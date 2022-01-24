JOHN DAY — The Grant County Health Department is modifying its contact tracing procedures for COVID-19 exposure.
In the face of soaring positive test results from the omicron surge, the state recently changed its guidelines. Instead of tasking contact tracers with notifying everyone who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, they are now being asked to reach out only to close contacts who are educators, frontline workers, workers in congregate care centers and health care staff.
While acknowledging the reason for those changes, Grant County has chosen to continue reaching out to other close contacts as time permits, according to County Judge Scott Myers.
The goal of contact tracing is to limit the spread of COVID-19 by identifying people who may have been exposed to the disease and advising them on the need to get tested and possibly self-quarantine.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county’s public health administrator, told the Eagle part of the reason why the county is choosing to go in a different direction is that most people would want to know if they were a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus before visiting their 99-year-old grandmother.
Myers said if the increase in positive cases continues, it would only make sense to focus limited contact tracing resources on frontline workers, educators, health care staff, and congregate care workers and then — as time allows — reach out to others.
In the meantime, Lindsay said, the abuse, uncooperative behavior and open hostility the county’s contact tracers experienced back in November had largely died down.
While Lindsay was not sure what to attribute the shift in tone to, Myers said he believes people in the community are likely becoming more aware that the virus is real and that they could become infected or exposed and want to hear what the Health Department has to say.
Maybe the abusers felt that they spoke their minds and did not need to repeat themselves, Myers added. Or perhaps the contact tracers stopped calling the homes of the abusers.
“Maybe they made note that (calling an abusive person) was not a pleasant experience, and they probably won’t call them back,” he said. “I don’t know how (Health Department workers) figure out who they’re going to call again. Some people appreciate it, and some people don’t.”
