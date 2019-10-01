Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of felon in possession of a firearm against Jeramie M. Lambeth of John Day allegedly committed on Dec. 20, 2016, was dismissed with prejudice Sept. 30 for want of prosecution.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 25:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 15
Releases: 12
Arrests: 3
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 18
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 2
Sept. 19: Four juveniles were cited for minor in possession of tobacco.
Sept. 24: Kristina Perry of Mt. Vernon was cited for a livestock regulation.
Sept. 25: Dale Smucker of Mt. Vernon was cited for a livestock regulation.
Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Jeffrey J. Wobbe, 42, Salem, Sept. 4, 77/55 zone, fined $225; Erin E. Ware, 23, Prineville, Sept. 25, 75/55 zone, fined $140.
Violation of speed: John L. Campbell, 51, Brownsville, Sept. 7, 59/40 zone, fined $165; Daniel R. Warnock Jr., 89, Baker City, Sept. 7, 46/25 zone, fined $225; Thomas J. Tucker, 27, Bend, Sept. 13, 65/35 zone, fined $265.
Jared J Baker, 24, John Day, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to driving while suspended. He was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and 12 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $50 in fines and $950 for court costs and probation fees.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 25: Assisted by officers from the John Day Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Community Corrections, two men were arrested on warrants on West Main Street in John Day. Tanner J. Prock, 22, and Caleb J. Vielma, 30, were arrested, booked and lodged at Grant County Jail.
Sept. 25: Received a report of a dead mule deer buck missing antlers and left to waste. A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper went to the location in the Murderer’s Creek unit to examine the carcass. Evidence of the deer being shot with a firearm was found during the examination. No suspect at this time.
Sept. 26: A vehicle was stopped in the middle of Highway 26. The driver was talking with a disabled motorist on the side of the road. Another driver rear-ended the stopped vehicle, which was sent to an adjacent ditch, rolling on its top. Both drivers refused transport by ambulance but complained of pain. The stopped driver was issued citations for driving while suspended and illegal stopping/standing. The other driver was issued a citation for following too closely.
Sept. 27: Responded to a report of a hay truck that rolled its trailer on Highway 395C. The truck had come around a corner faster than conditions allowed and rolled the pup trailer into the southbound lane. The driver and passenger were uninjured. The driver was cited for failure to drive within lane. The trailer was towed from the scene by Frontier Equipment to their yard.
Sept. 27: Responded to a report of a crash on Highway 395C near milepost 15. Arrived at the scene and found two motorcycles were following a pickup pulling a trailer. The pickup and trailer slowed and signaled to turn onto a Forest Service road on the left. The motorcyclists began to pass the pickup thinking the driver was letting them by. The lead motorcyclist realized the pickup was turning and hit the brake. The lead motorcyclist was clipped by the following motorcycle, which caused the lead to go into a ditch. No-one was injured, and both motorcycles were driven away from the scene.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 162 calls during the work of Sept. 23-29, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 23: Cited Matthew E. Sagaser, 35, for expired tags on Highway 26.
Sept. 23: Took report of a stolen chainsaw on West Main Street.
Sept. 24: Advised of suspicious circumstances at a trailer park.
Sept. 24: Responded to the report of theft.
Sept. 24: Cited Bucky Breck for driving while suspended.
Sept. 24: Arrested Tyler Dehiya on a state parole board warrant.
Sept. 25: Arrested Tanner Prock, 22, on a Grant County warrant and Caleb Vielma, 30, on Grant and Malheur county warrants.
Sept. 25: Arrested Karina Robinson, 19, on a Grant County felony warrant.
Sept. 26: Received a report of a restraining order violation on Northwest Third Avenue.
Sept. 26: Arrested Michael W. Roberts, 41, for violation of a restraining order.
Sept. 27: Dispatched to a report of dogs killing cats at Juniper Ridge.
Sept. 28: Report of a theft of a pocket bike on West Main Street.
Sept. 28: Called for a theft of a brisket from the smoker on Canyon Boulevard.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 23: Received a report of cattle on Highway 26.
Sept. 26: Received a report of an injured animal on McHaley Avenue.
Sept. 29: Advised of a tractor trailer rig throwing sparks on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 23: Received a report of a missing person at box spring campground.
Sept. 23: Received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Harper Creek Road.
Sept. 24: Received a report of harassment on Franks Creek.
Sept. 27: Received a call of a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
Sept. 28: Received a call of an animal complaint on South Fork Road.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 23: Dispatched with the Dayville Fire Department for an elderly woman on Highway 26.
Sept. 24: Paged for a 94-year-old man who had taken a fall on Valley View Drive.
Sept. 26: Dispatched for a man with a possible heart attack.
Sept. 26: Received a report of a two-vehicle crash with one rollover in the ditch and another vehicle that blocked Highway 26.
Sept. 27: Dispatched for an elderly woman who fell on Northeast Seventh Street.
Sept. 28: Called for a 24-year-old woman who had difficulty breathing at Southwest Brent Drive.
• Canyon City fire
Sept. 26: Responded to a report of a flue fire on Nugget Street.
