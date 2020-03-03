With the fate of a pool in Grant County depending on whether voters approve a new aquatics taxing district in November, Grant County Court members gave an update of how the process of putting the measure on the November ballot would work.
While the John Day City Council will receive the final feasibility study on the pool in March, additional planning will continue until May to prepare the possible ballot measure.
Gleason Pool will be open for the 2020 season, closing Aug. 22. The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District will continue to operate the pool this year.
The service area for the proposed aquatics district could still change and will need to be approved by the Grant County Court. John Day City Manager Nick Green said the area being considered would include John Day, Canyon City, Prairie City, Mt. Vernon, Seneca and their respective rural fire districts.
Grant County Court administrative assistant Kim Puckett said Monday the city will need to bring the court the information on the proposed taxing district.
Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said Tuesday the pool steering committee will need to hold public hearings with the cities in the proposed boundaries.
“From there, the steering committee would need to get on the court’s agenda for us to discuss (the proposed ballot measure),” he said.
Myers said, should the court decide to put the item on the ballot, the court’s legal counsel would draw up the actual language of the ballot measure.
Hamsher said other communities need to have all of the information in front of them before they make a decision.
