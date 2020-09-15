Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Richard T. Smith, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 10 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine committed on March 9, 2019, and a count of failure to appear on a criminal citation committed on June 11. He was sentenced to serve 45 days in jail.
Donald Hildreth was found in contempt of the court on Sept. 10 and was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation, 30 hours of community service and to have no contact with the victim, Jenifer Marcucci. A second count of contempt of the court was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 3
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
A juvenile, 14, of Prairie City was cited for a curfew violation.
Robert Sloan Jr., 36, of Bend was cited for violation of basic rule, 81/55 zone.
Joy Davis-Diede, 48, of Baker City was cited for violation of posted speed limit, 56/30 zone.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 6: Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, a 30-year-old man, had a Ruger bolt action .270 rifle between the front seats. The driver told OSP he had just gotten the rifle from his father. OSP learned the father of the driver, who is 60 years old, had an active restraining order with an immediate firearm prohibition. OSP seized the rifle pending further investigation of a restraining order violation.
Sept. 6: OSP contacted two anglers, an adult male over 21 years old and a 19-year-old woman, on the John Day River near milepost 98 on state route 19. OSP had observed the woman drinking alcohol on the river and possessing alcoholic beverage containers. Upon contact, the woman discarded the alcohol containers into the river. Further investigation resulted in the man, Hayden J. Young, 23, cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor and the woman, Taylor A. Lovell, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. The subjects retrieved the containers and were warned for littering within 100 yards of a waterway and angling violations.
Sept. 9: OSP took Karina Robinson, 20, into custody on several arrest warrants without incident. While transporting Robinson to the Grant County Jail, she removed her seat belt and began spitting, kicking and striking her head on the divider cage, while screaming incoherent statements. She was lodged in the Grant County Jail.
Sept. 9: OSP interviewed two subjects who had information pertaining to a 30-year-old man whom OSP had arrested in December 2019 for driving under the influence of intoxicants—drugs. They provided information that the 30-year-old male subject was continuing to use controlled substances in violation of his release agreement and the terms of his probation.
Sept. 10: OSP received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 395B near the Ritter Hot Springs turnoff. OSP stopped the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 395B, near milepost 89.5. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment. Sabrina M. Tippett, 27, of Monument refused to cooperate with field sobriety tests and was arrested. Tippett was transported to the Grant County Jail where she provided a breath sample of 0.22% blood alcohol concentration. She was issued citations for DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and open container.
Sept. 11: OSP stopped a known suspended driver near milepost 2 on Highway 395C. Steven M. Warrington, 30, of Granite has been cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured numerous times by OSP and John Day Police Department. OSP issued the driver citations for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Frontier Towing responded to impound the car.
Sept. 12: OSP stopped a Toyota pickup near milepost 154 on Highway 26 for multiple traffic violations. On contact, the driver, Eric M. Retana Quiroz, 34, had glassy, bloodshot eyes. The driver consented to field sobriety tests where he displayed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested the driver for DUII and secured his vehicle at the scene. OSP transported the driver to the Grant County jail where he submitted to a breath test with a BAC result of 0.10%. OSP issued the driver citations for DUII-Alcohol and open container and lodged him at the jail.
Sept. 12: OSP was stopped on the side of Highway 26 in the area of milepost 177. OSP saw a vehicle westbound approaching and OSP obtained a speed reading of 70/65 zone. The vehicle rapidly decelerated to 45 mph and then rapidly accelerated to 88 mph. After the vehicle passed OSP, OSP began following it and saw it was weaving in its lane and driving on the center and fog lines. OSP stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Bobbi J. Workman, 38. OSP saw the driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Workman admitted to drinking two beers. There was an adult male passenger and two minor children passengers. Workman consented to field sobriety tests and displayed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested Workman for DUII. The vehicle was released to the adult male passenger with one of the minor children to drive. OSP transported Workman to the Grant County Jail where she consented to a breath test which showed a BAC result of 0.18%. OSP issued Workman citations for DUII-Alcohol, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and speeding, 88/65 zone. OSP lodged her at the jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 205 calls during the week of Sept. 7-13, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 7: Responded to a report of a hit and run on East Main Street.
Sept. 7: Advised of an harassment complaint on Charolais Heights.
Sept. 8: Received a report of trespassing on West Main Street.
Sept. 8: Steve M. Warrington, 33, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and no insurance on Fourth Street.
Sept. 10: Received a report of juveniles riding an ATV recklessly on West Main Street.
Sept. 11: Adrian L. Couey, 35, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Sept. 12: Cited a driver for speeding on Highway 395 near milepost 1.
Sept. 13: Cited a driver for speeding, driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 7: Received a report of illegal hunting on County Road 62.
Sept. 8: Responded to a vehicle-deer accident on Highway 26 and the sheriff’s office assisted.
Sept. 9: Advised of a road-struck elk on Highway 402.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 7: Received a report of fraud on West Bench Road.
Sept. 7: Responded to a report of downed power lines on the county roadway on Canyon Creek Lane.
Sept. 10: Received a report of violation of release agreement on Patterson Drive.
Sept. 11: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Strawberry Road near milepost 6.5.
Sept. 11: Received a report of harassment on Patterson Drive.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 7: Responded for a 15-year-old woman with difficult breathing on South Washington Street.
Sept. 9: Received a report of a 60-year-old woman with extreme trouble of breathing on Southwest First Avenue.
Sept. 12: Responded for a subject with heart attack symptoms on Dog Creek.
Sept. 13: Responded for a subject with severe vomiting and weakness on First Street.
• Prairie City fire
Sept. 7: Responded to a report of downed power lines on the roof of a residence on West Sixth Street.
