Grant County Circuit Court
Thomas Edward Pfeifer was found guilty of probation violation by failing to obtain evaluation and treatment and failing to perform valid community service work. Pfeifer was ordered to obtain evaluation and begin treatment, perform no less than eight hours of community service per month and pay $25 per month toward his court-ordered debt.
Braden Michael Breyette was found guilty on Sept. 30 of contempt of court. Breyette was sentenced to 10 days of jail time, to be served by ankle monitoring.
Grant County Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following for the week ending Sept. 29:
Traffic citations: 22
Violation crimes: 3
Misdemeanors: 3
Small claims/civil: 3
Hearings held: 10
Persons on probation: 39
Community service hours completed: 0
License suspensions: 1
To collections/DOR: 0
Warrants issued: 1
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following for the three-week period week ending Sept. 29:
Violation of the speed limit: Gina M. Dunning, 44, Crooked River Ranch, Sept. 3, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Tyler R. Clark, 25, John Day, Aug. 28, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Paul H. Rogers, 64, Sarasota, Florida, Sept. 2, 46/25 zone, fined $265; Robert Gene Fausti, 61, Bryant, Wisconsin, Aug. 30, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Shaine Elizabeth Madden, 19, Canyon City, Aug. 20, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Braden A. Spencer, 20, Canyon City, Aug. 22, 51/35 zone, fined $165; Casie C. Coyne, 52, Prairie City, Aug. 12, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Jordan M. McCluckie, 23, Portland, Aug. 26, 61/35 zone, $265; Robert Lee Warrington, 59, John Day, July 24, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Matthew O. Murray, 51, Newport, Aug. 7, 56/30 zone, fined $265; Michael C. Saunders, 68, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, Aug. 25, fined $165; Georgia Rebecca McNulty, 42, Seneca, July 24, 88/65 zone, fined $340.
Violation of the basic rule: Trevor Josi Brown, 26, Bend, Aug. 6, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kenny Ralph Whitt, 50, Bend, Aug. 29, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Curtis Eldon Mason, 85, Ontario, Aug. 18, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Scott Alan Johnson, 63, Woodland, California, Sept. 6, 81/55 zone, $265; Tristan G. Clark, 23, Prineville, Aug. 19, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Michael James Nyseth, 48, John Day, Aug. 28, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Richard Preece, 65, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165; George Hartford Kaiser, 66, Bend, Aug. 22, 82/55 zone, fined $265; John R. Murray, 57, Heppner, Aug. 19, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Leland Evan Gamble, 49, Bend, July 3, 82/55 zone, fined $225; juvenile, 17, Aug. 17, 75/55 zone, fined $140.
Violation of posted limits on use:
Violation of the restrictions of a provisional license: Juvenile, 16, Aug. 29, fined $265.
Failure to renew registration:
Failure to yield before entering: Raymond Leonard Thielke, 86, Canyon City, Aug. 31, fined $265.
Failure to carry valid registration card: Timothy Alan Edwards Jr., 30, John Day, Aug. 26, fined $115.
Failure to drive within lane:
Failure to install an ignition interlock device: John Thomas LaFranchise, 55, John Day, Aug. 31, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Scott Alan Johnson, 63, Woodland, California, Sept. 6, fined $265; Tyler R. Clark, 25, John Day, Aug. 28, fined $265; Lori Moodie-Cotta, 19, John Day, Sept. 19, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Joseph Michael Warren, 37, Salem, Sept. 6, fined $440; John Thomas LaFranchise, 55, John Day, Aug. 31, fined $265; Timothy Alan Edwards Jr., 30, John Day, Aug. 26, fined $440; Caleb J. Vielma, 32, Canyon City, Sept. 1, fined $440.
Operating an unsafe vehicle:
Driving uninsured: Joseph Michael Warren, 37, Salem, Sept. 6, fined $265; John Thomas LaFranchise, 55, John Day, Aug. 31, fined $265; Timothy Alan Edwards Jr., 30, John Day, Aug. 26, fined $265; Tyler R. Clark, 25, John Day, Aug. 28, fined $265; Rebecca Hope Stonerod-Pereira, 59, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 17, fined $265; Lori Moodie-Cotta, 19, John Day, Sept. 19, fined $265; Caleb J. Vielma, 32, Canyon City, Sept. 1, fined $265.
