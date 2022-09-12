Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
Sept. 8
Shawn Coleman, 54, pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to perform the duties of driver/property damage, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, driving uninsured and driving on a suspended/revoked driver's license for an incident that occurred around Feb. 12.
Coleman was sentenced to 18 days in jail, 80 hours of community service and 18 months of bench probation and was ordered to complete a driver education course. Coleman was ordered to pay $250 in restitution and $805 in fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 7:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 2
Releases: 2
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 2
Arrests and citations
Sept. 1
Cited Travis Palmer, 32, of Mt. Vernon for driving while suspended and uninsured and warned him for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Sept. 6
Cited Camron Cunningham, 24, of Beavercreek for violation of the basic rule, 80/55 zone.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 148 calls during the week ending Sept. 7, including:
• Grant County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 1
6:40 a.m.: Conducted a welfare check on East Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a mental health subject.
2:42 p.m.: Grant County Dispatch received a report from Baker County dispatchers of a possible missing elderly woman.
8:19 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on County Road 24 near Granite.
8:42 p.m.: Dispatch attempted to trace an abandoned 911 call near Northwest Second Avenue, John Day.
9:31 p.m.: Advised of an overdue motorist in Dayville.
Sept. 2
12:36 a.m.: Responded to a domestic dispute near North Johnson Street.
3:29 a.m.: Advised of an accident on Middle Fork Road, near milepost 30.
7:17 a.m.: Received a report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident near Ingle Creek Road.
7:31 a.m.: Conducted a welfare check on Keeney Fork Road for a possible stranded motorist.
8:14 a.m.: Received a report of criminal mischief on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
2:01 p.m.: Removed a road hazard on Highway 26 and Childress Loop.
5:51 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle near the United Parcel Service office on Main Street in John Day.
8:39 p.m.: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26, near milepost 150. Identity of the driver and the infraction not listed.
9:52 p.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
10:48 p.m.: Received a request from Morrow County Sheriff's Office to look for an overdue motorist from Morrow County.
9:43 p.m.: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 153 and warned the driver.
Sept. 3
8:50 a.m.: Received a report of a barking dog on Main Street, John Day.
9:17 a.m.: Received a report of an injured animal on Bridge Street, John Day.
11:39 a.m.: Received a report of credit card fraud on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
4:01 p.m.: Received a report of a shoplifter at the Dollar General store in John Day.
6:29 p.m.: Received a report of a stolen vehicle near Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
6:43 p.m.: Followed up on shoplifting complaint from the Dollar General store on Silvers Lane in Mt. Vernon. Cited Ashley Kay Laudenback, 25, of Mt. Vernon for shoplifting.
7:12 p.m.: Responded with Community Counseling Solutions to assist an outside agency on Roper Road in Mt. Vernon.
7:25 p.m.: Paged to a report of a hit and run on Highway 395B that turned out to a civil issue.
9:14 p.m.: Dispatched with Oregon State Police to Humbolt Street in Canyon City to a report of criminal mischief and possible shots fired.
Sept. 4
12:01 a.m.: Assisted Baker County with a search and rescue mission near Granite. Subjects were located.
10:07 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Seventh Avenue, John Day, for a verbal domestic dispute.
11:07 a.m.: Dispatched to West Highway 26 for a burglar alarm.
11:31 a.m. Assisted Oregon State Police Wildlife Division on a game call near Wall Creek.
12:11 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 97. Reason for the stop not listed and no actions taken.
6:29 p.m.: Responded to a call to assist a motorist on Highway 395, near Painted Sky Highway.
7:14 p.m.: Advised of overdue party in the Olive Lake area.
8:42 p.m.: Advised of a campfire in the Desolation Lake area. Turned the call over to the U.S. Forest Service.
9:38 p.m.: Advised of a verbal domestic dispute on Maple Street.
Sept. 5
3:31 p.m.: Confirmed a warrant on South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
3:48 p.m.: Received a 911 cell phone call from Highway 395, near milepost 104-B, that the Beech Creek Fire had flared back up.
8:50 p.m.: Advised of an animal complaint at the Elkhorn Motel on South Canyon Boulevard.
Sept. 6
3:25 a.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances at East Main Street.
11:21 a.m.: Followed up at Bare Bones on Main Street in John Day.
1:37 p.m.: Received a cross report from the Department of Human Services.
1:54 p.m.: Investigated a report of criminal mischief on Luce Creek Road.
2:37 p.m.: Received a report of trespassing and criminal mischief on Pine Creek Road.
3:01 p.m.: Followed up at Bare Bones, John Day.
3:09 p.m.: Responded to a non-injury fender-bender in the parking lot of Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day.
4:39 p.m.: Served legal paper paperwork on Highway 395.
6:39 p.m.: Received a report of lost personal property near Forest Service Road 188.
7:33 p.m.: Served legal paperwork to an individual at Bare Bones, John Day.
11:02 p.m.: Issued a warning to a driver in the U.S. Bank parking lot during a traffic stop.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 1
7:44 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26, near John Day River Veterinary Clinic. Grant County Sheriff's Office was advised as well.
Sept. 2
7:35 a.m.: Received a livestock complaint near the Long Box Ranch.
10:03 a.m.: Received a report of a stranded motorist partially blocking the roadway on Highway 395, near milepost 28C.
• John Day Ambulance
Sept. 1
7:25 a.m.: Dispatched with Seneca Ambulance to Izee-Paulina Highway, near milepost 20, for a male subject suffering a stroke or a possible heart attack.
8:06 a.m.: Dispatched with Seneca Ambulance on a 911 call from Avenue A in Seneca for a 66-year-old female with seizure-type symptoms.
7:08 p.m.: Paged to transport a patient to the Grant County Regional Airport.
Sept. 4
7:33 p.m.: Paged to transfer a patient to the airport.
8:47 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for an 84-year-old male with general weakness and transported him to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Sept. 5
12:43 p.m.: Dispatched to Magone Lake on a 911 call. Patient refused care. No symptoms listed.
Sept. 6
9:33 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street on a 911 call for a male, 61, with possible internal bleeding.
12:22 p.m.: Dispatched on a 911 call with Seneca Ambulance to Avenue A in Seneca for a female, 66, who fell down.
• Long Creek Fire Department
Sept. 4
8:47 p.m.: Responded with the U.S. Forest Service on a report of a small grass fire burning on Highway 395, near milepost 84.
