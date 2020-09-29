Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jamey A. Mackebon, 41, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 for a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on July 11. He was sentenced to six months in jail and 12 months of post-prison supervision. His license was suspended for a year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 23:
Concealed handgun licenses: 15
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 8
Releases: 2
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 6
Assistance/Welfare check: 2
Search and Rescue: 0
Christopher Winesburgh, 19, of John Day was cited for driving uninsured.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: David H. Chambers, 50, Prineville, Aug. 19, 73/55 zone, fined $140.
Driving while suspended: Isauro Tehuintle-Chipauha, 58, Springfield, May 22, fined $1,000.
Lorin J. Hodge was convicted of a count of failure to perform duties of a driver and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He was ordered to pay $1,550, and his license was suspended for 90 days.
Jonas C. Waite, 20, of Pilot Rock was convicted of a count of unlawful possession of a pronghorn antelope and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $1,100 in court fees and fines, and his hunting license was revoked for 36 months. A count of waste of game animal was dismissed.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 23: Oregon State Police cited and released Kaylee Dyer, 24, on a warrant arrest issued by the Grant County Justice Court. She had a felony arrest warrant out of Washington. The issuing agency requested no action be taken at this time, due to the COVID-19 situation.
Sept. 23: OSP responded to a noninjury, non-blocking vehicle crash on Highway 395B, near milepost 94. When OSP arrived, the vehicle was in the southbound lane ditch. The driver said he was traveling too fast and couldn’t negotiate the corner and drove off the road into the ditch. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest on its wheels. There appeared to be only minor damage to the vehicle. The driver, Jeremy S. Paluska, 36, of Long Creek was issued a citation for careless driving. The vehicle was tagged and left at the scene.
Sept. 24: OSP stopped a vehicle on North Johnson Street near West Third Street in Prairie City for multiple traffic violations. On contact, there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver, Jack D. Bates, 45, Oregon City, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and acted confused. Bates admitted to drinking four or five beers. Bates refused standardized field sobriety tests before and after being read the Rohr’s admonishment. According to the DMV, the driver’s license status was felony revoked for a felony driving under the influence of intoxicants conviction. There was a .22 semi-automatic pistol and .22 rifle in the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed via criminal history Bates was a convicted felon. OSP arrested Bates for DUII, driving while suspended and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Bates’s vehicle was released to a friend. OSP transported Bates to the Grant County Jail. Bates refused to submit to a breath test. OSP applied for and was granted a search warrant for breath or blood samples. Under the warrant, Bates provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol content result of 0.19%. OSP issued Bates citations for DUII, DWS, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and refusal to take a breath test.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 202 calls during the week of Sept. 20-27, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 20: Abby McBeth, 21, of Monmouth was cited for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Cited Russell J. Chauncey, 53, of Bend for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Cited Patrick W. Bailey, 27, of Central Point for speeding n Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 20: Cited Andrew D. Wolfer, 40, of Union for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 21: Cited Keatley M. Wyant, 29, of John Day for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
Sept. 21: Cited Dennis J. Harrison, 70, of Granada Hill, California, for speeding on South Canyon Boulevard.
Sept. 21: Cited Austin D. Russell, 21, of La Pine for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 22: Responded to a report of a shooting on Southwest First Street.
Sept. 24: Responded to a child left in a vehicle on East Main Street.
Sept. 24: Received a report of theft at a business on West Main Street.
Sept. 26: Received a complaint of a dog running in and out of traffic on East Main Street.
Sept. 26: Advised of a found dog on Northwest Second Avenue.
Sept. 27: Cited William A. Towne, 59, of Tualatin for speeding.
Sept. 27: Cited Drew L. Shankweiler, 30, of Bend for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Sept. 27: Cited Timothy B. Dean, 28, of Bend for driving while suspended and without insurance on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 20: Advised of a dog that had been hit on Highway 26 near milepost 164.
Sept. 20: Along with John Day ambulance, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Dayville fire, Park Service and Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, responded to a rollover on Highway 26 near milepost 93.
Sept. 26: Advised of an injured elk near Silvies Valley Ranch.
Sept. 27: Advised of a vehicle versus bovine crash on Highway 395B near milepost 76.5.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20: Received a report of a noninjury crash in Canyon City.
Sept. 21: John Day Interagency Dispatch was advised of a forest fire near Long Creek. Long Creek fire was requested for structure protection with GCSO assisting.
Sept. 21: Received a report of theft of service at a gas station.
Sept. 22: Along with JDPD and OSP, responded to a report of a domestic dispute on West Main Street.
Sept. 23: Received a report of animal abuse on Highway 402.
Sept. 24: Received a report of criminal mischief on Southwest Kilbourne Street.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 20: Responded for a 68-year-old man with a possible stroke on Southwest First Street.
Sept. 21: Responded for an 81-year-old man on Northwest First Avenue.
Sept. 22: Along with Prairie City ambulance and OSP, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Keeney Fork Road.
Sept. 22: Responded for a 33-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
Sept. 23: Responded for an 82-year-old woman on Valley View Drive.
Sept. 24: Responded for an elderly subject who fell on Valley View Drive.
Sept. 25: Paged for a woman with abdominal pain on North Cozart Avenue.
Sept. 25: Responded for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on North McHaley Avenue.
Sept. 26: Dispatched for a 93-year-old man who was very weak, dizzy and faint on La Costa Road.
Sept. 27: Along with GCSO, OSP and Seneca ambulance, responded for a collision on Highway 395C.
• Prairie City ambulance
Sept. 20: Responded for an 80-year-old woman with nausea and abdominal pain.
• John Day fire
Sept. 21: Fire chief responded to an illegal burn on Point Road.
• National Park Service
Sept. 20: Park Service law enforcement was dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm at the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
• Monument Ambulance
Sept. 24: Along with John Day ambulance, paged for a woman with a possible stroke on Highway 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.