Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment from July 24 against Briann D. L. Lancaster of Condon were dismissed with prejudice Oct. 24 because a necessary witness was unavailable.
Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Randall L. Mahaney, 50, Bend, Sept. 12, 81/55 zone, fined $225; James G. Stumm, 59, Redmond, Oct. 20, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Tomica L. Long, Prairie City, 23, Sept. 24, 72/55 zone, fined $140.
Violation of speed: Heath W. Paxton, 32, Cove, Oct. 9, 46/35 zone, fined $165; Nick K. Winfrey, 76, Canyon City, Sept. 30, 41/25 zone, fined $165; juvenile, 16, Adel, Oct. 2, 74/65 zone, fined $100.
Operating without required lighting: Kimberly J. Etter, 55, Salem, Aug. 1, fined $140.
Driving uninsured: Patricia A. Goode, 73, Prairie City, Sept. 23, fined $165.
Failure to properly use safety belt: Brenden W. Wylie, 25, Myrtle, Sept. 7, fined $115; Kayla D. Lambeth, 25, John Day, Aug. 30, fined $115.
No operator’s license: Kayla D. Lambeth, 25, John Day, Aug. 30, fined $265, Aug. 30, fined $265.
James D. Baseel pleaded guilty Oct. 9 for failing to attach a big game tag in plain sight. He was fined $110.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 149 calls during the week of Oct. 21-27, including:
• John Day Police Department
Oct. 21: Dispatched to a report of a dead animal on South Canyon Boulevard.
Oct. 21: Dispatched to an animal complaint on West Main Street.
Oct. 22: Received a report of a dispute on West Main Street.
Oct. 23: Arrested Travis Freniere, John Day, for shoplifting.
Oct. 24: Cited Adrian Couey, 34, for driving while suspended and for expired tags.
Oct. 25: Responded to a report of a noninjury crash between a vehicle and a light pole.
Oct. 26: During a traffic stop, cited a man for reckless driving.
Oct. 27: Called for a dispute between roommates on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Oct. 23: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Highway 402.
Oct. 24: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Elkview Drive.
Oct. 26: Received a report of a big black bull on the road at Highway 26.
Oct. 26: Received a report of possible poaching on Beech Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 21: Received a report of an unattended death on Scotty Creek Lane.
Oct. 21: Received a driving complaint on Ingle Street.
Oct. 21: Received an animal complaint on West Main Street.
Oct. 23: Received a call of dispute on Johnson Street.
Oct. 26: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Scotty Creek.
• John Day ambulance
Oct. 21: Called for a 64-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
Oct. 21: Called for an 82-year-old woman that fell in the bathroom.
Oct. 21: Called for an 86-year-old woman that fell out of bed with a knee injury.
Oct. 21: Dispatched to an elderly woman who fell on West Main Street.
Oct. 22: Responded to an 83-year-old woman with flu-like symptoms on Hillcrest Road.
Oct. 22: Along with Dayville fire, responded to a report of a 39-year-old woman with an amputated finger.
Oct. 24: Called for a 64-year-old woman with an injured leg on Inland Street.
Oct. 25: Paged for a 56-year-old man with problems breathing.
Oct. 27: Paged for an 81-year-old woman who passed out on Cozart Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.