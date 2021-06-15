The Grant County Road Department will began its chip seal season on Monday, beginning on County Road 15, Ritter Road, then will proceed to County Road 62, Summit Prairie Road, June 21.
The work schedule is 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Travel with caution through the work zone and prepared for possible loose rock, fresh oil and delays.
There will be traffic control devices and pilot cars.
For further information on this chip seal project call the Road Department at 541-575-0138.