Failure to carry proof of financial requirements:
Operating with nonstandard lights: Jeffery A. Strom, 32, Baker City, Aug. 19, fined $100.
Failure to wear helmet (motorcycle): Paul David Irwin, 72, Canyon City, Sept. 6, fined $115.
Driving outside restrictions:
Careless driving:
Failure to yield to pedestrian on sidewalk:
Aaron Leland Hancock, 31, was found guilty of disorderly conduct in the second degree on Sept. 20 and was fined $440.
On Sept. 20, the court ruled in favor of Gordon Ralph Busby and Rhoda Noureen Busby in an eviction proceeding against Thomas John Zirkel and Brittany Clair Zirkel. The Busbys were awarded a money judgment of $193.
On Sept. 21, the court ordered a judgment for CSO Financial against Jay Patrick Chappel of $4,599.89.
On Sept. 21, the court ordered a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., dba Professional Credit Service, against Chris J. Camarena, 51, and Rebecca Camarena, no age given, of $3,108.19.
Erik Ivan Mountain, 44, of John Day was found guilty on Sept. 27 of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft after he failed to appear in court. Mountain was ordered to pay $880 in fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 1:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 9
Releases: 13
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Aug. 30: Cited Spencer Braden 20, Canyon City, for speeding, 51/35 zone.
Aug. 30: Cited Jordan McLuckie, 23, Portland, for speeding, 61/35 zone.
Aug. 30: Cited Jarrod Kellog, 42, Casper, Wyoming, for speeding, 60/35 zone.
Aug. 31: Cited Rheanna Cartner, 23, Seneca, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 1: Cited John LaFranchise, 55, John Day for driving uninsured, driving while suspended and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 20: A Nissan Sentra traveling west on Highway 26 near milepost 166 about 4:28 a.m. went off the road and rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver and coming to rest about 25 feet from the eastbound lane. The driver, Nathan Edward Lejeune, 43, was killed. The vehicle’s only passenger, Karsen Vandetta, 18, of John Day, received minor injuries.
Sept. 21: A Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Highway 26 struck a cow that had wandered onto the road near milepost 78. The driver, a 22-year-old Utah woman, said the black cow was hard to see in the predawn darkness. The cow was killed by a state trooper at the owner’s request. No citations were issued.
Sept. 21: A fish and wildlife trooper responded to a trespassing comnplaint in Fox Valley. Stephen Thomas Orchard, 34, of Canby was cited for hunting on private land without permission.
Sept. 22: A trooper stopped a Toyota Forerunner at 2:54 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and South Main Streetrin Prairie City. The driver, Charles Edwin Ames, 62, of Cottage Grove, was arrested on a Lane County warrant.
Sept. 22: About 9 p.m. a trooper stopped to check on a white Dodge Ram 1500 that was parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights on. After undergoing field sobriety tests, the driver was taken to the Grant County Jail, where he was given a breath test that reportedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.14%. Travis Joe Couch, 34, of Estacada, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. His passengers, Tyler Edwrad Couch, 28, of Troutdale and Benjamin-Steven Kaheakulani Tani, 35, of Salem, were cited for open container and given a courtesy ride back to their hunting camp by a Grant County deputy.
Sept. 23: A trooper responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated man in the Long Creek area acting disoriented and aggressively trying to stop traffic on Highway 402 near Bennett Road. At 5:18 p.m., the man was taken into custody and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he reportedly gave a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.18%. Nickolaus Albert Egger, 58, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 24: At 8:43 a.m., a trooper assisted the John Day Police Department in responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day. Travis Marc Bryers, 22, was arrested on a charge of menacing.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 189 calls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 26: Responded to a non-injury accident near Chester’s Market in John Day.
Sept. 26: Performed a welfare check on Northeast Elm Street.
Sept. 26: Performed a welfare check at the Meadowbrook Apartments.
Sept. 27: Advised of a possible burglary on West Main Street.
Sept. 27: Conducted a sex abuse investigation on West Main Street.
Sept. 28: Responded to a shoplifting report at Chester’s Market.
Sept. 28: Investigated a report fo animal abuse and a possible intoxicated driver on West Main Street.
Sept. 29: Investigated a parking complaint at Dairy Queen.
Sept. 30: Performed a welfare check on Northwest Third Street.
Oct. 1: Following a traffic stop at Brent and Fifth Avenue, cited Timothy Alan Edwards Jr., 30, of John Day for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Oct. 1: Assisted Grant County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a report of a suspicious subject on North Washington.
