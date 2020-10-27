Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
James W. Cook, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 for criminal driving while suspended or revoked. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and to pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 bench probation fee. He was acquitted for a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Oct. 21:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 8
Releases: 13
Arrests: 1
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Jyla Hill, 31, of John Day was cited for operating without required lighting equipment and driving uninsured.
Waleed Malik, 25, Bellevue, Washington, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 79/65 zone.
Michael Salanti, 64, of Mt. Vernon was cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Andrew Ballou, 26, of Mt. Vernon was cited for violation of the basic rule, 80/65 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Gerald B. Cummings, 49, Redmond, Sept. 11, 75/55 zone, fined $125; Ivan J. Oral, 28, Long Creek, March 15, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Orie W. Nephi, 40, Fort Duchesne, Utah, June 17, 76/55 zone, fined $265; Kristen L. Hardy, 57, Tualatin, Aug. 10, 74/55, fined $265; Juvenile, 16, Bend, July 28, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Austin K. Crumbley, 30, Lebanon, Aug. 3, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Chris A. Hanshew, 45, Prineville, Aug. 7, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Joseph S. Didner, 21, Portland, Aug. 17, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Rachel L. Strong, 30, Medford, Jan. 28, 74/55 zone, fined $165; April L. Davis, 40, Silverton, July 29, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Julien J. Franceschi, 32, Seattle, Washington, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Arno H. Jenkins, 55, Portland, Aug. 20, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Russell D. Ruthstrom, 60, Medford, Aug. 24, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Alicia M. Tafoya, 34, Boardman, July 5, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Clifford T. Curtis, 65, Baker City, Aug. 20, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jerrid W. Herndon, 37, Milton Freewater, Sept. 4, 78/55 zone, fined $200; Michael J. Godfrey, 32, Portland, Aug. 19, 82/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding speed limit: Tahj M. Miller, 19, John Day, Sept. 18, 105/65 zone, fined $1,150 and a 30 day license suspension; Janet D. Smith, 57, Shasta Lake, California, July 18, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Dennis M. Clark, 67, Sonora, California, Aug. 18, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Joshua B. Souders, 31, Payette, Idaho, Aug. 6, 69/60 zone, fined $165; Sad I. Jardaneh, 47, La Grande, Aug. 15, 51/25 zone, fined $265; Joshua J. Schaan, 37, Redmond, July 14, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Liam K. Casey, 20, Portland, Aug. 25, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Bridget L. Pilgreen, 43, Bandon, Sept. 19, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Tyler W. Klein, 25, Albany, Sept. 3, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Anthony I. Reeves, 53, Canyon City, Sept. 17, 73/60 zone, fined $265; Juvenile, 17, Forest Grove, Sept. 12, 60/35 zone, fined $265; Sophia A. Mesler, 21, Katy, Texas, Sept. 13, 54/35 zone, fined $165; Ventura E. Ortiz, 20, Prineville, Sept. 19, 61/35 zone, fined $265; Andrew D. Wolfer, 40, Union, Sept. 20, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Christopher R. Jacobsen, 27, Medford, Sept. 17, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Nora A. Healey, 59, John Day, Aug. 24, 57/45 zone, fined $165; Leobardo Ceballos, 43, Minden, Nevada, Sept. 18, 55/35, fined $165; Travis Born, 30, John Day, Jan. 21, 2007, 68/55 zone, fined $165; Mariah C. Denman, 26, Milwaukie, Sept. 1, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Max J. Sternberg, 37, El Cerrito, California, Aug. 6, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Timothy S. Trollinger, 31, Bend, Aug. 7, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Dale J. Boeshara, 42, Bend, July 25, 56/40, fined $165; Kayla D. Lambeth, 26, John Day, March 20, 35/25 zone, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 18: A vehicle was southbound on Highway 395C when the driver lost control due to a mechanical issue. The vehicle veered off the east side of the highway, striking a rock face. The vehicle rolled and came to an uncontrolled rest on its wheels in the ditch. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance with complaints of pain. The vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing to the owner’s house.
Oct. 22: Oregon State Police investigated a single-vehicle, non-blocking, rollover motor vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 190. The driver and passenger sustained minor abrasions and scratches while exiting the vehicle. Oregon Department of Transportation rendered medical assistance and kept the occupants warm in a vehicle until the arrival of medical personnel. Superior Towing out of Baker City was contacted by the driver’s spouse and removed the vehicle and trailer from the scene. Blue Mountain Ambulance responded, but the vehicle occupants refused transport.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 176 calls during the week of Oct. 19-25, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 19: Steven Warrington, 31, of John Day was cited for no license and driving uninsured.
Oct. 19: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Southeast Elm Street.
Oct. 20: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Oct. 23: Elmer R. Ahrendsen Jr., 46, was arrested for theft at a business on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 24: Received a report of a black and white cow on Highway 26 near Keeney Fork Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 19: Received a report of fraud in Mt. Vernon.
Oct. 20: Received a report of a noninjury crash on County Road 16.
Oct. 24: Multiple units were dispatched to a fight in Dayville.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 19: Responded for a patient with heart issues on Hansen Lane.
Oct. 20: Along with the Prairie City ambulance, paged for a woman not feeling well who was excessively sleepy on Northwest Johnson Avenue.
Oct. 20: Responded for an 80-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
Oct. 21: Responded for a 13-year-old boy with neck spasms.
Oct. 22: Received a report of an injury crash on Austin Road.
Oct. 23: Dispatched for a man with difficulty breathing on Laycock Creek Road.
Oct. 23: Dispatched for an elderly woman who fell and hit her head on Summit Prairie Road.
Oct. 24: Dispatched for a woman who was unconscious with high blood pressure and high glucose on Valley View Drive.
Oct. 24: Responded for a 58-year-old woman with swelling and heart trouble on Canyon Creek Trail Road.
• Dayville fire
Oct. 24: Responded to a report of a power pole on fire on Highway 26 near milepost 126.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.