Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Oct. 19:
Traffic citations filed: 22
Misdemeanors filed: 4
Weighmaster citations: 1
Hearings held: 24
Driver’s license suspensions: 0
Cases on probation: 21
Small claims/civil filed: 4
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Jillanne Margaret Krupoff Berry, 44, Prineville, Oct. 7, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Cody Bernett Sederlin, 33, Prairie City, Sept. 29, 83/65 zone, fined $225; Josiah M. Eber Harter, 26, John Day, Oct. 3, 75/65 zone, fined $140; Bobbie Jean Ray, 61, Culver, Oct. 4, 77/55 zone, fined $225; Mark Brian Gerdes, 53, Redmond, Sept. 22, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Galen Leo Green, 40, Baker City, Sept. 29, 78/65 zone, fined $225; Christopher Robert Jacobson, 46, Albany, Oct. 3, 74/65, fined $165; Taylor O’Neil Brown, 39, Redmond, Oct. 5, 84/55 zone, fined $265;David Ray Maas, 74, Friday Harbor, Washington, Oct. 9, 49/30 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Kyle Steven Morris, 23, Canyon City, Oct. 5, fined $265; Kyle Steven Morris, 23, Canyon City, Oct. 26, fined $265.
Failure to yield: Preston Ray Reitz, 44, Canyon City, Sept. 16, fined $225.
Exceeding maximum weight limit: Michael C. Boozenny, 45, Lakeview, Sept. 14, fined $150.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 5
5:52 a.m.: Responded to Dayville for a bear that had been shot by a homeowner who feared it was going to kill their dog. Trooper found the bear in a tree near the scene. The bear was dispatched and turned over to Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife for examination.
4:08 p.m.: Trooper made a traffic stop of a Dodge pickup in the Len’s Pharmacy parking lot, John Day. The driver, Bruce David McMaster, 53, was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order and transported to the Grant County jail.
9:09 p.m.: Trooper responded to County Road 65, Canyon City, for a single-vehicle accident near milepost 2. The driver, Joseph Vernon Radinovich, 44, of John Day, was cited for careless driving resulting in an accident.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Oct. 19:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 8
Releases: 8
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 8
Civil papers: 23
Warrants processed: 7
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 125 calls during the week ending 10/19/22, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Oct. 11
10:25 a.m.: Report of criminal mischief at Humboldt Elementary.
4:20 p.m.: Report of trespass at Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
4:27 p.m.: Storm Mensch, 23, arrested on a Grant County warrant on Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon.
Oct. 12
1:16 p.m.: Arrested escaped inmate Hal Andrew Davis III of Baker City for escape ii and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Forest Service Road 318.
2:39 p.m.: Johnathan Sigat, 23 of John Day taken into custody on Baker County court order at 7th Street Complex, John Day.
4:21 p.m.: Report of bear cub at large at Budget 8 Motel, John Day.
Oct. 13
7:31 a.m.: Report of single-vehicle accident, without injury.
8:49 a.m.: Arrested Jacob Brown, 33, of Dayville on Grant County warrant, John Day.
Oct. 14
4:07 a.m.: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, of Mt. Vernon cited for driving while suspended, no insurance or registration at Keeney Fork Road, milepost 8.
Oct. 15
2:21 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South, milepost 3, for a motorist assist.
4:24 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon for a report of custodial interference.
6:50 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Seventh Street, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
8:34 p.m.: Responded to Maple Street, Granite, for a report of a domestic dispute.
Oct. 16
2:13 a.m.: Responded to the Mt. Vernon Community Hall for a report of a dispute.
4:41 p.m.: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a report of child endangerment.
10:16 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 166 for a motorist assist.
10:31 p.m.: Responded to Deer Creek Ranch near Long Creek for a search and rescue operation.
Oct. 17
12:26 a.m.: Responded with OSP to East Main Street, John Day, for a report of prowlers. Unfounded.
Oct. 18
9:17 a.m.: Responded to junction of Forest Service Roads 15 and 16 for an abandoned vehicle.
7:54 p.m.: Removed a dead deer from Highway 395 South near Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, John Day.
Oct. 19
6:56 a.m.: Advised of a restraining order violation on Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
2:14 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a report of a motor vehicle crash and possible fire.
3:12 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South, milepost 1C, John Day for a possible intoxicated driver.
4:46 p.m.: Responded to Izee-Paulina Highway, Bear Valley, for a report of a grass fire.
5:04 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a civil standby.
• Oregon State Police
• John Day Ambulance
Oct. 11
10:23 p.m.: Responded for 84-year-old male with severe abdominal pain at US 395 north of Mt. Vernon.
11:57 p.m.: Responded to 88-year-old female having difficulty breathing on West Main Street, John Day.
Oct. 14
12:41 a.m.: Responded to 96-year-old female with back pain, Valley View Assisted Living, John Day.
2:20 p.m.: Responded to 64 year-old male with bleeding at East Main Street, John Day.
2:37 p.m.: Responded to 14-year-old male who fell at Lower Yard Road, John Day.
Oct. 15
11:15 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street for an 85-year-old female with an infection.
Oct. 16
10:13 a.m.: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Drive for an 80-year-old male who fell.
2:38 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
3:43 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Oct. 17
8:34 a.m.: Responded to valley View Assisted Living for a 79-year-old female with a leg contusion.
12:37 pm.: Responded to valley View Assisted Living for a 79-year-old female with a medical problem.
3:15 p.m.: Responded to Valley View Assisted Living for a patient transport.
4:20 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a lift assist.
8:38 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Avenue for a 60-year-old female who was partially conscious.
Oct. 18
8:23 a.m.: Responded to Southeast Dayton Street for a 64-year-old male with fluid in the stomach.
Oct. 19
2:56 p.m.: Responded to Eastside Lane for a lift assist.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Oct. 16
7:45 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center for a 69-year-old female who was non-responsive. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Long Creek Fire
• Monument Fire
Oct. 14
15:03 p.m.: Responded to grass fire at Highway 402.
15:07 p.m.: Responded to grass fire at Manny Neal Road.
• Dayville Fire
Oct. 18
4:01 p.m.: Dispatched to Owens Street for a male subject with chest pains. John day Ambulance also responded.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 15
10:53 a.m.: Report of cattle on road, Highway 26, milepost 135.
11:37 a.m.: Injured deer dispatched at Seventh Street, John Day.
1:54 p.m.: Advised of cattle on US 395, milepost 68.
Oct. 16
3:29 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26, milepost 77.
Oct. 18
6:58 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 162.
7:25 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 395 South near milepost 17B.
• U.S. Forest Service
Oct. 15
11:50 a.m.: Responded to report of forest fire at Indian Rock Lookout.
Oct. 19
4:46 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South at Izee-Paulina Highway for a report of a grass fire.
4:58 p.m.: Advised of a grass fire at Highway 395 South and Izee-Paulina Highway.
