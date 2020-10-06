Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 30:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 10
Releases: 11
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 32
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
Alfred Camacho, 58, of Prineville was cited for violating speed limit, 48/30 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Dog as a nuisance: Aaron J. Finley, 47, Canyon City, Aug. 26, fined $265.
Juan T. Vargus was convicted of a count of maintaining a residence as a nuisance and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 27: Oregon State Police responded to a motorcycle versus car crash near milepost 16 on Highway 395C. Investigation revealed a 1995 Honda motorcycle was northbound behind a hay truck when the operator decided to pull off on the opposite side of the road in a wide gravel pullout. While in a slight curve, the motorcycle operator left the northbound lane and started to cross the southbound lane at an estimated 15 mph when he pulled into the path of a southbound 1995 Chevrolet Camaro. The Camaro driver braked hard and swerved, but was unable to avoid a collision. The motorcycle struck the left front corner of the Camaro, and the operator was ejected. The motorcycle operator was transported by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries. The motorcycle was secured at the scene for later retrieval by private party. The Camaro was inoperable and blocking the southbound lane. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair responded and removed the Camaro. OSP issued the motorcycle operator a citation for careless driving–accident involved.
Sept. 27: OSP responded to a noninjury vehicle versus cow crash on Highway 395B near milepost 76. Investigation revealed a 2008 Ford F-350 pulling a camp trailer was traveling southbound at an estimated 55 mph when the driver encountered two black Angus cows in both lanes of travel. The driver was unable to avoid a collision and struck the cow in the southbound lane, killing it. The pickup was heavily damaged and inoperable. The driver made his own arrangements with Frontier Towing to remove the pickup and trailer. OSP contacted the owner of the cow who advised he was not interested in seeking reimbursement for the struck cow.
Sept. 27: A pistol was found at the intersection of County Road 18 and Highway 26. The pistol was turned in to the Oregon State Police John Day Office where it is being kept until the owner can be found.
Sept. 28: OSP was notified by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife that a hunter self-reported accidentally killing two wild turkeys on a depredation hunt on private property in the Murderers Creek Unit. The turkeys were salvaged and donated to individuals identified by the Prairie City Food Bank. The hunter was warned for exceeding the bag limit of turkeys.
Sept. 28: OSP investigated a single-vehicle, noninjury, non-blocking loaded cattle truck crash on Highway 26 near milepost 151. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control, while the surviving cattle were removed from the overturned trailer. The vehicle and trailer were left at the scene and later removed on Sept. 29 by the owner. The driver, Timothy A. Keeton, 47, Sisters, was issued a citation for failing to drive within lane.
Sept. 29: OSP investigated a partially blocking, single commercial motor vehicle, minor injury crash on highway 395B near milepost 84. ODOT responded and conducted traffic control. The driver was later transported by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Woodpecker Truck & Towing responded. The driver, Darold P. Conley, 25, Elk, Washington, was issued a citation for careless driving–accident involved.
Sept. 30: Information was received regarding a trespass that took place on or around Sept. 19. Workers of a ranch were contacted by a nonresident hunter seeking permission to search for a wounded elk. During the search, and speaking with the hunter, they determined that the hunter trespassed to access a landlocked portion of Bureau of Land Management land. The hunter provided his information to the ranch. The manager of the ranch wishes to pursue trespass charges. The hunter has since returned to his home state. Information will be forwarded to the district attorney for consideration.
Sept. 30: OSP stopped a vehicle for window obstruction on Highway 26 near milepost 146. The driver, James E. Jewell, 38, of Elkton was cited for driving while suspended several times by the John Day Police Department and Oregon State Police. OSP issued Jewell a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Frontier Equipment towed the vehicle.
Oct. 1: OSP, John Day Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in Mt. Vernon regarding a drug investigation. The two occupants of the car, Brandie B. Woodard, 44, Long Creek, and Kenzon D. Bryan, 53, a transient, were taken into custody for unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy. Woodard also had multiple warrants for her arrest. Both subjects were lodged at the Grant County Jail. The vehicle was seized, pending application for a search warrant. On Oct. 2, OSP applied for and was granted a search warrant to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed over seven ounces of methamphetamine, $570 cash, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 2: A pickup was parked near milepost 169 on Highway 26, partially blocking the west bound lane. The pickup had an Idaho license plate that belonged to a Chevrolet Camaro. As OSP prepared to tow the vehicle, the driver and passenger arrived on scene with a can of gas. The driver gave OSP a false name and date of birth. Probable cause was developed to search the pickup. A user amount of heroin and methamphetamine were found in the cab of the pickup along with a kit containing two used needles and other drug paraphernalia. The driver, Dylan R. Clark, 28, of Nampa, Idaho, was cited in lieu of custody for possession of methamphetamine and heroin. He was also cited for several traffic infractions.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 159 calls during the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 28: Responded to a juvenile problem on Valley View Drive.
Oct. 1: Received a report of theft from the yard on Northwest Seventh Avenue.
Oct. 1: Cited John T. LaFranchise, 54, of John Day for no insurance, driving while suspended and no trailer lights.
Oct. 1: Received a report of a theft of political signs on Northwest Bridge Street.
Oct. 1: Received a report of a hit and run near a business on West Main Street.
Oct. 4: Followed up on a report of criminal mischief on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 1: Advised of a roadstruck deer on South Canyon Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 28: Received a report of criminal mischief at Dixie Cree Road in Prairie City.
Oct. 1: Received a report of a theft on Forest Road 7335.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 28: Along with JDPD, dispatched to assist a man who fell out of his wheelchair on Northeast Dayton.
Sept. 28: Dispatched for an elderly man who fell and hit his head at America’s Best Value Inn.
Oct. 1: Responded for a subject with severe back and side pain on Dog Creek.
Oct. 3: Responded for a 77-year-old man on West Main Street.
• John Day fire
Oct. 1: Received a report of a structure fire at a baptist church.
• Oregon Department of fish and wildlife
Oct. 1: Responded to a report of an owl with a broken wing near a business on West Main Street.
• U.S. Forest Service
Oct. 4: Along with GCSO, advised of illegal campfires on Fawn Springs Road.
