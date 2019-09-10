Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Garland J. Weissenfluh, 53, of Mt. Vernon was convicted by court verdict Aug. 29 of third-degree sexual abuse committed on May 18. He was sentenced Sept. 5 to 50 days in jail and 36 months of probation. He was ordered to complete a sex offender treatment program, not to visit places primarily for children and not to have contact with anyone under age 18. He was fined $500. Weissenfluh was acquitted of a count of harassment.
Jared J. Baker, 24, of John Day pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to a count of interference with making a report committed on July 30. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 24 months of probation. He was fined $100. A count of harassment was dismissed.
Daniel J. Heuston, 40, of Richland, Washington, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine committed on Dec. 10. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 18 months of probation and 80 hours of community service. He was fined $200. A count of driving under the influence of intoxicants was diverted. Counts of possession of cocaine and reckless driving were dismissed.
Ty Prusak, 21, of Coushatta, Louisiana, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to reckless driving committed on March 25. He was sentenced to 120 hours in jail, 18 months of probation and 48 hours of community service. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $1,969 in restitution to Blue Mountain Hospital. His license was suspended for 90 days.
A charge of first-degree aggravated theft against Matthew A. Brindell of Fairview was dismissed Sept. 5 after the court determined he took sufficient steps to satisfy the requirements of a diversion program for the crime committed between 2010 and 2013.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Sept. 4:
Concealed handgun licenses: 14
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 9
Releases: 9
Arrests: 3
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 2
Aug. 30: Contessa Mendoza, 44, Van Nuys, California, was cited for violating the basic rule, 75/65 zone.
Sept. 4: Miles Hart, 41, of Eugene was cited for violating the basic rule, 49/30 zone.
Sept. 4: Kayla Lambeth, 25, of John Day was cited for operating without a license, driving uninsured and failure to properly secure a child in a safety seat.
Sept. 4: Brandon Miller, 31, of Long Creek was cited for having a dog as a nuisance.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: William C. Percell, 81, Shedd, Sept. 3, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
• Violation of speed limit: Kevin G. Kimberling, 47, Prairie City, July 5, 52/35 zone, fined $165; Judith R. Lopez, 66, Ritter, Aug. 20, 55/35 zone, fined $140; Brendan A. Vonkienast, 22, White City, Sept. 1, 56/35 zone, fined $165; Windi M. Deiter, 52, John Day, Aug. 13, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Kathryn E. Kemp, 25, Joseph, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Bryan Cunningham, 44, Pleasant Hill, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Jamie L. Trinkle, 31, Portland, Aug. 25, 75/65 zone, fined $140; Pamela J. Kopecky, 61, Prairie City, Aug. 27, 78/65 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Cindy B. Bolin, 55, Mt. Vernon, Aug. 7, fined $135.
• Driving with a suspended license: Joseph D. Tirico, 56, Mt. Vernon, June 15, fined $440.
• Expired registration sticker: Charles T. Church, 87, Prairie City, June 13, fined $65.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 27: After stopping a vehicle for not dimming the bright lights, it was determined the driver, Jacob A. Dodson, 24, of John Day had a felony warrant out of Wayne County, Ohio, for illegal cultivation of marijuana. He was lodged in Grant County Jail and cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
Aug. 29: Arrested Glen W.J. Wadley, 54, of Mt. Vernon on a Grant County felony warrant. He was lodged in Grant County Jail.
Sept. 2: Responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near mile post 169 where an eastbound Toyota Tacoma drove onto a gravel shoulder and then across the westbound lane and into a power pole. The driver, Lisa F. Miller, 57, of Mt. Vernon was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Sept. 3: Assisted John Day Police Department with a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on West Main Street in John Day. Witness statements indicate Ray L. Freeman, 23, of John Day ran into traffic, trying to cross the street, and was struck by a passing vehicle. Freeman was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sept. 3: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper received a report of a doe killed in the Northside Unit. The reporting party found an arrow in the carcass location and also reported finding a girls dress near the carcass in a remote location.
Sept. 4: Responded to an injury crash on Highway 395B near mile post 90 where a driver was attempting to fix a brake issue when the vehicle began to roll backward down a grade, dragging the driver 175 feet before the vehicle struck a utility pole. Michael Clifton, 65, of Ukiah was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Sept. 5: After stopping a sport utility vehicle pulling a trailer for a lighting violation, the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver consented to field sobriety tests. Kevin G. Kimberling, 47, of Prairie City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A search revealed a package of suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket. A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0%. He allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine shortly before the traffic stop.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 94 calls during the week of Sept. 2-9, including:
• John Day Police Department
Sept. 3: Responded with Prairie City ambulance and OSP to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on West Main Street in John Day.
Sept. 3: Advised of possible stalking on West Main Street in John Day.
Sept. 5: Received a report of underage drinking on West Main Street.
Sept. 7: Assisted John Day fire and Blue Mountain Hospital with a smoke investigation.
Sept. 7: Responded to a report of theft at a business in John Day.
Sept. 8: Responded to a theft report on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Sept. 2: Received a report of a large horse on Highway 26 near mile post 156.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 6: Received a report of elder abuse on Marysville Lane.
Sept. 8: A theft was reported on Marysville Lane.
Sept. 8: Responded to a domestic dispute on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
Sept. 2: Dispatched with Prairie City fire and OSP to a report of a vehicle that hit a power pole.
Sept. 3: Dispatched with Dayville fire for a man possibly seizing.
Sept. 3: Dispatched for an elderly female who passed out on Indian Creek Road.
Sept. 3: Dispatched for a woman who fell on Northwest Seventh Avenue.
Sept. 5: Dispatched for a pregnant 20-year-old woman who was in labor on West Main Street.
Sept. 5: Dispatched for a possible overdose in Canyon City.
Sept. 8: Dispatched for a 72-year-old with severe abdominal pain on Belshaw Creek Lane.
Sept. 8: Responded to North Cozart Avenue for an 81-year-old woman.
Sept. 8: Responded to an ATV accident on Highway 26 near Dry Fork.
• Prairie City fire
Sept. 6: Responded to assist Oregon Department of Forestry on a rural fire near Thompson Gulch.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Sept. 5: Received a report of a forest fire on Ingle Creek.
• Forest Service
Sept. 5: Received a report of a fire at John Young Meadows.
Sept. 5: Received a report of a fire at Happy Camp Creek.
Sept. 6: Advised of a lightning fire near Four Corners.
Sept. 6: Advised of a small fire near Magone Lake.
• Long Creek ambulance
Sept. 4: Received a report of a man pinned under an RV in Long Creek.
