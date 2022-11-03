Jim Hamsher
Jim Hamsher, Prairie City’s mayor and Grant County commissioner, speaks during a 2020 session of the Grant County Court.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

CANYON CITY — At its Nov. 2, 2022 meeting, the Grant County Court approved a one-time payment to county employees who were affected by the temporary work hours reduction from July 1, the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year, through early October.

The money to restore the hours and to finance what is being billed as an "economic impact payment" comes from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, a federal program from which Grant County has already received nearly $2.2 million and is scheduled to receive an additional $2.2 million at the beginning of the calendar year.

