Grant County Circuit Court
A charge against Brian O. Luglan, 57, John Day, of driving under the influence of alcohol allegedly committed on May 20 was dismissed Aug. 27 following the district attorney’s motion to dismiss because insufficient evidence existed to justify further prosecution. He pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to reckless driving committed on May 20. He was sentenced to 40 days jail, 24 months probation, 100 hours community service and a $2,000 fine. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. A charge of failing to use a seat belt was dismissed.
Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to first-degree trespassing committed on May 19. He was sentenced Aug. 28 to 10 days jail, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $300 in fines and fees.
Ashlie Clark, 27, John Day, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to misdemeanor falsifying drug test results committed on May 30. She was sentenced to 60 days jail concurrent with a sentence she was currently serving in Idaho.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Aug. 28:
Concealed handgun licenses: 23
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 5
Releases: 11
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 10
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Aug. 26: Lawrence Herman, 57, Redmond, was cited for violating the basic rule, 45/25 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Michael S. Cornett, 47, Sherwood, Aug. 13, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Charles P. Cox, 70, Enumclaw, Washington, Aug. 8, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Brandon R. Cook Bostick, 34, Redmond, Aug. 3, 86/55 zone, fined $440; Jason D. Stearns, 42, Redmond, Aug. 8, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Shaney L. Messner, 45, Redmond, July 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Hope M. Collard, 21, Redmond, June 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Tygh Campbell, 29, Seneca, Aug. 7, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Bailey Ganta, 22, Albany, Aug. 7, 75/55 zone, fined $165; George Hanson, 65, Burns, Aug. 7, 83/65 zone, fined $225; Sergio R. Hernandez, 30, Hillsboro, June 21, 65/45 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Matthew E. Sagaser, 35, Mt. Vernon, July 4, fined $265; Timothy L. Keith, 36, John Day, June 23, fined $440; Savanna F. Martin, 30, Dayville, June 13, fined $265; Shaney L. Messner, 45, Redmond, July 9, fined $265; Stephen P. Hancock, 43, Canyon City, July 9, fined $265; Bucky Breck, 32, John Day, July 9, fined $265.
• Driving with a suspended license: Bucky Breck, 32, John Day, July 9, fined $440; Timothy L. Keith, 36, John Day, June 23, fined $265.
• Dragging object on highway: Craig J. Gravem, 35, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 13, fined $115.
• No or invalid state weight receipt: Gary W. Jensen, 43, Boise, Idaho, July 24, fined $440.
• Failure to renew registration: Matthew E. Sagaser, 35, July 4, fined $115.
• Expired registration sticker: Christopher R. Hoppe, 35, John Day, June 29, fined $115.
• No rear view mirror or inadequate rear view: James W. Cuming, 81, Yuma, July 2, fined $165.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 19: Assisted Grant County Sheriff’s Office with locating a suspect who left the scene of an assault in Prairie City. Shawn C. Kite, 51, Prairie City, was arrested and transported to the county jail.
Aug. 19: Following a traffic stop for speeding, the officer detected the odor of alcohol from the vehicle. The driver allegedly admitted to drinking two beers, but nine empty beer cans were found in the vehicle. Laura M. Fleming, 55, Shasta Lake, California, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Her breath sample showed 0.08% blood alcohol content.
Aug. 21: Responded to Depot Park in Prairie City where two males, 16 and 18 years old, were passed out in the back of a vehicle. The officer was unable to wake the males, who were transported to the hospital in John Day. Aaron C. Glimpse, 18, John Day, and the 16-year-old male were charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Aug. 23: Responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 26 where an ATV fell off a flatbed truck into the path of an eastbound motorcycle. The 72-year-old male motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital in John Day.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 94 calls during the week of Aug. 26-30, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 26: Advised of a suspicious person on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 26: Responded to a hit-and-run report on Main Street in John Day. Douglas Kruse was cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Aug. 26: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a harassment call.
Aug. 26: Responded with John Day ambulance to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 64-year-old suicidal man who took an overdose.
Aug. 28: Responded to Highland Place in John Day for a domestic dispute.
Aug. 28: Dispatched to Northwest Second Avenue in John Day to assist in removing an unwanted person.
Aug. 28: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for an unwanted person.
Aug. 28: Received a report of a bad check at a credit union in John Day.
Aug. 28: Advised of a shoplifter at a drug store on Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 29: Received a call about someone looking in windows and knocking on them at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 29: Advised of a suspicious person on Highway 402 near Long Creek.
Aug. 29: Received a report of an intoxicated person at Main Street and Dayton Street in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 26: Advised of an unattended death in Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 26: Search and rescue dispatched to Forest Road 4550.
Aug. 26: Received a harassment report from Canyon Creek Lane in Canyon City.
Aug. 26: Advised of harassment at the Austin House on Highway 7.
Aug. 29: Received a report of trespassing at Depot Park in Prairie City.
Aug. 29: Advised of a restraining order violation at Half Street and North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 29: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Marysville Lane in Canyon City.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 26: Dispatched with Long Creek ambulance and state police to Highway 395 near Long Creek for a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Aug. 27: Responded to an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day for a woman who was not feeling well.
Aug. 27: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for a woman who had fallen.
Aug. 28: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for an elderly woman who had fallen.
Aug. 28: Transported a patient to Burns.
Aug. 28: Dispatched with John Day police to the high school in John Day for a student with a possible allergic reaction.
Aug. 28: Transported a patient to the airport.
Aug. 28: Paged to West Bench Road in John Day for a woman with possible diabetic issues.
Aug. 29: Dispatched to Highway 26 west of Dayville for an 88-year-old man with shortness of breath and dizziness.
Aug. 29: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a man with a seizure.
Aug. 29: Dispatched to meet a helicopter doing a short haul for the Cow Fire.
Aug. 29: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a woman with a foot injury.
Aug. 29: Dispatched to East Main Street for a woman with low blood pressure and a low pulse.
• Canyon City fire
Aug. 26: Dispatched with John Day fire to South Humbolt Street in Canyon City for a fire alarm.
• Seneca fire
Aug. 27: Responded to the mill site on Strawberry Lane in Seneca for a fire.
• Bureau of Land Management
Aug. 27: Advised of a possible fire near Johnny Creek and the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
• Long Creek ambulance
Aug. 28: Responded to Highway 402 near Long Creek for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
