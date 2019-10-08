Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Dustin S. McGorty, 38, Riddle, Sept. 18, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Steven C. Friedrich, 53, Kaysville, Utah, Sept. 18, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Christina R. Coyne, 52, Caldwell, Idaho, Sept. 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Richard D. Acrey, 36, Central Point, Sept. 18, 68/55 zone, fined $140; Pamela J. Pogue, 56, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 24, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Lee E. Knutinen, 80, Astoria, Sept. 30, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Douglas M. Pogue, 59, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 24, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Robert V. Shinn, 62, Fox, Sept. 12, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Catherine A. Root, 24, Grants Pass, Sept. 18, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed: Tyler D. Sheedy, 42, John Day, Sept. 30, 62/45 zone, fined $100; Ryder J. Morrison, 21, Morgan Hill, California, Sept. 7, 45/25 zone, fined $165; Thomas F. Alexander, 68, Arlington, Texas, Sept. 7, 45/25 zone, fined $165; Steven M. Polansky, 61, Portland, July 22, 53/35 zone, fined $140; Ditino Martin, 68, Bend, Sept. 7, 54/35 zone, fined $165; James C. Decker, 65, Albany, Sept. 23, 41/25 zone, fined $165; Harvey P. Dosik, 81, Santa Cruz, California, Sept. 7, 55/35, fined $165; Angela Neumaier, 41, Bend, Sept. 7, 81/65 zone, fined $265.
Parking vehicle in violation of restrictions: Tyler G. Warren, 30, Madras, Sept. 1, fined $300.
Failure to yield right of way to highway worker: Tyler D. Sheedy, 42, John Day, Sept. 11, fined $525.
Failed to drive within lane: Robert S. Humphrey, 62, Hermiston, Sept. 9, fined $265.
Takoda L. Propeck, John Day, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 for criminal trespass. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 36 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines and $210 in attorney fees.
Brandon A. Miller pleaded guilty Oct. 1 for dog as a public nuisance. He was ordered to pay a $265 fine and prevent dog from barking when he is away.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 161 calls during the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 30: Received a report of a felon possessing a weapon.
Oct. 1: Received a report of an injured animal on Forest Road 21.
Oct. 3: Received a dog complaint on Highway 395.
Oct. 3: With Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call of domestic dispute on West Main Street.
Oct. 4: Call for possible domestic abuse on East Main Street.
Oct. 4: Received a report of theft on East Main Street.
Oct. 4: Arrested Tanner J. Prock, John Day, on a Grant County warrant.
Oct. 4: Responded to criminal mischief on Northwest Bridge Street.
Oct. 4: Responded to a report of a driving complaint on Highway 26.
Oct. 5: Called for a possible assault on Southwest First Street.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 3: Dispatched to a driving complaint on Highway 26.
Oct. 3: Received a report of 30 black Angus cattle on the Highway 26.
Oct. 5: Received a report of a noninjury crash of a truck hitting a deer.
Oct. 5: Received a report of several sports cars traveling at a high rate of speed.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 1: Received a report of criminal mischief near an apartment complex.
Oct. 2: Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on McHaley Street.
Oct. 4: Received a death notification in Long Creek.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 30: Paged for a 45-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
Oct. 2: Along with Seneca Ambulance, responded to a report of a 63-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
Oct. 3: Dispatched to Widows Creek for an elderly man with an unknown medical problem.
Oct. 5: Responded to a man who fell and injured his hip near Pine View Lane.
Oct. 5: Responded to a report of a 71-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on Violet Street.
• John Day fire
Sept. 30: Responded to a flue fire on Highway 26.
• Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Oct. 5: Received a report of a bear spreading garbage in Canyon City.
