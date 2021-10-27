Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Grant County Sheriff{/span}The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Oct. 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 5
Releases: 7
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 2
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Oct. 20:
Traffic citations filed: 3
Hearings held: 23
Persons on probation: 40
Warrants issued: 1
• Violation of basic rule: David Eugene Blood Jr., 45, John Day, Aug. 24, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Gregg Larry Boehlke, 55, Mitchell, Sept. 2, 85/55 zone, fined $225; Daniel Royse Simpson, 45, Burns, Aug. 26, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jordan Wayne Jenkins, 35, Portland, Sept. 26, 95/55 zone, fined $440.
• Exceeding speed limit: Connor Michael White, 20, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 20, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Raybon Wayne Tanner, 80, Yuba City, California, Oct. 8, 50/35 zone, fined $165.
• Passing in a no-passing zone: Connor Michael White, 20, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 20, fined $265.
• No operator’s license: William Escobar Jr., 43, Deming, New Mexico, Sept. 22, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Chance Joseph Fleetwood, 23, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 31, fined $225; Jason Steven Shaw, 47, Prairie City, Aug. 19, fined $265.
• Open container of alcohol: Benjamin-Steven Kaheakulani Tani, 35, Salem, Sept. 22, fined $265.
On Oct. 18, Easton Beau Caldwell, 21, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and was fined $440.
On Oct. 18, Tucker lee Caldwell, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespass and was fined $440.
On Oct. 18, Dorothy J. Miller, 33, was convicted of allowing a dog to create a public nuisance and was fined $265.
On Oct. 20, Andrew Lee Beers, 39, pleaded guilty to driving while suspended and was sentenced to a year of probation, ordered to perform 20 hours of community service and fined $1,000. Additional charges of operating an ATV without a permit or decal and failing to install an ignition interlock device were dismissed.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 179 calls during the week ending Oct. 22, including:
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 16: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Highway 395 South near milepost 11.
Oct. 17: Responded to a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 202.
Oct. 19: Responded to a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 134.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 15: Responded to reports of shots fired or illegal fireworks on West Main Street in John Day.
Oct. 16: Responded to a possible domestic assault at the Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
Oct. 16: Responded to a civil issue on East Fifth Street.
Oct. 16: Cited Philip Savio, 26, of Seattle following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
Oct. 16: Took a report of subjects driving too fast on motorcycles on Southwest Brent Drive.
Oct. 16: Assisted Wheeler County with a suicidal subject.
Oct. 16: Responded to a reported dispute at the Chevron gas station in Mt. Vernon.
Oct. 16: Responded to a dispute involving a civil matter at Highway 26 and Southeast Cottonwood.
Oct. 16: Advised of criminal mischief on Cottonwood Street.
Oct. 16: Removed a dog from the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
Oct. 16: Responded to a report of an intoxicated person at 1188 Brewery in John Day.
Oct. 17: Responded to a trespassing call on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
Oct. 17: Arrested Travis Bryers, 22, of John Day after respondeing to a call on South Canyon Boulevard.
Oct. 17: Responded for a theft report on West Main Street in John Day.
Oct. 17: Advised of harassment complaint on West Main Street in John Day.
Oct. 18: Dispatched to a residential burglar alarm on Northwest Washington Avenue.
Oct. 18: Performed a welfare check at Pine Creek.
Oct. 18: responded to a trespassing complaint on North Washington Boulevard.
Oct. 18: Removed a hazard from the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
Oct. 19: Responded to Green Acre Lane for a missing juvenile.
Oct. 19: Responded for a lost animal on East Main Street in John Day.
Oct. 20: Responded to a possible trespasser on Southwest Brent Street.
Oct. 20: Received a noise complaint from South Washington Street.
Oct. 21: Responded to a report of theft of services at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
Oct. 21: Dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Bisnett Insurance in John Day.
Oct. 21: Dispatched to a report of trespassing on Millie Way.
Oct. 21: Responded to a report of an overdue motorist in John Day.
Oct. 21: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at the Mt. Vernon Grange.
Oct. 21: Advised of a vehicle vs. deer collision on Highway 26 near mileport 154.
Oct. 21: Responded with Oregon State Police for a fight on East Second Street in Long Creek.
Oct. 22: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
Oct. 22: Responded to a report of a possible abandoned vehicle on Carpenter Pond Road.
Oct. 22: Responded to a report of trespassing on Rudio Road.
Oct. 22: Assisted a motorist on Highway 395B near milepost 74.
• John Day Ambulance
Oct. 16: Dispatched to Dixie Creek Road for a female who fell.
Oct. 17: Responded for a patient transfer at the airport.
Oct. 17: Responded for a patient transfer at the airport.
Oct. 19: Transported a patient to Redmond.
Oct. 20: Responded to West Main Street for a male who fell.
Oct. 20: Responded to West Bench Road for a female who fell.
Oct. 20: Responded to B Street for a female with a medical issue.
Oct. 20: Responded for a patient transfer at the airport.
Oct. 21: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an elderly female with breathing difficulties.
Oct. 21: Responded to Cottonwood Street for a male with headache, nausea and vomiting.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Oct. 16: Responded with John Day Ambulance to North Johnson Avenue for an 82-year-old male with eye pain after a fall.
Oct. 18: Responded to North Johnson Avenue for a 61-year-old female with breathing difficulties.
• Monument Ambulance
Oct. 16: Responded to Lost Hubcap Road with Monument Fire and John Day Ambulance for a female with a broken pelvis.
• Prairie City Fire
Oct. 17: Responded to a structure fire on Highway 26 near milepost 176.
