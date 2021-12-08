On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Grant County Court members agreed to send state lawmakers a letter requesting they bring an initiative to the Legislature that proposes moving a large chunk of Oregon into Idaho.
The plan’s backers believe that rural Oregon would fare better in reliably red Idaho.
Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, the grassroots group behind the border shift, said the liberal supermajority in Salem has long left conservative Oregonians behind.
“They’ve got a freight train agenda that focuses on Northwest Oregon,” McCarter said, “and the heck with rural Oregon. If they have already let us go, then hey, let us become part of Idaho.”
McCarter told the court that the group believes rural Oregon is better aligned politically with residents of Idaho than people in Northwest Oregon.
The court’s letters will go to Sen. Lynne Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, as an official request to begin the discussion at the state level.
Those discussions have already started at the local level.
Grant is one of eight counties to require county officials to study or promote joining Idaho. The others are Harney, Wasco, Malheur, Baker, Jefferson, Sherman and Union.
Wednesday’s meeting was one of three meetings the county commissioners are required to conduct each year.
Under terms of the initiative voters passed in May, the county will meet the first Wednesday of April, August and December “to discuss whether it is in the best interest of Grant County to promote the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho border.”
Shifting the borders would require the approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures as well as Congress. Findley told the Eagle last month during an editorial meeting that the move would be a “heavy lift.” However, Findley said he would bring it to the Senate floor on behalf of his constituents.
Rick LaMountain, a Mt. Vernon resident, pointed out that it benefits the group to see the big picture of rural Oregonians’ effort to join Idaho within the broader, national political framework.
LaMountain said intelligent, informed people are becoming convinced that social and political upheaval has brought the country to a tipping point over the last year. America, LaMountain said, may no longer be a viable and functioning polity like it was before.
LaMountain cited an excerpt from a book titled “The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return” by Michael Anton, writer and former national security official in the Trump administration.
While Anton paints a bleak and pessimistic picture of the country’s future, LaMountain said, he also offers an optimistic solution. Allow counties, cities and towns unhappy with their state governments to join one another.
Anton’s book notes that there are examples in history and around the world of countries redrawing internal lines to suit shifts in population and interests, according to LaMountain. Not only would these population shifts improve civic harmony, Anton argues, but they also would extend the life of the republic.
“For our county and others in Eastern Oregon,” LaMountain said, “the move to Idaho might not only help us in the near term, but provide the impetus for a new enduring political template that enhances local autonomy and popular sovereignty and could make America as a whole a less polarized, longer-lasting and more peaceful country.”
