.
Oct. 16: A driving complaint was called in from a gas station in Canyon City where a driver had taken a bite from a burrito and left the store without paying. The attendant said the driver appeared intoxicated. Another call was taken from someone following the vehicle who reported it had almost rolled over and was unable to maintain its lane. OSP located the vehicle and stopped it near milepost 147 on Highway 26. The driver, Abraham M. Schaffer, 36, Spring Creek, Nevada, consented to standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUII. At the Grant County Jail, Schaffer consented to a breath test with a result of 0.18% BAC. Schaffer was lodged for DUII, and his vehicle was towed by Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair to their lot.
