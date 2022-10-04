Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Sept. 23
Destiny Dawn Burril pleaded guilty to contempt of court. Burril was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 45 hours of community service. Burril was also ordered to pay a $250 fine and $240 in restitution to the state of Oregon.
Justice CourtThe Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Sept. 28:
Traffic citations filed: 55
Misdemeanors filed: 3
Hearings held: 4
Driver’s license suspensions: 0
Cases on probation: 23
Small claims filed: 4
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Thomas Herrmann Daimond, 64, Portland, July 17, 72/55, fined $165; William Hal Pierson, 72, Beaverton, July 17, 55/75, fined $165; Earl Dean Larkin, 70, Forest Grove, Sept. 23, 75/55, fined $165; Scott E. Whitley, 61, Eugene, 74/55, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Kiersten Nichole Kirkhart, 20, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 27, 42/30, fined $165; Matthew Raymond Henry, 67, Pendleton, Sept. 17, 44/25, fined $165; Samantha Anne Conley, 19, Lakeview, Sept. 13, 80/65, fined $265; Todd William Munroe, 47, Talent, Sept. 19, 83/55, fined $265; Anthony Donald Sarganis, 41, Rohnert Park, CA, Aug. 28, 47/35, fined $165; Michael George Dunn, 28, Prairie City, Sept. 10, 81/65, fined $265; David Wynde, 67, Portland, Sept. 17, 52/30, fined $265; Jesse Ricardo Bennett, 36, Kent, WA, Sept. 19, 83/55, fined $265; Philip Ferreira, 57, Hillsboro, Sept. 15, 75/65, fined $165.
Failure to obey a traffic control device: John Rex Barstad, La Pine, Aug. 12, fined $265.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 28:
Concealed handgun licenses: 13
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 5
Releases: 5
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 10
Civil papers: 30
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
DispatchGrant County dispatch worked 136 calls during the week ending Sept. 28, including:
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 21
6:45 p.m.: Responded to a verbal dispute at Main Street Park in Long Creek.
7:20 p.m.: Received a request for a wellness check at Valley View Assisted Living, John Day.
Sept. 22
6:43 a.m.: Received a report of phone fraud on Dixie Creek Road.
7:55 a.m.: Received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Main Street in John Day.
11:17 a.m.: Advised of harassment by phone at Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
12:25: Received parking complaint on South Main Street in John Day.
5:51 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 395/GUHS, John Day. Driver warned.
6:50 p.m.: Missing person reported at Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
7:35 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person at Leathers Gas Station, John Day.
8:08 p.m.: Advised of vandalism at Canton and Sixrth Street, John Day.
9:45 p.m.: Assisted a motorist on Highway 7, milepost 7.
10:08 p.m.: Subject wanting officers to look out for him on Ford Road.
Sept. 23
7:45 a.m.: Advised of animal complaint at the old mill.
10:54 a.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 165. Driver warned.
12:07 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 163. Driver warned.
12:43 p.m.: Advised of a suicidal subject with Monument Ambulance and Child Protective Services at North Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
2:51 p.m.: Advised of property damage at Canyon City Hall.
8:21 p.m.: Advised of dogs locked in an abandoned building at the Oregon Pine property, John Day.
9:09 p.m.: Investigated a suspicious vehicle on East Main Street in John Day.
Sept. 24
6:06 a.m.: Investigated a single-car rollover at County Road 62/Summit. No injuries.
10:22 a.m.: Responded to a burglar alarm with OSP on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
1:16 p.m.: Burglary on Front Street in John Day.
2:03 p.m.: Report of lost property at Road’s End.
2:17 p.m.: Driving complaint/patrol request at Dog Creek/Marysville.
3:17 p.m.: Report of a camper being pulled throwing sparks on Highway 26, milepost 156.
3:45 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 163. Driver warned.
10:05 p.m.: 911 call of a couch and car on fire on Highway 26/Indian Creek. No injuries.
