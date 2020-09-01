Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Efrain G. Camacho, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to felon in possession of a firearm committed on May 11. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation and to pay a $1,000 fine.
Nathan L. Goranier, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on June 6. He was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, 24 months of supervised probation and 120 hours of community service and to pay $2,355 in fines. A count of violating the speed limit was dismissed.
Steven M. Spry, 23, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26 to fourth-degree assault committed on June 22. He was sentenced to serve 18 months of probation and 80 hours of community service and to pay a $100 fine.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Aug. 26:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 11
Releases: 10
Arrests: 0
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
Oregon State Police
Aug. 23: OSP responded to the area of milepost 143 on Highway 26 for a reported ATV-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the driver, a 26-year-old woman, was riding an ATV eastbound on the eastbound shoulder of the road when she went to cross the highway without first looking behind her. The woman on the ATV drove directly into the path of an eastbound pickup towing a camp trailer. The pickup struck the ATV at an estimated 40-45 mph, ejecting the woman from the ATV. The woman on the ATV was transported via ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital with apparent minor injuries. The driver of the pickup and his passenger were not injured, and their vehicle was driven from the scene. The woman on the ATV admitted to not looking before trying to cross the highway. OSP issued the woman a citation for careless driving-accident involved.
Aug. 23: OSP stopped a vehicle for failure to maintain lane near milepost 162 on Highway 26. The driver had his child in the vehicle with him. The driver showed signs of impairment and consented to standard field sobriety tests. The driver performed poorly on the tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was transported to the Grant County Jail where he refused a breath test. A warrant was applied for and granted. The driver consented to a breath test after presented with the warrant. The driver, Blain S. Ross, 37, of John Day had a blood alcohol content of 0.09%. He was cited for driving under the influence and reckless endangering. The vehicle was secured on scene at the owner’s request.
Aug. 24: OSP conducted a traffic stop for speed violation on Highway 26 near milepost 160. OSP contacted a the driver, Destiny D. Nolan, 19, of Prairie City. After further investigation, OSP consent searched the vehicle. OSP located less than an ounce of marijuana. Nolan was cited for a speed violation and minor in possession of marijuana and minor under 21 that possesses or consumes while operating a motor vehicle.
Aug. 25: OSP received a report of a vehicle traveling on State Road 19, near Kimberly, in Grant County. The reporting party advised they were traveling with a group of people, and they were being held against their will in the vehicle. The reporting party said one of the men inside the vehicle had a large machete. As OSP was in route, OSP located the vehicle near milepost 134 on Highway 26. OSP stopped the vehicle. After further investigation, OSP placed Jonathan J. McDonnell, 22, in custody without incident for second-degree disorderly conduct. McDonnell was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was booked and lodged. The driver, Clay R. Hansen, 23, was issued a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair.
Aug. 26: The driver of a 2008 Ford Focus was southbound on Dog Creek Road when she fell asleep at the wheel. The Focus drove off the roadway and slid down a steep embankment that borders the southbound lane. The Focus came to rest in a field. The driver was uninjured. The driver arranged for her own tow.
Aug. 28: OSP went out with the John Day Police Department on a vehicle stop near milepost 1 on Highway 395C to contact the passenger regarding a follow up on a case. The passenger, Nicole C. Schaffer, 24, of Mt. Vernon had a misdemeanor warrant out of Grant County for third-degree theft. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the jail would not accept Schaffer on the warrant. OSP issued Schaffer a citation in lieu of custody with a future court date at Grant County Justice Court.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 155 calls during the week of Aug. 23-30, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 27: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Southwest Fifth Street.
Aug. 28: Received a report of a dog at large on East Main Street.
Aug. 28: Responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was unfounded near a business on West Main Street.
Aug. 28: Joseph M. Warren, 36, of Salem was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on West Main Street.
Aug. 28: Cited Heidi M Baker, 56 of Crooked River Ranch for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Aug. 28: Keatley M. Wyant, 29, of John Day was cited for driving uninsured and with no insurance.
Aug. 30: Responded to a report of theft on Skyline Road.
Aug. 30: Investigated a report of a domestic assault on Bridge Street.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 24: Received a report of a deer-versus-car, noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 168.
Aug. 25: Received a report of cows on the highway on Beech Creek.
Aug. 27: Received a report of hogs on Highway 26 near milepost 144.
Aug. 28: Requested to assist with a road-struck deer on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 24: Received a report of burglary on Highway 395B.
Aug. 25: Received a report of theft on Farra Lane in Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 25: Received a report of theft on Highway 395S.
Aug. 28: Received a report of criminal mischief on Highway 26.
Aug. 28: Nicole C. Shaffer, 24, of Mt. Vernon was cited to appear in Grant County Justice Court on a Grant County warrant.
Aug. 29: Along with John Day ambulance and JDPD, responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on North Humbolt Street. Delbert Snode, 67, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 27: Received a call for a 70-year-old woman on Blue Heron Drive.
Aug. 28: Responded for an 82-year-old man who had fallen on Northwest First Avenue.
Aug. 30: Responded for a 43-year-old man on Franks Creek.
• John Day fire
Aug. 25: Dispatched for a grass and brush fire on High Ridge Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.