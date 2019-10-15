Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Deana K. Steach, 56, of John Day was convicted Oct. 11 for driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on April 15, 2017. She had pleaded guilty July 26, 2018, and entered diversion, which was terminated Oct. 10 for failure to complete treatment. She was sentenced to two days in jail and 18 months of probation, and was fined $1,000. Her license was suspended for one year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the weeks of Oct. 2 and Oct. 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 19
Bookings: 12
Releases: 16
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 31
Warrants processed: 6
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Sept. 26: Aaron Klefman, 24, of John Day was cited for driving uninsured and illegal display of plates.
Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Daniel M. Redmond, 65, Portland, Sept. 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Matthew B. Freeman, 43, Bend, Sept. 18, 80/55 zone, fined $265; John P. Jarecki, 49, Wenatchee, Washington, Sept. 28, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Daniel B. Kemp, 40, Bend, Sept. 18, 71/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed: Alexander S. Martin, 39, Miami, Florida, June 6, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Margaret H. Musgnung, 99, Forest Grove, Aug. 31, 61/35 zone, fined $265; Bobby D. Castaneda, 58, Vancouver, Washington, Sept. 6, 43/25 zone, fined $140; Julie A. Bowling, 31, Canyon City, Sept. 12, 75/65 zone, fined $265; Steven R. Fletcher, 73, John Day, May 29, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Lamarr F. Hastings, 46, Clatskanie, Sept. 30, 79/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Thomas E. Aspiazu, 48, Canyon City, July 24, fined $265; Jason D. Phillips, 42, Cinebar, Washington, Sept. 4, fined $265.
Failure to register vehicle: Latasha L. Smarr, 27, Prairie City, July 6, fined $115.
Driving motor vehicle while using mobile electronic device: Tye A. Rookstool, 38, Canyon City, Aug. 27, fined $0.
Pass in no passing zone: Brian A. Kenwell, 33, Orlando, Florida, Sept. 2, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 29: Accompanied Trooper McCosker to recover a cooler full of meat in Mt. Vernon. Trooper McCosker received a tip that the cooler had been found on Highway 26 in the Ochoco Mountains. A 25-year-old man and a 53-year-old man admitted to removing the cooler from the highway to keep it for themselves. The men surrendered the cooler that was worth approximately $300 and an additional $200 worth of content inside. Attempts to determine the owner of the cooler have been unsuccessful.
Sept. 29: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper was contacted by a hunter who found a set of car keys on County Road 32. The keys were logged into evidence as found property for safekeeping.
Sept. 30: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to a report of trespassing on a ranch in Kimberly. Ryan L. Courtney, 35, and Ann C. Houpt, 31, were issued citations for criminal trespass.
Oct. 1: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper assisted a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer on a report of a pelican at milepost 4 on Fields Creek Road. The pelican appeared to have a broken wing and was captured and turned over to the ODFW in Canyon City. The pelican received care in Canyon City and then was transferred to a raptor recovery center in Pendleton.
Oct. 2: Responded to assist the undersheriff for Scott Lee, 23, of John Day on a Grant County felony warrant, reported to be in the area. The undersheriff said he located the subject inside a vehicle and had the subject at gunpoint. Placed the subject in handcuffs without an incident. Transported the subject to the Grant County Jail on request of the undersheriff.
Oct. 4: Responded to a report of two paint horses in the northbound lane near milepost 62 on Highway 395B. Arrived on scene, and it was apparent that the horses had fallen out of a horse trailer traveling south. A veterinarian was called to look at their injuries. The vet was unable to get close enough to catch the horses. The vet said the horses were injured but did not need to be put down at this time. The horses were put onto a Forest Service allotment behind a barbed wire fence near the location where they fell out of the trailer. An alert was put out to law enforcement agencies to try to locate the owner.
Oct. 6: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to a complaint of trespassing on Top Road in Monument. Daryl G. Hager, 42, and Jaunita Hager, 34, were apprehended, their deer was seized and they were issued citations for hunting on the enclosed land of another and for aiding in a game violation.
Oct. 11: Assisted Grant County and Baker County law enforcement officers in conducting drug interdiction stops in Grant County. A vehicle was stopped on Highlan Drive in Mt. Vernon. A search of the pickup was conducted after a drug canine alerted to the presence of illicit drugs. During the search, over seven grams of methamphetamine and about $500 were seized. George Voyels, 58, of Mt. Vernon was arrested for possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 179 calls during the work of Oct. 7-13, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 10: Received a report of a barking dog on Canton Street.
Oct. 10: Received a report of a dog in distress due to being tangled in a leash.
Oct. 11: Dog complaint on West Main Street.
Oct. 12: Called for a possible domestic dispute on Hillcrest Drive.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 9: Advised of cows on the road on Highway 26.
Oct. 11: Dispatched on a call for a driving complaint.
Oct. 11: Hope 4 Paws was advised of two dogs running on Highway 26.
Oct. 13: Advised of a possible drunk driver on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 7: Received a report of an injured animal on Highway 395B.
Oct. 9: Received a report of theft on Humbolt Street.
Oct. 10: Received a report of animal abuse on Franks Creek.
Oct. 12: Received a report of theft on Washington Street.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 7: Dispatched for an elderly man to transport to the hospital.
Oct. 8: With Seneca ambulance, paged for an 86-year-old woman needing a lift assist.
Oct. 8: Responded to an 84-year-old man who had fallen and needed lift assistance on Charolais Heights.
Oct. 9: Dispatched for an elderly woman that fell on McHaley Avenue.
Oct. 9: Called for an 84-year-old man that fell.
Oct. 10: Dispatched to an elderly man that fell.
Oct. 11: Paged for a 59-year-old man that fell and couldn’t get up.
Oct. 11: Responded to a patient who was having chest pains after falling on Johnson Street.
Oct. 12: Paged for an unconscious woman on Moore Street.
Oct. 12: Responded to a 76-year-old man with flu symptoms on Main Street.
Oct. 13: Called for a 53-year-old man who had difficulty breathing.
• Dayville fire
Oct. 8: Report of a grass fire on Highway 26.
• Monument ambulance
Oct. 9: Dispatched with Monument fire and John Day ambulance for a woman vomiting.
• Prairie City ambulance
Oct. 11: Responded to a 74-year-old woman who fell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.