JOHN DAY — Deep-voiced country crooner Josh Turner will be the musical headliner for the 2023 Grant County Fair & Rodeo, fair manager Mindy Winegar announced.
In reviewing possible choices for this year’s top musical attraction, Turner’s name quickly rose to the top, according to Winegar.
“We felt like Josh Turner would appeal to young and old and he would bring in a large demographic to Grant County,” she said.
“We’re still looking for an opening act,” she added.
Turner made his country music debut in late 2021 on the “Grand Ole Opry” radio show, performing “Long Black Train.” The song would become the title track of his first album, released in 2003, and his first single to get widespread airplay.
Known for his deep, buttery baritone and traditional country sensibilities, Turner records on the MCA Nashville label and has released nine studio albums, two live discs and 17 singles.
Four of Turner’s singles have reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s U.S country charts: “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “All Over Me.”
Three of his albums have also been country chart-toppers: “Your Man” in 2006, “Punching Bag” in 2012 and “Deep South” in 2017.
In 2007 Turner earned a pair of Grammy nominations for “Your Man” (country album of the year) and “Would You Go With Me” (male country vocal performance). He also received three nods at that year’s Country Music Association Awards — two for “Would You Go With Me,” which was nominated in both the single of the year and song of the year categories, and one for “Me and God,” a duet with bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley nominated for vocal event of the year.
The 2023 Grant County Fair & Rodeo will kick off with the Idaho Cowboys Association Rodeo Aug. 4-5 followed by the Junior Rodeo on Aug. 6. The fair will run Aug. 9-12.
Turner will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the warm-up act starting at 7.
Advance tickets for the concert are $45 for general admission, $15 for those 12 and under. Prices are $50 and $20 on the day of the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.