The county is wrapping up its repairs and improvements at the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar said the staff needs to paint the exterior of the building to complete the project officially.
The project included pulling large trees from the north side of the building to replace the concrete floor, which began to heave and crack, creating a tripping hazard.
The completion of the $320,000 renovation allowed the pavilion to serve as a venue for the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the last month.
Winegar said immunizing people for the virus is one of the many purposes of the fairgrounds.
“It’s for everyone in the county,” she said.
In addition to the fair in the summer, the fairgrounds hosts Christmas and spring bazaars, gun shows, youth benefits and weddings throughout the year.
After a scaled-back fair in 2020 due to COVID-19, Winegar said this year she is planning like usual, but she said she would be flexible should anything change.
Leading up to the fair last summer, as Gov. Kate Brown canceled large events in larger, more populated areas, Winegar held out to find wiggle room in the state’s guidelines.
Winegar said her staff, members of the Fair Board, 4-H and FFA worked on a plan to hold the youth livestock shows and auctions.
Grant County Auction Committee Treasurer Shannon Springer said the auction netted upwards of $300,000, surpassing the 2019 amount by roughly $25,000.
Winegar, a Grant County native, said the fair commemorates the county’s heritage and culture, and it’s the centerpiece of the community year-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.