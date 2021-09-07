Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following for the week ending Sept. 2:
Traffic citations: 25
Violation crimes: 0
Misdemeanors: 0
Small claims/civil: 0
Hearings held: 3
Persons on probation: 40
Community service hours completed: 13
License suspensions: 0
To collections/DOR: 56
Warrants issued: 1
Violation of the speed limit: Jarrod X. Kellogg, 42, Casper, Wyoming, Aug. 26, 60/35 zone, fined $265; James L. Howden 42, Burns, July 23, 89/65 zone, fined $265; Allan F. Dulwick, 67, Sisters, Aug. 4, 60/45 zone, fined $140; Thomas A. Mulligan, 45, New Windsor, New York, July 27, 52/30 zone, fined $265; Maria L. Mick, 31, Caldwell, Idaho, Aug. 10, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Ruthvik S. Chunduri, 20, San Ramon, California, July 25, 56/26 zone, fined $440; Faith M. Myers, 25, Elizabethtown, Indiana, Aug. 3, 73/35 zone, fined $440; Anthony J. Gallinatti, 29, Boise, Idaho, Aug. 6, 60/25 zone, fined $440.
Violation of the basic rule: Alvin J. Eastman, 76, Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 26, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Kent T. Golding, 65, Bend, Aug. 19, 72/55 zone, fined $140; Luis Of Sauceda, 46, Pasco, Washington, July 18, 80/55 zone, fined $265.
Violation of posted limits on use: Keith A. Swanson, 31, Milton Freewater, July 27, fined $115.
Failure to renew registration: Shawn A. Hyde, 29, Burns, May 29, fined $115.
Failure to carry valid registration card: Shawn A. Hyde, 29, Burns, May 29, fined $115.
Failure to drive within lane: Jason D. Lanning, 23, Seneca, July 29, fined $265.
No operator’s license: Thomas A. Mulligan, 45, New Windsor, New York, July 27, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Timothy A. Edwards Jr., 29, Mt. Vernon, July 22, fined $440; Harrison E. Caron, 32, Bend, July 18, fined $440; Katie M. Watt, 35, John Day, July 21, fined $440.
Operating an unsafe vehicle: Timothy A. Edwards Jr., 29, Mt. Vernon, July 22, fined $265; Dalton J. Davis, 25, Yakima, Washington, July 18, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Timothy A. Edwards Jr., 29, Mt. Vernon, July 22, fined $265; Harrison E. Caron, 32, Bend, July 18, fined $265.
Failure to carry proof of financial requirements: Dalton J. Davis, 25, Yakima, Washington, July 18, fined $265; Travis J. Freniere, 35, John Day, June 5, fined $265.
Driving outside restrictions: Juvenile, 16, John Day, July 28, fined $265.
Careless driving: Ruthvik S. Chunduri, 20, San Ramon, California, July 25, fined $265.
Failure to yield to pedestrian on sidewalk: Ruthvik S. Chunduri, 20, San Ramon, California, July 25, fined $265.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Sept. 1:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 7
Releases: 9
Arrests: 2
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Aug. 30: Cited Spencer Braden 20, Canyon City, for speeding, 51/35 zone.
Aug. 30: Cited Jordan McLuckie, 23, Portland, for speeding, 61/35 zone.
Aug. 30: Cited Jarrod Kellog, 42, Casper, Wyoming, for speeding, 60/35 zone.
Aug. 31: Cited Rheanna Cartner, 23, Seneca, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 1: Cited John LaFranchise, 55, John Day for driving uninsured, driving while suspended and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 26: A trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Highway 395. Upon contact, the trooper observed indicators of drug impairment. During field sobriety tests, additional indicators of impairment were observed. The driver, Timothy A. Edwards, 29, was arrested and transported to Grant County Jail where he cooperated with a drug evaluation. He was lodged at the jail. His vehicle and dog were removed from the scene by a friend.
Aug. 28: A trooper stopped a driver on Highway 395B near milepost 120 for operating an ATV on a state highway. On contact, the driver had watery, glassy, bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The driver admitted to drinking three beers. During field sobriety tests, further indicators of impairment were observed. The driver, Kyle L. Kinsey, 32, John Day, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to the Grant County Jail. He provided a blood alcohol content sample of 0.10%. He was issued a citation for DUII.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 108 calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 29: Advised of an injured buck on Northwest Third Avenue.
Aug. 30: Responded for bank fraud on Adam Road.
Aug. 31: Arrested Holly A. Newman, 48, John Day, for fourth-degree domestic assault.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 30: Ashley Post, 32, Portland, was arrested for domestic violence on Highway 395.
Aug. 31: Responded for an elderly woman who fell and could not get up on North Humbolt Street.
Aug. 31: Harassment was reported in Ritter.
Sept. 1: Advised of a stolen shotgun on Highway 395 near Silvies.
Sept. 2: Received a report of fraud in Canyon City.
Sept. 2: Cited Paul H. Rogers, 64, Sarasota, Florida, for speeding, 46/25 zone.
Sept. 2: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Cottonwood Street.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 29: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near milepost 136.
Aug. 31: Received a report of a vehicle-versus-deer crash on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 29: Responded with Long Creek ambulance for a woman with breathing problems on East Main Street.
Aug. 29: Dispatched for a child with difficulty breathing on Riverside Street.
Aug. 30: Responded for an unresponsive person on Valley View Drive.
Aug. 31: Responded for a woman who fell at Valley View Assisted Living.
Sept. 1: Responded for a nonresponsive woman on Cottonwood Street.
Sept. 1: Dispatched for a woman with a possible stroke on Patterson Drive.
Sept. 1: Dispatched with Long Creek ambulance for a man with chest pain on Third Street.
Sept. 1: Responded for a 78-year-old man who fell on Southwest First Street.
Sept. 2: Responded for a man with a possible appendix problem in Long Creek.
Sept. 2: Responded for a woman who was sick on Harper Creek Road.
• U.S. Forest Service
Aug. 29: Advised of a fire on Fields Peak.
Aug. 30: Smoke was reported in Murderers Creek.
