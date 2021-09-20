CANYON CITY — Grant County has a new emergency manager.
Eric Bush, a former brigadier general in the National Guard and former Prineville chief of police, has been on the job for two weeks.
Amid wildfires and a pandemic, Bush said he has “jumped into the deep end” of emergency management in Grant County.
Bush, who was Prineville’s chief of police for upwards of a decade and oversaw troops in the Oregon National Guard, said there is a lot to learn in any new job. Grant County is no different.
Bush said he is working on several things at once.
He said one of the most important things is just making sure the county has good accountability of all the property belonging to emergency management. Additionally, he said he is responsible for ensuring the county has sound systems in place when it comes to emergency management.
Part of the learning curve, Bush said, is getting to know the policies and procedures of Grant County. Every jurisdiction is a little bit different, according to Bush.
Bush said another item he is working on for the long term is a capabilities assessment. He told the Eagle that the evaluation would be based on feedback from stakeholders within the county, and it would look at where are the county’s gaps based on safety hazards. Moreover, he said, it will look at what the county can do to mitigate those gaps in the near-term and long-term future.
Bush added that he is responsible for ensuring that all of the department heads in the county have what they need to do their job. To that end, he is conducting an inventory of all of the emergency management equipment, including the property the county acquired through the Emergency Operations Center, to respond to COVID-19.
“I’ve got a good jumpstart on it,” he said. “It’s hard to tell exactly how far I am through it because I just don’t have my arms around the whole thing yet.”
The EOC, which the Grant County Court established in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, came under a barrage of criticism when it overspent its $125,000 budget by almost $75,000, including nearly $92,000 on supply procurements. In addition, the EOC purchased various items without pre-approval from the court, including at least 11 laptops and six speakerphones for $900, plus $90 for two-day shipping.
Bush said the coordinated response to COVID-19 trickles down from the federal government, state government and counties. And, he said, there are multiple lines of effort on the county’s part in making sure that the public is doing everything correctly from the perspective of legal authority and public health.
Bush said from a county perspective, the health department is the lead in pandemic response.
“They’re the experts in health,” he said.
