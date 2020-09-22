Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Thomas E. Pfeifer, 51, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 for driving under the influence of intoxicants on July 7, 2019. His license was suspended for a year, and he was sentenced to 24 months of probation. He was also ordered to pay $1,255 in fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 7
Releases: 4
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Joshua Haskins, 36, of Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
Ted Duclos, 60, of Bend was cited for violation of basic rule, 76/55 zone.
Shawn Kite, 52, of Prairie City was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 14: Oregon State Police stopped a known suspended driver on Highway 26 near milepost 161. The driver, Adrian L. Couey, 35, of John Day has been cited for driving while suspended several times by the John Day Police Department. OSP issued Couey a citation for driving while suspended. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair towed the vehicle.
Sept. 17: OSP responded to a single-occupant, single-vehicle, noninjury crash near milepost 170 on Highway 26. The driver told OSP that the steering had locked up, and he had lost control of the vehicle which had crossed the opposite lane and ended upright in a field. Approximately 250 feet of barb wire fence was destroyed in the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Frontier Towing. The driver, David W. Burke, 26, of John Day was cited for failure to install an ignition interlock device and careless driving. The landowner was given a copy of the driver’s exchange form.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 163 calls during the week of Sept. 14-20, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 15: Received a theft call on East Main Street.
Sept. 15: Responded to a hit and run at a business near West Main Street.
Sept. 16: Responded to a report of a fight in the park at John Day City Park.
Sept. 18: Cited Leobardo Ceballos, 43, for speeding.
Sept. 18: Responded to a report of a fight on East Main Street.
Sept. 19: Cited Esmerelda O. Ventura, 20, of Prineville for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Abby McBeth, 21, of Monmouth was cited for speed on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Cited Russell J. Chauncey, 53, of Bend for speeding on highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Patrick W. Bailey, 27, of Central Point was cited for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Cited Andrew D. Wolfer, 40, of Union for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 14: Advised of a possible illegal hunting accident on County Road 62 and Reynolds Creek.
Sept. 17: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 170.
Sept. 19: Advised of subjects possibly spotlighting for elk on Rudio Road.
Sept. 20: Advised of a dog that had been hit on Highway 26 near milepost 164.
Sept. 20: Along with John Day ambulance, GCSO, Dayville fire, Park Service and BLM law enforcement, responded to a rollover on Highway 36 near milepost 93.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 15: Along with John Day ambulance, called for a deceased man on Canyon Creek Lane.
Sept. 17: Received a report of an unattended death on South Humbolt Street.
Sept. 19: Received a report of illegal hunting on Forest Road 57.
Sept. 19: Received a report of theft on Adam Road.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 14: Responded for an elderly subject that fell on Valley View Drive.
Sept. 15: Responded to a 75 year-old-man on Southwest First Avenue.
Sept. 15: Responded for an 85-year-old man on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
Sept. 16: Dispatched for a man with some shortness of breath and weakness on Northwest First Avenue.
Sept. 17: Responded for a 61-year-old woman with chest pain on North Johnson Street.
Sept. 17: Responded for an 84-year-old man who collapsed on South Humbolt Street.
Sept. 17: Along with Long Creek ambulance, responded to a woman that had fallen and hit her head on Osborne Lane.
Sept. 17: Dispatched for an elderly man who was ill on North Humbolt Street.
Sept. 20: Responded for a 68-year-old man with a possible stroke on Southwest First Street.
Sept. 20: Responded for an 80-year-old woman with nausea and abdominal pain on South Main Street.
• Prairie City ambulance
Sept. 18: Paged for a man with a possible heart attack south of Prairie City.
• U.S. Forest Service
Sept. 18: Advised of a possible fire on Long Creek Mountain.
