Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
Sept. 22
Jack Daniel Bates, 47, pleaded guilty to the following counts in relation to an incident which occurred on Sep. 24, 2020: Criminal driving while suspended or revoked; felon in possession of a firearm; driving under the influence of intoxicants; failure to appear in the first degree. An additional count of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison and a period of 24 months' probation. Terms of his probation include attending a Victim Impact Panel Program, obtaining a substance abuse assessment and completing all recommended treatment. He may not use or possess intoxicants and must install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
Benjamin Keefe Yocum, 22, pleaded guilty to the following counts in relation to an incident which occurred on April 30: driving under the influence of intoxicants; minor in possession of alcohol; and driving uninsured. An additional count of violating the open container law in a motor vehicle was dismissed. Yocum was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and had his license suspended for one year. He was given 18 months of probation, with terms including requirements to attend a Victim Impact Panel and to complete all recommended treatment resulting from a substance abuse assessment. He must not possess or use intoxicants for that period, and must install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 21:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 9
Releases: 11
Arrests: 2
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 9
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 156 calls during the week ending Sept. 21, including:
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 14
1 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Elm Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
2:14 p.m.: Dispatched to reported theft at Owens Street, Dayville.
2:36 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
7:36 p.m.: Took Olle Leroi Starnes, 52, of John Day into custody at The Outpost on a Grant County parole and probation detainer for violation of probation.
7:46 p.m.: Responded to report of a non-injury, vehicle-vs.-deer accident at Front Street, Prairie City.
9:58 p.m.: Received report of fraud and theft at Suds Pub, Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 15
2:16 p.m.: Responded to report of criminal mischief at Dixie Lookout.
3:16 p.m.: Received report of a non-injury four-wheeler accident at South Fork Road, Dayville.
3:38 p.m.: Cited Bethany Hollister, 54, of Fort Bragg during a traffic stop at Adam Road/Highway 395 South.
7:45 p.m.: Received a report of a civil issue at Hillcrest Drive, John Day.
11:17 p.m.: Received report of commercial burglary alarm at West Main Street, John Day.
Sept. 16
10:07 a.m.: Received report of abandoned vehicle at Indian Rock Lookout.
11:03 p.m.: Responded to Cougar Crossing for a welfare check.
12:12 p.m.: Received complaint of animal abuse at North Johnson Street, Prairie City.
1:56 p.m.: Received complaint of harassment at Patterson Drive, Canyon City.
7:10 p.m.: Received report of criminal mischief at Elk View Drive, Canyon City.
7:48 p.m.: Received report of verbal domestic disturbance at Aslin Avenue, Mt. Vernon.
7:59 p.m.: Advised Oregon State Police of injured fawn at Highway 26 near Gunther Street, John Day. Fawn dispatched.
Sept. 17
12:58 a.m.: Received report of a gunshot at Cayuse Lane, John Day.
1:01 a.m.: Received report of barking dog at Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon.
5:15 a.m.: Received report from USFS that vehicles needed to be moved from parking lot at Patterson Bridge Road, John Day.
8:52 a.m.: Received report of injured deer at Front Street, Prairie City.
10:48 p.m.: Cited Brad Lee Hartwick, 46, of John Day during a traffic stop at Highway 26, milepost 173.
2:43 p.m.: Received report of a theft at South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
3:35 p.m.: Cited Calvin Edward Metz, 20, of Roseburg at Highway 26, milepost 154.
3:54 p.m.: Cited David Alan Wynde, 67, of Portland at Highway 26, milepost 154.
4:13 p.m.: Cited Nina Victoria Edwards, 51, of Ione at Highway 26, milepost 154.
4:56 p.m.: Received driving complaint at Highway 26, milepost 153.
7:02 p.m.: Received report of driving quads without helmets.
7:23 p.m.: Received report of speeding vehicle at South Hall Street, Prairie City.
8:09 p.m.: Received report of criminal mischief at South Fork Road, Dayville.
8:24 p.m.: Received report of down power line at West Main Street, John Day. Advised Oregon Trail Electric Co-Op.
Sept. 18
12:15 a.m.: Responded to domestic disturbance at Southeast Dayton Street, John Day.
8:50 a.m.: Received report of possible domestic disturbance at Highland Place, John Day. Determined to be unfounded.
