Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Heath D. Connell, 31, of Millbrae, California, committed on Aug. 20, 2017, was dismissed Sept. 17 after he successfully completed a DUII diversion agreement.
A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Cooper J. Wellington, 29, of John day committed on July 16, 2018, was dismissed Sept. 23 after he successfully completed a DUII diversion agreement.
A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants against Paul L. Roark, 23, of Mt. Vernon committed on Feb. 18, 2018, was dismissed Sept. 23 after he successfully completed a DUII diversion agreement.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 18:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 6
Releases: 11
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 3
Warrants processed: 3
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Angelo E. Dogali, 40, Springfield, Sept. 10, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Hans G. Lindlar, 64, Seeheim-Jugenheim, Germany, Sept. 4, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Brian W. Shrauger, 44, Prineville, Sept. 4, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Cheyenne Nichols, 20, Dayville, Aug. 17, 75/55 zone, fined $140; Jeremy J. Deloretto, 38, Salem, Aug. 26, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Alex T. Robertson, 48, Redmond, Sept. 3, 68/55 zone, fined $165; Kerry D. Kuenzi, 49, Silverton, Sept. 5, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
• Violation of speed limit: Steven L. Gross, 58, Port Townsend, Washington, July 21, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Kent C. Foster, 57, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Sept. 7, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Miles J. Hart, 42, Eugene, Aug. 30, 49/30 zone, fined $160; Lara J. Jackson, 48, Idaho, Aug. 17, 77/65 zone, fined $165; Tyler D. Opie, 24, Burns, Aug. 20, 76/65 zone, fined $265; Billy J. Hickerson, 60, Canyon City, Aug. 29, 73/65 zone, fined $165; Roger H. Moore, 72, Denver, Colorado, Aug. 29, 44/25 zone, fined $75.
• Failure to drive within lane: Ethan F. Johnson, 22, Milwaukie, Aug. 26, fined $200.
• Failure to install ignition interlock device: James E. Jewell, 37, Prairie City, July 10, fined $440.
• Driving uninsured: Royal M. Gray, 81, John Day, July 13, fined $265.
• Failure to display license plates: Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, July 6, fined $115.
• Driving while suspended: Royal M. Gray, 81, John Day, July 13, fined $440; Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, July 6, fined $440, July 21, fined $440; James E. Jewell, 37, Prairie City, July 10, fined $440; Keatley Wyant, 28, Baker City, July 12, fined $440; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, July 25, fined $440.
• Driving uninsured: Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, July 21, fined $265; Wade F. Keith, 27, Prairie City, July 24, fined $265; Heather L. Long, 42, Winnemucca, Nevada, July 27, fined $265; Keatley Wyant, 28, Baker City, July 12, fined $265; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, July 25, fined $265; Lyle H. Chesley, 53, John Day, July 10, fined $265.
• Failure to register vehicle: Wade F. Keith, 27, Prairie City, June 20, fined $115, July 24, fined $115; Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, July 21, fined $250.
• Registration sticker expired: Lyle H. Chesley, 53, John Day, July 10, fined $115; Steven M. Warrington, 30, John Day, July 25, fined $115.
• Emergency equipment warning: Sotero Roman-Ibarra, 63, Othello, Washington, July 19, fined $165.
• Failure to perform the duties of a driver: James E. Kitteredge, 76, Cascade, Montana, July 23, fined $440.
• Driving outside restrictions: Lyle H. Chesley, 53, John Day, July 10, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 17: Responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 26 and Hillcrest Drive in John Day, where a yacht became disconnected from the hitch of a vehicle. The safety chains and electrical brake failed to stop the yacht, which crossed both lanes of traffic, jumped the sidewalk, missed a pedestrian and came to rest in the front yard of a homeowner. The highway was closed temporarily.
Sept. 20: Responded to a report of the theft of $45 of gas at a gas station in John Day and located the vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 136. Danielle J. Riley, 31, and Kyle Riley, 30, were issued a citation in lieu of custody after making arrangements to pay for the fuel. The driver was also cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
Sept. 20: After stopping a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 162 for having a headlight out and a rear door open, a strong odor of marijuana was noticed. The driver admitted to smoking 15 minutes before driving and showed signs of impairment. After field sobriety tests, Jonathan L. Fuston, 38, John Day, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants — marijuana.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 155 calls during the week of Sept. 16-22, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 16: Responded to a report of a reckless driver on Highway 26 near Dino Mart.
Sept. 20: Cited Michael Roberts, 41, for recklessly endangering another.
Sept. 20: Called for an assault on West Main Street.
Sept. 20: Assisted Grant County Sheriff’s Office with a report of an injured animal on Marysville Road.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 17: Responded with Grant County Sheriff’s Office and John Day and Dayville ambulances to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of highways 19 and 26.
Sept. 20: Received a report of a hazard on Highway 26.
Sept. 21: Advised of a disabled motorist on Highway 26 near Dayville.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 17: Received a report of elder abuse in Long Creek.
Sept. 17: Received a report of theft on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Sept. 18: Received a report of a minor in possession of tobacco at Monument School.
Sept. 19: Received a report of a possible kidnapping on Northwest Third Street.
Sept. 20: Received a report of criminal mischief on Council Street.
• John Day Ambulance
Sept. 17: Responded to a report of an unresponsive elderly woman on Northwest Washington Street.
Sept. 20: Called for a possible overdose of a 26-year-old man having seizures.
Sept. 21: Called for a 90-year-old woman with high blood sugar on North Humbolt Street.
Sept. 22: Responded with Seneca ambulance for a 63-year-old woman with difficulty breathing and flu symptoms.
• Dayville fire
Sept. 16: Received a call about a transformer fire 3 miles east of Dayville.
• Prairie City fire
Sept. 17: Responded to a report of illegal burning near the Pine Creek area.
• John Day fire
Sept. 20: Paged for a trailer fire on West Main Street.
• Forest Service
Sept. 16: Received a report of a forest fire near the Old Bates Highway. It was a controlled burn.
