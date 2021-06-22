The county is looking into the possibility of moving the 911 dispatch center into a building near the Grant County Regional Airport in John Day.
Paul Gray, the county’s emergency manager, said a new location for the dispatch center — which is its own agency — would give it better coverage.
Gray said the dispatch center needs to be better positioned up at the airport, giving it a line of sight to multiple towers throughout the county.
“Right now, you have a dispatch center that is down in a hole,” he said.
Gray said this was the first meeting. It included Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, Emergency Communications Agency Dispatch Manager Valerie Maynard, County Judge Scott Myers and a consultant from an architectural firm that installed the retrofitting at Harney County Jail.
Gray emphasized that the project is still in its infancy but that the goal is to bring in more partners to make it more affordable. He said one of the reasons the county has not tossed the idea around is because of the high cost.
He said the group is looking at getting the federal government to cover at least 75% while the partners would come up with the remaining 25%.
He said those funding streams could be through a request for congressional funds or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
He said they would likely figure out the cost after they have brought in interested partners and come up with how big of a building they would need.
Gray said the dispatch center is reliant on outdated microwave radio waves, which leaves the county vulnerable to losing its dispatch if a microwave link were ever to go down.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the cost to finish off the inside office space of the current 911 dispatch center was $342,915. He said that does not include the price of the exterior structure. He said the entire cost was over a million dollars.
“I don’t think you could build something like that to the same standard today for less than a million,” he said.
