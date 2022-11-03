CANYON CITY — At its Nov. 2, 2022 meeting, the Grant County Court approved a one-time payment to county employees who were affected by the temporary work hours reduction from July 1, the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year, through early October.
The money to restore the hours and to finance what is being billed as an "economic impact payment" comes from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, a federal program from which Grant County has already received nearly $2.2 million and is scheduled to receive an additional $2.2 million at the beginning of the calendar year.
The payments go to the 17 county employees who saw their hours reduced by 20%, a move that led to county offices in the courthouse being closed on Fridays until the hours were restored. Most will receive $2,000, although one employee who was hired in this time frame will receive a pro-rated amount.
The total cost of the payments will be $32,900.
At the county court meeting, Commissioner Jim Hamsher noted that the payments will not make employees entirely whole, especially in light of a recent pay increase of 3.5% that is below current levels of inflation. Hamsher added that he hopes it will make up for a bit of the sacrifice employees made. All three members of the County Court made statements thanking employees who stuck around through the ordeal.
Commissioner Sam Palmer said, "The hard part for me is people have mortgage payments, car payments, rent payments, utility payments, that they budgeted for (assuming) 40 hours a week, and through no fault of their own, had to take this cut."
During the most recent budget process, a deficit was discovered leaving the county $800,000 short of its expected position. The realization forced a sudden move to reduce costs and hours. Full-time workers not specifically exempted were reduced from 40 to 32 hours per week, while the road department, sheriff's office and fairgrounds were spared the cuts. At its Oct. 6 meeting, the court was able to reverse this move, restoring the hours, and the idea of an impact payment was put forward by Commissioner Hamsher.
County Judge Scott Myers abstained from the vote as it directly affected him. Myers voluntarily reduced his pay by 20% during the period of reduced hours to show support for the workers affected by the court's decision. As a directly elected judicial appointee, his pay was exempted by law from being reduced. But he will now receive the same $2,000 as other affected employees, as he noted before the vote in his statement of recusal.
The official resolution will appear before the court at its next meeting, on Dec. 7, but following this motion, Grant County Treasurer Julie Ellison is now free to make the appropriations and the money will appear on affected employees' paychecks in the weeks ahead.
