A draft ordinance for coordinating natural resource planning between the county and agencies managing public lands could be an action item as an emergency ordinance on the July 24 Grant County Court agenda.
Commissioner Sam Palmer, who presented a draft ordinance Jan. 23 that would establish coordination between the county and federal agencies, said too much time and money was spent on the Malheur National Forest Plan Revision without producing a final document.
What is needed is “government to government interaction,” Palmer said at the court’s July 10 meeting.
Palmer said he wanted the public to know that “we are coordinating now.” During a recent meeting, Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock asked Grant County to coordinate on the proposed Austin Project, Palmer said.
Based on what he heard at meetings and what Forest Service officials have said, Palmer said he believed “we’re making great strides” in improving coordinated planning.
He also cited a June 5 letter from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to state Sen. Cliff Bentz regarding a petition by the Eastern Oregon Association of Counties requesting exemptions to the Forest Service’s travel management rule.
The EOCA’s petition is still under review, Perdue said, but the rule “requires working with the appropriate federal, state, county and other local governmental entities, as well as tribal governments, when making new and revised designation decisions.”
“Therefore,” Perdue continued, “the responsible official in the Malheur and Wallowa-Whitman national forests is required to coordinate with Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Union and Wallowa counties when making new and revised designation decisions for motor vehicle and over-snow vehicle use for those national forests.”
Commissioner Jim Hamsher said the draft ordinance refers to all government agencies and “invokes coordination.” The important thing is that Grant County should be able to participate in the early phases of planning for forest projects, he said.
Grant County Judge Scott Myers was absent at the July 10 meeting. Hamsher said he wanted Myers to have a chance to review the draft coordination ordinance before it was presented to the public, but copies must be made available to the public one week in advance of the July 24 meeting.
The court also agreed to start advertising for members of a new Natural Resource Advisory Committee that would review projects on public lands. The advertisement is similar to one used by Harney County, Hamsher said.
Hamsher also presented “mutual principles and practices for communication” proposed and revised during a June 25 EOCA meeting in La Grande for use by the counties during the future Forest Plan Revision process. Hamsher provided copies during the July 10 court meeting so the public could comment on the document.
The meeting was attended by Hamsher, other elected county officials, Trulock and Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa. The group favored forming an intergovernmental forum or agreement with designated agency representatives or a “sustainable action forest coalition,” which would have a socioeconomic emphasis and broader membership.
The mutual principles called for providing information well in advance of meetings and making that information public, setting reasonable timelines for gathering public input, involving county officials throughout the decision process, focusing on finding areas of common interest or agreement, sharing pros and cons for actions and decisions, communicating effectively while delving into complex issues and accepting the limitation of law.
Several people at the court meeting who also attended the EOCA meeting in La Grande expressed deep concerns about what took place there. Billy Jo George said she was “really scared” because nothing discussed at the EOCA was about coordination. She described the discussions at the EOCA meeting as “disturbing.”
Frances Preston, who also traveled to La Grande, said the Forest Service spent a lot of time dividing people into groups when “all they need to do is coordinate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.