Sept. 25
6:29 a.m.: Report of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 395, milepost 118.
8:39 a.m.: Traffic stop in John Day. Driver warned.
11:43 a.m.: Report of an abandoned vehicle at Happy valley.
2:11 p.m.: Overdue motorcyclist at Otis Road.
2:33 p.m.: Report of a dispute between landlord and renter on Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
3:23 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 157. Driver warned.
5:41 p.m.: Report of an ongoing civil issue on Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
7:34 p.m.: Responded with OSP for a commercial burglar alarm on Highway 26. False alarm.
Sept. 26
8:40 a.m.: Responded to a theft on Northwest Second Avenue, John Day.
9:05 a.m.: Conducted a welfare check at West 12th Street.
10:31 a.m.: Responded to a report of menacing at the Elkhorn Motel, John Day.
1:59 p.m.: Traffic stop on SW Brent Drive. Driver warned.
3:02 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 395, milepost 1. Driver warned.
3:36 p.m.: Advised of lost property on on Lamford Road in John Day.
4:50 p.m.: Advised of lost property at the Dayville Park.
5:20 p.m.: Advised of a civil problem on Hillcrest Drive in John Day.
7:52 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 154. Driver warned.
7:55 p.m.: Advised with OSP of a driver standing in highway near a roadstuck deer on Highway 26/Childress Loop.
8:05 p.m.: Assisted OSP with a traffic stop at Dollar General, John Day.
10:46 p.m.: Advised of a cow in the road on Highway 395B in Fox.
Sept. 27
4:55 a.m.: Advised of a possible felon in possession of a weapon at Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
2:50 p.m.: Advised of a door propped open at Grant Union High School, John Day.
5:02 p.m.: Responded to an equipment problem on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
5:19 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 153. Driver warned.
7:02 p.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 60500 Highway 26.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 22
3:01 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint with GCSO at Andy’s Plumbing.
3:26 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint with GCSO on Highway 26, milepost 175.
Sept. 23
9:22 a.m.: Advised of a truck with a blown tire in Highway 26, milepost 125.5.
Sept 26
1:22 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 395, milepost 31.
3:24 p.m.: Advised of a motorist needing assistance on Highway 26, milepost 189.
Sept. 27
6:10 a.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. horse accident near Seneca.
6:52 a.m.: Advised of livestock creating a hazard on Highway 25/Muse Road.
11:34 a.m.: Received info of a calf on the highway on Highway 395, milepost 17.5.
1:34 p.m.: Advised of a threatening situation on Northwest Bridge Street in John Day.
9:27 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle vs. elk accident on Highway 26/North River Road. No injuries.
• John Day Ambulance
Sept. 21
6:14 p.m.: Responded to a 100-year-old male needing a lift assist on Dog Patch Lane.
9:45 p.m.: Responded to a 70-year-old female who had lost consciousness on Northwest Valley View Drive.
Sept. 22
8:14 a.m.: Responded to an 86-year-old female with a hurt back at Valley View Assisted Living.
8:24 a.m.: Responded to a 79-year-old female needing a lift assist on North Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
11:28 a.m.: Ambulance transport to airport.
Sept. 23
4:51 p.m.: Responded to a sick 85-year-old female on Thomason Lane in Canyon City.
Sept. 25
5:44 p.m.: Responded with Prairie City Ambulance to a male subject passing out on North River Road.
Sept. 26
10:37 a.m.: Responded to a 70-year-old female who is not eating or drinking at Northwest Second Avenue.
Sept. 27
6:57 p.m.: Transfer to airport from Blue Mountain Hospital.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Sept. 25
8:02 p.m.: Responded to an 83-year-old female with stroke symptoms on South Eagle Street.
• Seneca Ambulance
Sept. 26
1:37 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to a 66-year-old female with withdrawal symptoms on A Avenue.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Sept. 26
4:38 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to a 67-year-old female with breathing issues on Bridge Street.
