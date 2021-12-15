The community got an opportunity to see Grant County’s newly built domestic trauma center last week during a weeklong open house.
Heart of Grant County, a nonprofit that provides confidential advocacy and protection to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, celebrated the completion of requirements for the federal grant that funded the new facility.
After Heart of Grant County provided a $15,000 match, the county sponsored the nonprofit agency’s application and received a $1.5 million federal Community Development Block Grant.
Construction on the facility broke ground in 2020, and the organization has been in the building since June.
The new center features improved privacy to talk to victims, a conference room for more group activities in private settings, and the ability to house between two and three families. The agency could only accommodate one person at its previous location.
Beth Simonsen, Heart of Grant County’s director, said staff members at the domestic trauma center are not professional counselors.
However, they can coordinate with agencies around the county to meet clients’ needs for mental health, medical care, financial help and housing assistance.
“Some of this stuff is new territory for whoever we’re serving,” Simonsen said.
Communication programs
In January, Heart of Grant County will begin offering classes to build communication and conflict resolution skills, taught by the group’s board chair, Nancy Nickel.
Nickel, who recently received training as a mediator to teach the classes, said during a County Court session on Wednesday, Dec. 8., that the escalation of angry rhetoric in the public sector has been alarming, and Heart of Grant County staffers worry it might contribute to domestic abuse.
She said the group wants to help people learn how to talk to each other and resolve conflicts peacefully.
“People get frustrated, and they lash out,” she said, “and they love each other a lot of the time.”
She said the last couple of years of the pandemic had been a strain on everyone. But, having worked at the Grant County Courthouse for over 25 years, she told the court she had never seen such a heightened level of hostility and anger.
Nickel said she felt compelled to say something after hearing about the verbal abuse toward public health officials and contact tracers at the Grant County Health Department.
She said people owe Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay and Health Department clinic manager Jessica Winegar an apology for the verbal tirades they and their staff have had to endure when making contact tracing calls.
“We owe her (Lindsay) an apology,” Nickel said, “and I hope that people will never abuse a public health worker like her or Jessica (Winegar) at the health clinic again.”
Emergency housing
Rayme Lacey, an advocate at Heart of Grant County, said she is trying to find stable housing for people living in the shelter, but the county’s housing shortage has made it difficult.
Currently, she said she is working with roughly 10 people in abusive situations. While those situations are not necessarily violent, they are still unhealthy living conditions.
“I’m extremely worried for their safety,” Lacey said. “We don’t have the room to house everybody, and they have no place to go, and we’re juggling a lot to try and keep them safe.”
As someone who experienced domestic violence for a large part of her life, Lacey said she can empathize with what her clients are going through.
Lacey came to Heart of Grant County as a client and lived in the shelter while getting back on her feet.
“When you’re living in abuse, you just get torn down,” Lacey said, “and you don’t think much of yourself, and you don’t think that you can do anything.”
Lacey said that the staff at Heart of Grant County helped her believe in herself and change her mindset.
She said it is important to her to make sense of her trauma and use that experience to help someone out of theirs.
“It’s hard to see a way out when you’re in it,” Lacey said, “and I’m passionate about letting people know that their life can change.”
Lacey said both her faith and a support network within the community helped keep her going.
Before that, Lacey said she had given up all hope of having a happy life. However, she said her life turned around when she got to Heart of Grant County. She said that the organization gave her time to heal and the resources to go to Community Counseling Solutions.
Coming back from addiction, she could get into drug and alcohol programs and work with mental health counselors, she said.
It took a whole community, she said: “All of the people that I have now to use as partners to help other people get out of it.”
