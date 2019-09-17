Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 11:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 8
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 3
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Gary T. North, 50, Bend, Aug. 29, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Kailey M. Kell, 23, Pilot Rock, Sept. 10, 69/55 zone, fined $140.
• Violation of speed limit: Jonathan T. Bauer, 42, Klamath Falls, Sept. 4, 62/45 zone, fined $165; Roger A. Smith, 66, Junction City, California, Aug. 20, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Robert D. Hubbell, 53, Heppner, Aug. 28, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Paul Baidatsky, 33, Eugene, Aug. 18, 60/35 zone, fined $265; Kion A. Pryce, 32, Bend, Sept. 4, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Gentile Massimo, 53, Viale Delle Provincie, Rome, Aug. 21, 43/25 zone, fined $165; Lawrance K. Herman, 57, Aug. 24, 45/25 zone, fined $165; John W. Gould, 36, Bend, July 22, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Tessa Anderson, 27, Boise, Sept. 1, 45/25 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Kaitlyn Vanalstine, 26, Mt. Vernon, Sept. 3, fined $265.
• Exceeding max weight limit: John J. Strand, 56, Prineville, July 24, fined $150.
Matt W. Fitzmaurice, 42, of Baker City pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to unlawful cutting and transport of special forest products as a violation. He was ordered to pay $50 in fines, $450 in court costs and probation fees, $25 for a payment agreement fee and $420 in attorney fees. He was ordered to pay a compensatory fine of $1,824, joint and several with Timothy L. Keith, but the compensatory fine will be waived upon testifying at the Keith trial Sept. 16. Fitzmaurice admitted a Stihl MS460 chainsaw was subject to forfeiture, and he was ordered to forfeit it to Grant County Search and Rescue.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 10: Responded to a report of a cow shot on private property near Dale adjacent to Brushy Creek Road. A single gunshot wound was found in the chest. The investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 11: Responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Highway 26 and Highway 395 in Mt. Vernon, where a highway construction flagger, a 71-year-old woman from Canyon City, was struck by a motorist. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment. Tyler Sheedy, 42, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way to a highway worker.
Sept. 11: After stopping a driver for a motor vehicle violation, a passenger, Garrett E. Lovell, 23, Prairie City, was arrested on a felony warrant and charged with possession of firearm by a felon.
Sept. 13: A hunter self-reported killing a cow elk in a bull elk-only hunt unit the prior evening. The carcass was seized and taken to a local meat processor, and the meat will be donated to a local food bank. The hunter was warned.
Sept. 14: Responded to Bully Creek Road on the Umatilla National Forest for a report of a spike elk carcass, which was missing portions of meat and quarters. The site appeared to be a possible dump site. The carcass was examined, and no bullet fragments were located. Wounds on the elk suggest the possibility of an animal struck by a vehicle. No suspects were known at the time.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 160 calls during the week of Sept. 9-15, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 9: Received a report of a runaway on Northwest Bridge Street.
Sept. 9: Received a report of juveniles riding motorbikes on city streets.
Sept. 11: Responded to a report of an alarm at the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site.
Sept. 11: Responded to a barking dog complaint on Northwest Canton Street.
Sept. 13: Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Main Street.
Sept. 14: Property was reported stolen on East Main Street.
Sept. 14: Dispatched to a report of a stolen dirt bike at Riverside Home Park.
Sept. 14: Arrested Mark Dennis Reasoner, 52, on a Grant County misdemeanor warrant.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 9: Received a report of a black bull on Highway 402 near mile post 30.
Sept. 10: Received a report of livestock on Highway 26 near Austin Junction.
Sept. 11: A suspicious subject was reported on Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 13: Received a report of a dangerous driver traveling 100 mph through Seneca.
Sept. 13: Received a report of a dangerous driver between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon who was failing to maintain a lane.
Sept. 14: Received a report of a possible poached elk near Bully Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 10: A suspicious subject was reported on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 10: Received a search and rescue call for Fields Creek.
Sept. 12: Dispatched with OSP to a report of a vehicle driving erratically near Mt. Vernon on Highway 26.
Sept. 13: Fraud was reported on Forest Road 23.
Sept. 13: Received a report of shots fired on North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
Sept. 14: Criminal mischief was reported at the Murderers Creek Guard Station.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 9: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an elderly woman.
Sept. 9: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for an elderly woman who collapsed.
Sept. 10: Responded for a 71-year-old woman who had fallen on Southwest Violet Street.
Sept. 11: Responded to Southwest Brent Street for a 21-year-old man who had fallen and fractured his arm.
Sept. 11: Dispatched for an 85-year-old woman who was not responsive on Northeast Dayton Street.
Sept. 11: Dispatched with Long Creek ambulance for a juvenile girl who was unconscious, weak and vomiting.
Sept. 13: Dispatched for an unconscious woman on Valley View Drive.
Sept. 13: Responded to North Johnson Avenue for a 60-year-old woman with chest pain.
Sept. 13: Responded to Northeast Seventh Street for a 79-year-old man who had fallen.
Sept. 14: Responded with Long Creek ambulance for an 81-year-old woman with nervous system symptoms on East Main Street.
Sept. 14: Responded with Long Creek ambulance for a 74-year-old woman on East Main Street.
Sept. 15: Responded for a 78-year-old woman at Kam Wah Chung.
• Dayville ambulance
Sept. 10: Dispatched to Highway 26 for an 87-year-old man with weakness and difficulty breathing.
• Forest Service
Sept. 14: Cited Randy Lee Coller of Hermiston for riding an off-highway vehicle on a roadway.
Sept. 15: Received multiple reports of a fire near Prairie City, which was a prescribed burn.
• John Day Rural Fire Department
Sept. 15: Responded with Oregon Department of Forestry for a fire on Highway 395 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.