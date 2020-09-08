Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Matthew J. Nelson, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on May 10. He was sentenced to serve 75 days of house arrest, 24 months of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service, and his drivers license was suspended for 3 years. He was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines. A count of driving while suspended was dismissed.
Jeffrey C. Cook, 23, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2 to recklessly endangering another person committed on July 17. He was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, 18 months of bench probation and 80 hours of community service and to pay $200 in fines. A count of unlawful use of weapon, first-degree theft, menacing, second-degree theft and pointing a firearm at another were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 2:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 10
Releases: 10
Arrests: 1
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 6
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
George Brown, 45, of Mt. Vernon was cited for first-degree criminal mischief and placing offensive substance in waters.
Aaron Finley, 45, of Canyon City was cited for having a dog as a nuisance.
Liam Casey, 20, of Portland was cited for violation of basic rule, 80/65 zone.
Caleb Crotwell, 21, of Redmond was cited for violation of basic rule, 77/65 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Donna C. Steele, 51, Bend, Aug. 5, 75/55 zone, fined $165; John G. Johnson, 78, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 13, 74/55 zone, fined $100; Stephen J. Weiner, 76, Lauderhill, Florida, Aug. 20, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Jeffrey W. Stephens, 42, Bend, Tennessee, July 28, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Sofie A. Denardi, 55, Winters, California, Aug. 5, 67/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Isaac Q. Beverlin, 24, John Day, Aug. 8, fined $140; Craig D. Majewski, 71, Temecula, California, Aug. 7, 42/25 zone, fined $165; juvenile, 17, Clearfield, Utah, Aug. 23, 65/40 zone, fined $265.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 166 calls during the week of Sept. 1-6, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 1: Received a report of harassment on West Main Street.
Sept. 5: Responded to a report of a tree on fire on Northwest Bridge Street.
Sept. 6: Responded to a report of theft on East Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 1: Received a report of an injured animal on Highway 395 near milepost 99.
Sept. 3: Dispatched to a report of an unwanted subject at Clyde Holliday State Park.
Sept. 3: Received a report of a disabled motorist on Highway 395S.
Sept. 5: Received a report of cattle on the road on Highway 7 near mileposts 3 and 19.
Sept. 6: Advised of a struck deer on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 1: Received a report of fraud at a fish farm.
Sept. 1: Received a report of criminal mischief on McHaley Street.
Sept. 4: Received a report of criminal mischief on East Franklin Avenue.
Sept. 4: Received a report of harassment on Front Street.
Sept. 5: Received a report of animal abuse in Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 6: Received a report of a noninjury crash on County Road 62 near milepost 12.
Sept. 6: Received a report of harassment on Second Street.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 1: Responded to an 84-year-old woman on Northeast Front Street.
Sept. 2: Dispatched for a man that had fallen on Dayton Street.
Sept. 3: Responded for a subject with oxygen difficulties on West Main Street.
Sept. 5: Along with Long Creek ambulance, responded for a 44-year-old woman with seizures on Bradley Street.
Sept. 6: Responded for an 82-year-old woman who had fallen on North Cozart Street.
Sept. 6: Responded to Prairie City for a subject with an allergic reaction on North Main Street.
• John Day fire
Sept. 4: Received a report of a stove fire on West Main Street.
Sept. 5: Along with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, dispatched to a report of a downed power line laying on the roof of a business.
Sept. 5: Responded to a report of a tree on fire on Northwest Bridge Street.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Sept. 3: Received a report of a grass fire on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.