9:00 a.m.: Received report of money stolen at Highland Place, John Day.
2:45 p.m.: Received report of trespassing at Middle Fork Lane, Bates.
3:06 p.m.: Received report of criminal mischief at Elk View Drive, Canyon City.
8:04 p.m.: Investigated report of theft of merchandise at Figaro's Pizza, John Day.
9:00 p.m.: Received report of cattle on roadway at Highway 402 near Big Bend sign.
Sept. 19
7:44 a.m.: Received report of abandoned car at West Main Street, John Day.
10:14 a.m.: Received report of a non-injury accident at Highway 402.
4:27 p.m.: Received report of an injured deer at Edgewood Drive, Canyon City.
Sept. 20
12:48 a.m.: Received report of stranded motorists at Parish Cabin Campground, John Day.
2:14 p.m.: Received report of missing child. Child found quickly.
2:34 p.m.: Received report of debris falling on the roadway from a vehicle at Highway 26, milepost 142.
5:49 p.m.: Removed road hazard at Highway 26, Milepost 165.
8:18 p.m.: Investigated report of suspicious vehicle at Timbers Bistro, John Day. Found someone sleeping in vehicle. All OK.
10:59 p.m.: Assisted Oregon State Police with disabled motorist on Highway 26, milepost 185.
Sept. 21
1:57 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 14
9:40 p.m.: Advised of cattle in roadway on Highway 395 North.
Sept. 17
9:25 a.m.: Received driving complaint at Highway 26, milepost 144.
2:22 p.m.: Advised of cattle in roadway at milepost 110B, Highway 395 North.
5:20 p.m.: Advised of cattle on roadway on Highway 26, milepost 205.
Sept. 18
9:11 p.m.: Responded to report of dead deer at Highway 26 at Dog Creek Road. Deer removed.
Sept. 19
6:35 a.m.: Received driving complaint at Highway 26, milepost 156.
Sept. 21
1:06 p.m.: Received report of cattle on roadway at Highway 395 North, milepost 78B.
• John Day Ambulance
Sept. 16
3:23 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 north of Mt. Vernon for an 84-year-old male in need of a lift assist.
Sept. 19
12:00 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Sept. 20
3:05 p.m.: Responded to report of 39-year-old female with abdominal pain at Trafton Avenue, John Day.
Sept. 21
11:56 a.m.: Responded to 92-year-old female with lower GI bleeding at Valley View Assisted Living.
1:33 p.m.: Responded to 81-year-old female with dehydration and weakness at Southwest Moore, Mt. Vernon.
1:57 p.m.: Responded to welfare check at West Main Street, John Day.
• U.S. Forest Service
Sept. 15
9:54 a.m.: USFS and BLM advised of a forest fire at Murderers Creek Ranch.
• Long Creek Fire
Sept. 21
2:11 p.m.: Responded with Oregon Department of Forestry and Grant County Sheriff's Office to report of residential fire at School House Lane, Mt. Vernon.
• Mt. Vernon Fire
Sept. 19
3:38 p.m.: Responded with Oregon Department of Forestry to a report of smoke at Dry Creek.
• John Day Fire
Sept. 17
10:15 p.m.: Responded to report of illegal burning at Screech Alley Loop County Road, John Day.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Sept. 15
10:07 p.m.: Received multiple reports of accident with injuries on Highway 26, near Hall Hill. Prairie City Ambulance, John Day Ambulance, Grant County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded.
Sept. 17
3:55 p.m.: Responded to a medical issue at South Bridge Street. John Day Ambulance also responded.
5 p.m.: Responded to a medical issue at North Front Street. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Sept. 14
8:49 p.m.: Responded to a non-responsive male near Fox Valley. John Day Ambulance and Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
• Dayville Ambulance
Sept. 19
5:08 p.m.: Responded to 35-year-old female with severe stomach pains at Owens Street.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Sept. 15
8:06 p.m.: Received report of dead deer partially blocking Highway 26 westbound near Wiley Creek.
Sept. 16
6:35 p.m.: Received report of a dead animal at Highway 395 South, near milepost 2B.
Sept. 18
8:10 a.m.: Received report of big boulder in road at Highway 26, near milepost 89.
Sept. 19
9:53 a.m.: Received report of dog struck at Highway 26, near milepost 141.
