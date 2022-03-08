SALEM — As the 2022 Oregon Legislature wound down last week, Grant County received word it was in line for a nearly $5 million boost in funding for a slate of infrastructure projects.
In a Thursday, March 3, text message, Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, told the Eagle the county’s fairgrounds would be receiving $2 million to improve the grounds.
That project is one of many around the state that will get a cash infusion from House Bill 5202, a budget reconciliation package that includes $100 million for capital projects in rural districts.
Fairgrounds, schools, seniors and community health were the main priorities for that funding, Owens said.
“I think we did really well,” Owens said.
The bill’s text shows $12 million for fairs in Grant, Malheur, Crook, Harney, Baker and Lake counties.
According to Owens, each county fairground will receive $2 million.
In a Monday phone interview, Mindy Winegar, the Grant County Fairgrounds manager, said she had not received any specifics on the money.
However, Winegar said when she does, the fairgrounds staff and board plan to meet with the public to talk about potential projects and gather feedback from the community.
Winegar said remodeling Keerins Hall and repaving the parking lot are the two high-priority projects for the fairgrounds. But, she said, the fair always has projects on the to-do list and always looks at others.
“We’re so excited and feel very fortunate to be blessed with this funding from our state representatives,” Winegar said.
Winegar said county fairs across the state are a big draw for tourism in their communities.
County fairgrounds are essential to economic growth, and during emergencies, communities lean on them — be it vaccine clinics during the pandemic or a shelter during the Canyon Creek Fire.
Meanwhile, the Grant School District got a total of $2.25 million for Grant Union High School’s roof and Humbolt Elementary’s HVAC system.
The Prairie City School District received $430,000 to renovate the Bates Building and $113,870 to renovate the city’s senior center. In addition, the John Day Senior Center received $36,129 for its floor and air purification system.
Owens said the bill was fueled by $1.5 billion in money the state did not expect to have, partly due to an unprecedented amount of funds available from the federal government and higher-than-expected state tax revenue.
“We were very successful in securing funding for Grant County,” Owens said. “Our priorities were schools, seniors, the fairgrounds and community health. I think we did really well.”
The bill has an emergency clause, meaning it goes into effect immediately. Once Gov. Kate Brown signs it, the state can start distributing the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.