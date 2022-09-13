CANYON CITY — Recent legislation would allow Grant County officials to create a special district to collect federal funding, a move that could allow county departments at the courthouse to go back to a five-day work week.
In June, the Grant County Budget Committee voted to trim all but a few county departments from a 40-hour to a 32-hour work week, a compromise that ended a tense stalemate and allowed passage of a $94.7 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The cutbacks have affected all county departments except for the fairgrounds, Sheriff’s Office, airport and Road Department.
Since July 1, all county offices in the Grant County Courthouse have been closed on Fridays. However, the Grant County Circuit Court, funded by the state, has remained open on Fridays.
The Budget Committee passed the budget on a 4-2 vote, with all three citizen members voting to approve the budget. Grant County Judge Scott Myers broke with the court’s two commissioners to end the budget standoff.
However, House Bill 2174, introduced by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, during the Oregon Legislature’s 2021 session and signed by Gov. Kate Brown, will allow a county the flexibility to increase the federal dollars coming into the community. In Grant County, that could be enough to bring the general fund departments back to full time.
Since 1908, the Forest Service has provided counties and schools 25 percent of the revenues collected from management activities within the National Forest System. In 2000, the federal government passed the Secure Rural Schools Act to compensate for steep reductions in timber harvests and the reduction in revenue that went with that.
SRS payments are based on timber receipts and fund rural counties and school districts affected by the decline in revenue from timber harvests on federal lands.
Along with SRS payments, Grant County receives payments in lieu of taxes to offset the lost property tax revenues due to the fact that more than 60% of the county’s area is non-taxable federal land.
Myers said Grant County had been losing over $275,000 of its SRS payments each year due to the payments going to the state before they were distributed to the county.
The reason for that, according to Owens’ testimony on the floor of the House last year, is because under the federal formula for PILT, the federal timber receipts from SRS, along with the Refuge Revenue Sharing Fund, the National Forest Fund, the Taylor Grazing Act, Mineral Leasing Act, Federal Power Act, and the Community Self Determination Act of 2000, were getting deducted from a county’s PILT allocation as prior payments received by the county.
Under HB 2174, if a separate public body receives the payment instead of the county, the amount would not be deducted from the next year’s PILT allocation as a prior payment.
Myers said the county is working on the logistics of how best to implement the program. He said the “best-case scenario” would be that once the county sets up a special district as a way to directly receive the payments, the departments could be brought back to 40 hours a week by Sept. 26. He said that would affect the October pay period.
