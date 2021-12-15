CANYON CITY — As Grant County completes its building program operating plan to hand in to the state in late January, county commissioners are looking to improve code enforcement.
County Judge Scott Myers told the commissioners on Wednesday, Dec. 8, that the building operating plan must show how the county handles code enforcement and violations.
According to Springer, since 2013 the county has been in a partnership agreement with the state.
Under the agreement, the Oregon Building Codes Division provides building plan reviews, building inspection services and building official services for the county, while the county issues permits and carries out administrative functions.
Springer said the state’s inspector comes to the county roughly once a year and reviews approximately 20 projects.
Springer told the court that code enforcement is the biggest issue with administering the building program’s operating plan.
She said the state’s building code official for Grant County does not live in the area and that she does not have the training or the authority to tell someone they are violating building codes.
Springer noted that some counties have designated inspectors who focus on building code enforcement.
Before submitting the operating plan, she said she wanted to let the commissioners know that the county’s code enforcement needs to be addressed.
Springer told the court that she does not actively look for code violations.
If a resident tells her someone is building at an address without a permit, and she can verify it by checking the records, she will always first reach out to the builder.
She said the first thing she does is try to gain voluntary compliance.
However, she said, she does not know where to go if someone does not willingly comply.
“That’s where I don’t know where to go from there,” she said.
Myers said on Friday, Dec. 10, that the county is talking to other county commissioners to see how they enforce building codes.
He said one option might be to create a memorandum of understanding with another county that has a code enforcement employee.
Myers said the county would need to come back in the next couple of weeks to determine what option would work best.
Another change to code enforcement Springer told the court that she would like direction on would be to eliminate oral agreements and have everything in writing.
Myers said builders without permits are more inclined to take code requirements seriously with written warnings.
The consequences for not following building codes are real, Myers said.
“In the end, (liability) lands on the county,” he said, “especially if they are the deepest pockets in the room. No question. That’s who they’re going to go after.”
