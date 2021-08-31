Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Spencer E. Leifheit III was found in violation of the conditions of his probation by two counts of purchasing intoxicants. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail. He was ordered to participate in an alcohol and drug evaluation and to attend a victim impact panel.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 25:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 8
Releases: 7
Arrests: 1
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 8
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Aug. 20: Cited Tristin Clark, 23, Prineville, for violation of the basic rule, 85/55 zone.
Aug. 24: Cited Curtis Perry, 19, Mt. Vernon, for second-degree criminal trespass.
Aug. 24: Cited a juvenile, Mt. Vernon, for second-degree criminal trespass.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the speed limit: Hunter C. Stokes, 27, Bend, Aug. 7, 49/25 zone, fined $265; Darren L. Brand, 61, Redmond, July 18, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Charles F. Cunningham, 67, Eugene, July 19, 52/30 zone, fined $225.
Violation of the basic rule: James E. Ruckman, 42, Eugene, July 30, 71/55 zone, fined $115; William A. Dieken, 46, Springfield, July 24, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Dale R. Jula, 48, Hanford, California, Aug. 5, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Ann Goetcheus Gehl, 48, University Place, Washington, July 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Haley J. Capon, 20, Los Alamos, New Mexico, Aug. 14, 77/55 zone, fined $165; Raymond C. Swayne, 61, Redmond, July 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Vana Polpanpua, 37, Bothell, Washington, Aug. 5, fined $265; Dale R. Jula, 48, Hanford, California, Aug. 5, fined $265.
The court granted judgment for CSO Financial Inc. and against Kyle L. Hand and Tiffany J. Dial Aug. 17 in the amount of $1,377.95.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 161 calls during the week of Aug. 23-29, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 23: Advised of a parking complaint at Seventh Street Complex.
Aug. 23: Advised to perform a welfare check at U.S. Bank because customers could not reach them by phone.
Aug. 23: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on West Main Street.
Aug. 23: Responded to a report of an unwanted subject on Second Avenue.
Aug. 23: Performed a death investigation on Bridge Street.
Aug. 24: Arrested Elina Kaulins, 49, of College Station, Texas, near Blue Mountain Hospital for two counts of hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 25: Advised of a subject stealing bags of cans from the John Day Swim Team trailer near the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck.
Aug. 26: Responded to a non-injury crash at the Budget 8 Motel that was settled by both parties.
Aug. 26: A John Day motel business owner made a harassment report.
Aug. 27: Responded to West Main Street on a report of a domestic dispute.
Aug. 27: Responded to a family dispute on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 23: Received a hit-and-run crash report on Clark Street in Canyon City with no injuries.
Aug. 23: Received a report of a burglary in progress on Cozart Street.
Aug. 23: Responded to a report of animal abuse on Main Street.
Aug. 24: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on Main Street.
Aug. 26: Cited Jarrod Kellog, 42, of Casper, Wyoming, for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163, 50/35 zone.
Aug. 26: Cited Jordan McLuckie, 23, of Alaska for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163, 61/35 zone.
Aug. 27: Assisted the public with information regarding a paroled subject on Humbolt Street.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 24: Responded to South Eagle Street with Long Creek ambulance to a report of an 86-year-old man with shortness of breath and a cough.
Aug. 25: Transported a patient from the Black Butte Fire.
Aug. 25: Responded to West Main Street on a report that an elderly woman had fallen down.
Aug. 25: Responded to a 911 call on North Mountain Boulevard of a 72-year-old woman who fell and hurt her back.
Aug. 26: Responded to Laycock Creek Road for a report of a 34-year-old woman with severe back pain.
Aug.26: Responded to South Eagle Street with Long Creek ambulance for a man with difficulty breathing.
Aug. 26: Paged to Front Street on a report of an elderly woman feeling faint.
Aug. 28: Dispatched to Seventh Avenue for an 82-year-old woman with flu-like symptoms.
