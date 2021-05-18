Grant County officials denied the city of John Day’s request for $400,000 to help fund repairs of Fourth Street May 12 in a contentious county court session.
John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom called into the county’s conference with Councilors Shannon Adair and Elliot Sky. Other city councilors were also on the call.
Lundbom told the court members that the city locked in a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fix damage caused by flooding in 2019. He said FEMA would cover 75% of the cost with a 25% match required.
Lundbom said Fourth Street is a critical access route to the Grant County Regional Airport and other emergency services. He told the court that the city spent $270,000 on the preliminary design, engineering and secured the grant funding.
“We at least should have some kind of dialogue as to what direction we should proceed together,” he said.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer said the city received roughly $350,000 in COVID-19 relief funds and asked if the council earmarked any money for infrastructure. He told Lundbom he spoke with Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, about potentially helping the city with the project.
Lundbom told Palmer the city would need to have the project completed within eight weeks. The city does not have time to see if the other funding sources would come through, he said.
Adair told Palmer the pandemic money did not have anything to do with the Fourth Street project. She said the council had not discussed using the American Rescue Plan money for the repairs.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said the money could be used for water, sewer and other infrastructure projects.
Hamsher said the county sent John Day upwards of $157,000 in February, over $168,000 the year before and $2.2 million since 2006.
County Judge Scott Myers told Lundbom it was federal Secure Rural Schools funding. SRS provides funding for rural counties to replace revenue from falling forest receipts due to the decline in timber sales for schools, roads, law enforcement and other essential services.
Myers told Lundbom he thought the money would have gone to the maintenance line in the city’s budget.
“Evidently, that maintenance line has been zeroed out, and I’m kind of curious as to where that money goes instead,” he said.
He said it was “clear” the streets in John Day had not been kept up and that he had read the money allocated for maintenance of the roads had been used to cover other items in the budget.
Myers told Lundbom he was surprised the city needed a match for the repair given that it had been two years that he knew the city needed to repair Fourth Street.
Lundbom told Myers those were questions the city could have answered in a work session the city requested, but the county had been giving the city the “cold shoulder.”
He told Myers the money had gone to street maintenance over the years and that the city had been using other funds to support the police department.
“We need to do something with Fourth Street,” Lundbom said. “It serves the county. It serves the county airport. It’s emergency access.”
Lundbom said the street repairs are an “extraordinary situation,” which the city could not budget for.
He said Canyon City had a similar situation with its bridge that was damaged due to flooding in 2018.
Myers said Canyon City’s bridge was damaged during an emergency, and the cost was $38,000. He said the county had a partnership, and the cost to the county included engineering.
Austin resident Billie Jo George asked why the Forest Service, who shares the airport with the county, could not help fund the repairs.
Lundbom said the Forest Service would not be obligated to help the county repair streets and bridges in the county.
Myers said he was “disgruntled” the city budgeted that the county would chip in $400,000 without any “budgeting authorities” from the county.
“That in and of itself is a violation of trust,” he said.
Lundbom, owner of Napa Autoparts in John Day, told Myers the city had hoped the county would want to participate in the project.
Myers said he hoped that if his engine went out in his truck that Napa would foot the bill.
After Myers’ comment, an unidentified caller said, “what a (expletive) (expletive).”
Myers said politics could become a good gauge of friendship. He said political issues have put distance between him and people he once considered friends.
Myers said he had seen emails that blame the county for increases to the city’s water rates and developers opting not to build in John Day.
“The court has been threatened with recall, belittled, bullied and blamed for the financial situations and delays John Day’s projects,” he said. “...If I have to be one of those to protect the people’s assets in this particular situation, so be it. I’m willing to do that.”
Palmer said the Fourth Street repairs are a “public health issue.” He said, however, the $400,000 request was “steep.” He said more people oppose than support the project and that he has to consider that.
“A lot of it is personality,” Palmer said. “A lot of it is the project.”
Several days after the meeting, Lundbom said neither he nor anyone else on the city council made the explicit comment about Myers on the call. He also said the state may be able to “kick in” the $400,000 needed for the project.
