Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
Sept. 15
Colt Justice Martin, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal driving while suspended or revoked in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 22. A second count of failure to install an ignition interlock device was dismissed. Martin was sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for time served. He also pleaded guilty to failure to appear in court on Feb. 3. In that case he was sentenced to 10 days, to be served concurrently with his sentence for driving while suspended.
Michael Shane Griffin, 46, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and second-degree trespass in connection with an incident on June 4. In a separate case, he also pleaded no contest to fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence stemming from a July 18 incident. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to complete the Grant County Treatment Court Program.
Stuart A. Duwe, 60, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with an incident that occurred on April 23. Additional counts of failure to drive within a lane and speeding were dismissed. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and fined $1,255.
David Allen Strange, 27, of Prairie City pleaded guilty to resisting arrest in connection with an Aug. 4 incident. An additional count of second-degree disorderly conduct was dismissed. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 10 days in jail with credit for time served.
Sept. 19
A charge of driving uninsured against David Allen Strange, 27, of Prairie City was dismissed.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 12
12:36 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 395 South near milepost 2C. A 17-year-old male from John Day was riding south on a 2004 Honda motorcycle when he missed a curve and slid across the northbound lane. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
7:53 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395 South near milepost 7. A truck pulling two trailers loaded with hay bales was traveling south when the second trailer went off the road onto the shoulder and rolled, spilling hay onto the highway. The driver, Salvador Villa Rodriguez, 33, was cited for careless driving, no commercial driver’s license and driving uninsured. No injuries were reported. ODOT responded and cleared the hay from the road. The trailer was moved to a pullout.
Sept. 13
4:56 p.m.: Trooper contacted the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup on Highway 26 near milepost 162. Michael Shane Griffin, 46, of John Day was cited on a charge of driving while suspended and taken into custody. His dog was released to a third party.
Sept. 15
10:11 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 26 near milepost 172. The vehicle was traveling west when the driver swerved to avoid a rock, causing the truck to roll several times. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Canyon City, was ejected and taken to the hospital, where he was examined and released. The driver was cited for failure to use a seat belt and warned for careless driving.
Sept. 19
12:26 p.m.: Trooper stopped a GMC Sierra pickup on Highway 26 near milepost 200 for failure to maintain a lane of travel. The driver, Brady Keith Burch, 24, of John Day, was taken into custody on a Grant County warrant and cited for driving while suspended.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Sept. 14:
Traffic citations filed: 52
Misdemeanors filed: 2
Hearings held: 21
Driver’s license suspensions: 13
Cases on probation: 23
Violation of the basic rule: Caleb Scott Higgins, 22, Redmond, Aug. 24, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Kipp Daniel Ladendorf, 33, Kennewick, Washington, Aug. 7, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Kevin Michael Moore, 45, Hermiston, Aug. 7, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Suzanne Marie Dial, 63, Redmond, Aug. 13, 79/55 zone, fined $200.
Exceeding the speed limit: Jordan Patrick Bryant, 18, Prairie City, Aug. 20, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Julie Ann Reynolds, 73, Prairie City, Aug. 21, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Tyler William Campbell, 20, Middleton, Idaho, Aug. 6, 54/35 zone, fined $165; Braden Alexander Andrist, 25, La Pine, Aug. 12, 82/55 zone, fined $265; Stoyan Ivanov, 28, John Day, Sept. 7, 74/65 zone, fined $125; Valentin Villa Ramirez, 34, Soap Lake, Washington, Aug. 7, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Ricky J. Brown, 25, Fresno, California, Aug. 16, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Nicholas Stewart Picard, 30, Fernandina beach, Florida, Aug. 21, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Reesalee Mills, 40, Nampa, Idaho, Aug. 21, 96/65 zone, fined $440.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Caleb Joe Vielma, 33, John Day, Aug. 15, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Holly Beth Smith, 39, Canyon City, Aug. 12, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Ashley Armendarez, 34, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 7, fined $200; Ashley Armendarez, 34, Mt. Vernon, March 9, fined $100; Valentin Villa Ramirez, 34, Soap Lake, Washington, Aug. 7, fined $265; Caleb Joe Vielma, 33, John Day, Aug. 15, fined $265; Holly Beth Smith, 39, Canyon City, Aug. 12, fined $265.
Careless driving: Theador F. Bedonie, 27, Cortez, Colorado, Feb. 27, fined $225.
Failure to wear a helmet while operating a motorcycle: Lucky Edward Pickett, 48, Caldwell, Idaho, Aug. 7, fined $115.
Failure to obey a traffic control device: Michael James Nasser III, 37, Portland, Aug. 9, fined $525.
Refusing to obey a flagger: Michael James Nasser III, 37, Portland, Aug. 9, fined $875.
Expired registration: Caleb Joe Vielma, 33, John Day, Aug. 15, fined $115.
Failure to display license plate: Valentin Villa Ramirez, 34, Soap Lake, Washington, Aug. 7, fined $165.
Second-degree theft: Brandy Freeland, 34, fined $100 and ordered to pay $300 in compensation to the Ugly Truth.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 214 calls during the week ending Sept. 14, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Sept. 7
11:03 a.m.: Responded to a report of a dog bite on Granite Hill Road. Brian Darcy Jones of Jacksonville was issued a citation for maintaining a dangerous dog.
11:24 a.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Sept. 8
4:46 a.m.: Deschutes County arrested a subject on Grant County warrants
10:56 a.m.: Responded to Screech Alley Loop on a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle.
