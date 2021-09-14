Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Ty J. Round, 42, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to delivery of methamphetamine committed July 10, 2020, and to delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm committed on July 23, 2020. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision. He was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service. Counts of manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a Class B felony, felon in possession of a firearm, strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
Charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct against Juan Rubio were dismissed Sept. 7 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating the victim requested dismissal so long as Rubio abides by a trespass order.
James G. O’Neill was convicted Sept. 3 of a probation violation for failing to complete an evaluation and recommended treatment, completing community service work, attending a victim impact panel and paying financial obligations. His probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He was fined $25.
Philomena J. Dutcher, 38, was found guilty by a jury Sept. 1 of second-degree disorderly conduct committed Feb. 17. She was sentenced to bench probation for 12 months.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 9
Releases: 11
Arrests: 0
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Sept. 7: Cited Gina Dunning, 43, Terrebonne, for speeding, 80/65 zone.
Sept. 7: Cited Paul Rogers, 64, Sarasota, Florida, for speeding, 46/25 zone.
Sept. 8: Cited Wayne Faw, 65, Baker City, for speeding, 80/55 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following for the week ending Sept. 9:
Traffic citations: 20
Violation crimes: 1
Misdemeanors: 0
Small claims/civil: 0
Hearings held: 12
Persons on probation: 40
Community service hours: 0
License suspensions: 10
To collections/DOR: 0
Warrants issued: 1
Violation of speed limit: Cody A. Bryant, 19, John Day, Aug. 16, 55/35 zone, fined $140; Kristy R. Scheer, 41, Bend, Aug. 6, 48/30 zone, fined $140.
Violation of the basic rule: Juvenile, 15, Sale, July 17, 75/55 zone, fined $265, suspended for failure to appear.
Exceeding max weight limit: Shane D. Nodine, 64, Mt. Vernon, July 27, fined $1,620.
Celeste D. Lee, 29, Mt. Vernon, pleaded no contest Sept. 8 to harassment and was ordered to pay $440 in fines.
Nikolas R. Endicott, 49, Pendleton, pleaded no contest Sept. 8 to shooting an antelope within 50 yards of a motor vehicle and was ordered to pay $440 in fines.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 3: Oregon State Police wildlife troopers issued a violation citation to a female hunter in John Day after it was found that she killed an elk two days before activating her electronic hunting tag.
Sept. 7: A trooper received a report of a dead mule deer buck near Chukar Canyon and Cougar Ridge Roads in Canyon City. No visible wounds or bullets were found on the carcass, but the antlers were removed.
Sept. 9: A trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 19, near milepost 119. The driver moved the vehicle roughly a quarter-mile away from the scene. However, the trooper’s investigation turned up that the driver became distracted, lost control of the car, traveled outside of his lane, rolled his car down the southbound embankment and landed in the John Day River. The driver was treated for possible injuries.
Sept. 10: A trooper arrested Elias Howe, 23, Kalamazoo, Michigan, who was wanted as a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Kalamazoo.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 183 calls from Sept. 6-12, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 7: Responded to a trespassing report on Southwest First Street and arrested Leo Buzzard, 56, of John Day for a violation of his conditional release agreement.
Sept. 10: Responded to a report of trespassing at the Sunset Hotel.
Sept. 10: Warned a caller from Elkhorn Motel for abusing 911 calls.
Sept. 11: Dispatched to Sinclair on a report of a theft.
Sept. 11: Warned a driver on a traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 161.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 6: Cited and released Ian Humbird, 25, of Canyon City on a Grant County warrant in Canyon City.
Sept. 8: Responded to a report of a juvenile trespassing on West Sixth Street.
Sept. 8: Responded to a suspicious vehicular crash with a calf on Austin Road.
Sept. 9: Responded to a report of a forest fire in Mt. Vernon with the Mt. Vernon Rural Fire Department on McClellan Creek.
Sept. 9: Responded to a report of trespassing on Cottonwood Street.
Sept. 10: Removed multiple obstacles from the roadway between Mt. Vernon on John Day.
Sept. 10: Responded to Patterson Drive on suspicious circumstances.
Sept. 11: Responded with John Day and Seneca ambulance, Oregon State Police for an elderly man with a broken leg on Izee Paulina Lane.
Sept. 12: Responded to a barn fire with John Day Fire Department on Highway 26.
Sept. 12: Issued a citation to Shawn C Kite, 53, of Prairie City for driving with a suspended license and no insurance at Depot Park.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 29: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near milepost 136.
Aug. 31: Received a report of a vehicle-versus-deer crash on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 9: Responded to a 911 call with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the John Day Police Department to a vehicular crash on Longview Lane.
Sept. 10: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old woman with flu-like systems.
Sept. 12: Responded to Dairy Queen for an 18-year-old man having a seizure.
• Long Creek ambulance
Sept. 11: Responded to Wall Creek to assist Monument ambulance on a medical alarm call.
• U.S. Forest Service
Sept. 10: Responded to the Barnhouse Campground for a forest fire.
Sept. 11: Responded to a possible out-of-season fire at Penlin Campground.
