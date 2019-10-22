Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Oct. 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 10
Releases: 16
Arrests: 3
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 19
Civil papers: 2
Warrants processed: 6
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Oct. 14: Alexzandrea S. Peterson, 23, Mt. Vernon, warned for failure to display plates and cited for speeding, 51/35 zone.
Oct. 16: Ira Franklin, 43, of John Day was cited for keeping a dog as a nuisance.
Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Juvenile, 16, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 26, 92/55 zone, fined $340; John W. Harris, 52, Everett, Washington, Sept. 23, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Shaela D. England, 29, Redmond, Sept. 16, 73/55 zone, fined $140; William E. Sanders, 53, Scio, Sept. 24, 68/55 zone, fined $165; Jason B. Berry, 45, Milton-Freewater, Oct. 4, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Herbert M. Carter, 48, Seneca, Oct. 3, 70/55 zone, fined $140.
Violation of speed: John A. Fenton, 52, Pendleton, Sept. 23, 77/65 zone, fined $225; Robert J. Young, 61, Mansfield, Ohio, Sept. 30, 34/25 zone, fined $115; James L. Hiatt, 70, Adel, Sept. 23, 75/65 zone, fined $160; Vicente A. Flores, 28, Salem, Sept. 24, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Shane R. Combs, 39, John Day, Sept. 23, 75/65 zone, fined $140.
Driving while suspended: Andrew S. Ballou, 25, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 30, fined $440.
Failure to drive within lane: Lisa F. Miller, 57, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 2, fined $225.
Operating without required lighting: Timothy G. Lovell, 54, Haines, Sept. 11, fined $165.
Failure to show out-of-state plates: Nicholas A. Albers, 24, Portland, Oct. 4, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Andrew S. Ballou, 25, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 30, fined $265.
Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to two counts of theft. He was sentenced to 20 consecutive days in jail, 50 hours of community service and 36 months of probation. He was ordered to pay a total of $700 in fines for both counts.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 14: A Fish and Wildlife sergeant witnessed a near collision at the intersection of Highway 395N and Highway 26. The sergeant stopped the offending driver at Clyde Holliday State Park, who exhibited indicators of alcohol impairment. The driver performed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was transported to the Grant County Jail, where he provided a breath sample which resulted in .11% blood alcohol level. He was lodged in jail.
Oct. 19: Responded to a crash near milepost 6.5 on Highway 395. A cattle truck pulling an unloaded trailer, traveling south, came around a corner just as a large pine tree fell down from the east side of the highway blocking both lanes. The truck hit the tree, which became lodged under the front and rear axle, lifting the truck off the ground. The truck came to an uncontrolled rest on the west shoulder of the highway, partially blocking the southbound lane. The driver was uninjured. Oregon Department of Transportation responded with a snow plow and pushed the remainder of the tree out of the highway.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 143 calls during the work of Oct. 14-20, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 14: Dispatched with John Day fire to a noninjury crash on Highway 26.
Oct. 14: Received a report of criminal mischief on Southeast Hillcrest road.
Oct. 14: Cited Kyle L. Cook, 48, for an unlawful turn.
Oct. 15: Responded to a report of harassment and arrested David R. Kern, 69, John Day.
Oct. 17: Arrested David Peck, Burns, on a Harney County parole violation.
Oct. 17: Received a report of a suspicious person on West Main Street.
Oct. 18: Assisted Harney County with the return of personal belongings to an arrestee.
Oct. 18: Assisted with finding the owners of an injured animal on Canyon Boulevard.
Oct. 19: Arrested Michael W. Roberts, 41, John Day, on a parole violation.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 14: Received information of a buck with cords in its antlers on Meadowlark Lane.
Oct. 16: Received a report of a bus hitting a cow on Highway 395N. A van hit a second cow on the same highway.
Oct. 16: Received a report of a couch cushion on Highway 26.
Oct. 16: Received a report of cows on Highway 26.
Oct. 20: A request was made to provide wildlife salvage information to a resident in Prairie City.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 14: Responded to a report of an intoxicated and unwanted subject on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Oct. 15: Received a report of theft in Prairie City.
Oct. 16: Received a report of a lost animal on Corral Gulch.
Oct. 18: Advised of a request for assistance from adult protective services.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 14: Responded to an 83-year-old woman who had fallen on Trafton Lane.
Oct. 15: Paged for a 65-year-old man with abdominal swelling.
Oct. 17: Along with Long Creek ambulance, dispatched for a man who was unconscious on West Main Street.
Oct. 19: Paged for a man with difficulty breathing and tightness in the chest on Canyon Boulevard.
• United States Forest Service
Oct. 18: Responded to a fire on Dixie Mountain.