Oct. 2: Responded to a report of a lost dog on West Main Street.
Oct. 2: Following a driving complaint at Mill Corner, called an ambulance for an elderly male with decreased responsiveness.
Oct. 2: Warned an ATV rider on West Main Street following a driving complaint.
Oct. 3: Responded to a civil issue on East Main Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 26: Investigated a report of phone harassment on Bridge Street.
Sept. 26: Responded to report of a barking dog on Sixth Street.
Sept. 26: Responded to a domestic dispute in Prairie City with assistance from John Day police.
Sept. 27: Removed a hazard from Lower Yard Road.
Sept. 27: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Dixie Creek Road near milepost 5.
Sept. 28: Responded to an animal complaint on North Mountain Boulevard.
Sept. 28: Removed a hazard from West Main Street.
Sept. 28: Responded to a report of a hit and run on Forest Service Road 3930.
Sept. 28: Responded to a civil problem at the Mt. Vernon Community Hall.
Sept. 28: Responded to an animal complaint on Highway 395.
Sept. 28: Responded to report of a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
Sept. 28: Responded to a report of harassment and theft on Patterson Drive.
Sept. 28: Warned a driver on Lyns Street for failure to maintain lane.
Sept. 29: Responded with John Day Ambulance and Oregon State Police to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 395 South near milepost 6. There were no injuries.
Sept. 30: Responded to a trespassing issue at the Dayville Church.
Sept. 30: Responded to Crane Creek trailhead to check on an overdue motorist.
Sept. 30: Arrested Robert Crosby II of John Day on a felony warrant.
Sept. 30: Assisted a motorist on the Izee Highway.
Sept. 30: Responded with John Day police to reports of a female subject running and dancing in traffic on Main Street.
Oct. 1: Investigated a report of a loud noise on Center Street.
Oct. 1: Warned a driver for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 127.
Oct. 1: Responded to complaint of dogs at large near the Highway 395-Izee junction.
Oct. 1: Warned a driver for speeding on Highway 395 C at Fourth Avenue.
Oct. 1: Assisted a motorist on Highway 26 near milepost 174.
Oct. 1: Investigated a burglary report on Highway 395 B near milepost 66.
Oct. 1: Checked on overdue hunters at Dixie Creek.
Oct. 2: Arrested Brett Wilcox, 45, on a menacing charge on Milton Street.
Oct. 2: Investigated reports of shots fired in the city limits, possibly by duck hunters, in Mt. Vernon.
Oct. 2: Arrested Ian Edward Hubbard, 25, of Canyon City on a Grant County warrant at a Humbolt Street address.
Oct. 3: Responded to an animal complaint call on South Harris Street in Prairie City.
Oct. 3: Followed up on a theft complaint on South Humbolt Street.
Oct. 3: Performed a welfare check on Pine Creek Road.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 28: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 77B for a livestock complaint.
Oct. 2: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for a report of horseback riders creating a hazard.
Oct. 3: Advised of illegal hunting and trespassing near milepost 111 on Highway 19.
Oct. 3: Advised of illegal hunting near Vester Meadows.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 26: Responded to a medical call on East Main Street.
Sept. 27: Assisted an 82-year-old person who fell on Eastside Lane.
Sept. 27: Responded to a fall on South Canton Street.
Sept. 27: Responded to a 65-year-old male with a possible stroke on West Main Street.
Sept. 29: Responded to Northwest Fifth Avenue for a 65-year-old man with breathing difficulty.
Sept. 29: Responded to Reynolds Road for a female fall victim.
Sept. 29: Responded to Bragga Way for a male with flu-like symptoms.
Oct. 1: Responded to South Main Street for a female with difficulty breathing and body pains.
Oct. 1: Responded to South Humbolt Street for a 57-year-old male who was confused but alert.
Oct. 2: responded to Valley View Drive for a 79-year-old female with hip pain.
Oct. 3: Responded to Cottonwood Street for a 75-year-old male who had fallen.
• U.S. Forest Service
Oct. 1: Responded to reports of illegal road-building on national foirest land near Table Mountain. Citations issued.
• Prairie City Fire
Sept. 28: Responded to Strawberry Village for a report of someone igniting sparklers during a burn ban.
• Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife
Sept. 29: Received a report of a bear sighting in Canyon City.
