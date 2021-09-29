Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Toby James Yazzie, 28, was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 21 of a single misdemeanor count of criminal trespass committed on Feb. 3. Yazzie was given one year of probation and ordered to serve three days in jail, with credit for time already served. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine. A count of fourth-degree assault was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 22:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 9
Releases: 5
Arrests: 2
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 11
Assistance/Welfare check: 3
Search and Rescue: 1
Grant County Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following for the week ending Sept. 22:
Traffic citations: 21
Violation crimes: 5
Misdemeanors: 3
Small claims/civil: 5
Hearings held: 22
Persons on probation: 42
Community service hours: 0
License suspensions: 0
To collections/DOR: 0
Warrants issued: 1
Oregon State Police Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 195 calls from Sept. 20-26, including:
• John Day Police Department
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20: Responded to a road hazard on Highway 26 at milepost 156.
Sept. 20: Responded to a theft report on Ingle Street. The issue was determined to be a civil matter.
Sept. 20: Advised of a theft on Trout Road.
Sept. 20: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Mountain Boulevard.
Sept. 20: Arrested Nicole Christine Shaffer, 25, on a Grant County Justice Court warrant.
Sept. 20: Responded to a welfare check request on Franklin Street.
Sept. 20: Arrested Melinda Jo Moss, 42, of Mt. Vernon on a Grant County warrant.
Sept. 21: Responded to a theft report at the Wickiup Campground.
Sept. 21: Responded with Oregon State Police to a reported road hazard on Highway 26 at milepost 167.
Sept. 21: Responded to a theft report at the Blue Mountain Works Center.
Sept. 22: Performed a welfare check on Mountain Boulevard.
Sept. 22: Responded to an animal complaint on Mountain Boulevard.
Sept. 22: Responded to a request for a welfare check on Bridge Street.
Sept. 23: Responded to a report of a deer stuck in a fence near the Kountry Lanes bowling alley.
Sept. 23: Advised of an animal complaint on Millie Way.
Sept. 23: Advised of an animal complaint on Highland Drive.
Sept. 23: Responded with Oregon State Police to a suspicious subject at the Chuck Wagon.
Sept. 23: Initiated a search and rescue operation for an overdue hunter near Scotty Creek Lane.
Sept. 24: Removed a dead animal from Highway 395 South near milepost 8.
Sept. 24: Responded to a report of a suspicious person at Humbolt Elementary School.
Sept. 24: Responded to a report of a deer hit by a vehicle on Bench Road with assistance from the John Day Police Department.
Sept. 24: Arrested Amanda Ellen Wright, 42, of Canyon City on Humbolt Street for violation of a no-contact order.
Sept. 25: Responded to an animal complaint on Millie Way.
Sept. 25: Responded to a theft report on Soaring Eagle.
Sept. 25: Called for an ambulance for a subject having a heart attack on Main Street.
Sept. 25: Responded to a trespassing complaint on Belshaw Creek.
Sept. 25: Arrested Travis Benjamin Farr, 28, of Mt. Vernon on a Grant County warrant.
Sept. 25: Cited Gaylord Talton McLamb, 72, on Humbolt Street for driving while suspended.
Sept. 26: Responded to a phone harassment complaint on Bridge Street.
Sept. 26: Responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Bridge Street, with assistance from John Day police.
• John Day Police
Sept. 21: Responded to a report of child abuse on Main Street.
Sept. 21: Responded to a report of a suspicious subject at Cornerstone Church.
Sept. 22: Responded to a report of cattle on the roadway at the mill corner.
Sept. 22: Arrested Stewart Duwe, 60, of John Day on Canyon Boulevard on an assault charge.
Sept. 22: Performed a welfare check on Second Street.
Sept. 24: Arrested Travis Bryers, 22, on Canyon Boulevard for menacing.
Sept. 24: Arrested Devan James Haynes, 28, of John Day on Main Street on a Grant County warrant.
Sept. 24: Arrested Cody Sasser, 41, of Canyon City on a charge of driving under the influence in the Len’s Pharmacy parking lot following a report of a minor crash.
Sept. 25: Cited Ashlie Ruth Clark, 29, of John Day in an alley off Main Street for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Sept. 26: Responded to a request for a welfare check on Elm Street.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 20: Responded to a report of a deer struck by a vehicle on Highway 26 near Wilderness Road.
Sept. 20: Responded to a report of a cow struck by a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 178.
Sept. 21: Assisted John Day police with a welfare check on Seventh Avenue.
Sept. 25: Responded to a report of cattle on the road near Dollar General.
Sept. 25: Responded to a report of trespassing on Highway 19.
Sept. 25: Advised of illegal hunting along highway 26 near milepost 171.
Sept. 25: Advised of shots fired near Indian Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 20: Responded to an injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
Sept. 20: Responded to a male who fell at Chester’s Market.
Sept: 20: Responded to a call for two males on Main Street needing treatment at a care facility.
Sept. 21: Responded to a welfare check request on Hilcrest Drive.
Sept. 22: responded to a medical call on Highway 395 South.
Sept. 22: responded along with Dayville Ambulance to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 38 near milepost 3.
Sept. 24: Responded to a call from a 38-year-old female feeling sick on Brent Drive.
Sept. 25: Responded to a call about a 90-year-old female with high pulse and blood pressure at Valley View.
Sept. 26: Responded to a medical call on Main Street.
Sept. 26: Responded for an 82-year-old female who had fallen on Eastside Lane.
• U.S. Forest Service
Sept. 24: Responded to a report of a possible forest fire along Forest Service Road 13 near the Short Creek Guard Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.