2:50 p.m.: Responded to another report of criminal mischief to a vehicle on Screech Alley Loop.
4:09 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious subject at Kam Wah Chung.
5:44 p.m.: Conducted a welfare check with an outside agency.
7:05 p.m.: Received a report of smoke on Highway 395, near milepost 105.
7:06 p.m.: Along with the Oregon State Police, advised of cows creating a hazard on Highway 395B.
7:23 p.m.: Cited Michael Cearns of Prairie City on North Cozart for keeping a dog as a nuisance.
7:44 p.m.: Removed cows from the roadway on Highway 26, near milepost 173.
8:05 p.m.: Received an unfounded report of a runaway at Scotts Apartments.
9:36 p.m.: Responded to a report of a prowler on Washington Street in Canyon City.
9:40 p.m.: Responded with OSP, John Day Ambulance and Dayville Fire to a report of an accident near Murderers Creek Ranch Road.
Sept. 9
2:15 p.m.: Received a report of a subject riding a motorcycle recklessly in the Hillcrest neighborhood in John Day.
2:57 p.m.: Received a report of hitchhikers in Canyon City that may have been juveniles.
4:15 p.m.: Received a 911 call from County Road 62 and Reynolds Drive.
5:14 p.m.: Dispatched to Telephone Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a commercial burglar alarm.
5:53 p.m.: Received a report of a fallen tree limb on a power line on Lower Yard Road, John Day.
6:59 p.m.: Responded to an animal complaint on Second Street, John Day.
7 p.m.: Advised of a verbal dispute on B Avenue.
7:10 p.m.: Responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Front Street in Prairie City.
Sept. 10
11:36 a.m.: Report of a dog at large at Gibco, Canyon City.
11:41 a.m.: Request for a welfare check of a hunter on U.S. Forest Service Road 38.
11:52 a.m.: Report of criminal mischief on rural mailboxes in Kimberly.
12:09 p.m.: Report of vandalism at Highway 19 and 26.
12:26 p.m.: Report of vandalism and theft on Highway 402, near milepost 19.
2:23 p.m.: Report of possible harassment in Monument.
3:37 p.m.: Request to talk to an officer on Maple Street.
4:40 p.m.: Officer contacted for an interview at the Elkhorn Motel, John Day.
6:43 p.m.: Issued a citation for speeding on Highway 26, near milepost 141.
7:48 p.m.: Responded with OSP to a domestic verbal dispute on Highway 26 and Wilderness-Apple Road.
7:53 p.m.: Advised of a large rock in the roadway on Highway 19, near milepost 107.
9:07 p.m.: Advised of an elk vs. vehicle non-injury accident on East Main Street and Beech Creek Road, John Day.
9:46 p.m.: Advised of a hunting complaint near the Mormon Church on East Main Street, John Day.
Sept. 11
8:38 a.m. Advised of suspicious circumstances on Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
10:14 a.m.: Report of harassment in John Day.
6:24 p.m. Mental subject in Granite.
Sept. 12
9:20 a.m.: Advised of animal complaint on Wyllie Creek Road.
10:30 a.m. Responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Grant County Courthouse.
10:30 a.m. Responded to a report of a missing person in Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 13
8:25 a.m. Responded to a report of theft at the Grant County Health Department.
9:36 a.m.: Dispatched to Upper Middle Fork Road to conduct a welfare check on a hunter that had not checked in.
Sept. 14
10:14 a.m.: Monique Gee of John Day was cited for driving on a suspended license on Highway 26, near milepost 174.
11:56 a.m.: Subject at Dairy Queen warned for tampering with a witness and interfering with making a report.
• John Day Ambulance
Sept. 7
8:14 a.m.: Dispatched to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for an elderly woman with a medical issue.
8:37 a.m.: Dispatched to Long View Ranch for a patient transport.
1:39 p.m.: Dispatched to Dispatched to West main Street for a female having a seizure.
6:47 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
8:37 p.m.: Dispatched to East Riverside Street, Mt. Vernon, for a fall injury.
Sept. 8
11:25 a.m.: Dispatched to North Humbolt St., Canyon City, for a child with stomach pain.
5 p.m.: Dispatched to Grant Union High School football field for a medical issue.
6:01 p.m.: Responded to Grant Union High School football field for a medical issue.
6:02 p.m.: Responded to Grant Union High School football field for a medical issue.
Sept. 9
8:31 p.m.: Responded to Antelope Lane near Mt. Vernon for a 60-year-old female with severe flu-like symptoms.
Sept. 10
5:34 p.m.: Responded to South Main Street, Prairie City, for an 89-year-old patient with a medical issue.
Sept. 11
2:48 p.m.: Dispatched to Main Street for an elderly male, unconscious but breathing.
3:23 p.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Eagle Street, Long Creek, for a patient transport.
Sept. 12
12:32 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South near milepost 2C for a single-vehicle accident, 17-year-old male with a deep cut. Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police also responded.
4:14 p.m. Dispatched to Highway 395 South near milepost 7 for a motor vehicle crash. Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police also responded.
Sept. 13
10:18 a.m.: Patient transport from Blue Mountain Hospital to patient’s home.
5:18 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Avenue for a medical alarm.
7:50 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Avenue for an 82-year-old male who fell.
Sept. 14
10:25 a.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a semiconscious 54-year-old female.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Sept. 11
1:48 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 402 near milepost 32 for a 70-year-old male with possible heat stroke. John Day Ambulance also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.